In Slitterhead, possession is the name of the game. There are some, called Rarities, that are more adept than their regular human counterparts. Here’s their locations and what abilities they bring to the table.

What are Rarities in Slitterhead?

As those who've ventured the streets of Kowlong know, they are full of dangerous monsters, including the dreaded Slitterhead. Normal humans under the possession of Night Owl can stand a bit of a chance against them with their weapons, but not enough to even the odds. Fortunately, a select few have proven to be more than capable of harnessing true powers under Night Owl: Rarities. They can easily help turn the tables and grant you, and those around you, some benefits, whether more health or boosted attack power. There are a total of eight Rarities to unlock over the course of Slitterhead .

All the rarities are needed in order to progress to certain missions, so make sure to check the mission and see if you missed them on your initial run.

All Rarities + Abilities in Slitterhead

Julee

Unlocked after finding her in the Prologue.

Abilities:

Sonic Claws: Uses claws to launch a frontal shockwave. It can be charged, but it will cost more blood.

Uses claws to launch a frontal shockwave. It can be charged, but it will cost more blood. Blood Ripper : A throwable small blood blade. It can be thrown a few times, but costs blood each throw.

: A throwable small blood blade. It can be thrown a few times, but costs blood each throw. Revive All: Increases blood in the body and grants healing for a set time. It can be shared with anyone nearby, granting them more health.

Alex

Unlocked after finding him in Day 1’s “Black Payback” during the mission.

Abilities:

Bloody Blast: Fires strong blood bullets from a shotgun.

Fires strong blood bullets from a shotgun. Blood Well : Creates a summonable gravity well that draws nearby enemies towards it, letting you unleash attacks on everything in it.

: Creates a summonable gravity well that draws nearby enemies towards it, letting you unleash attacks on everything in it. Time Bomb: Lets host make themselves a ticking time bomb that, when at zero, kills the host and sprays needles to nearby enemies.

Anita

Unlocked after finding her in Day 3’s “Missing Girl RE (2nd Loop)” during the mission.

Abilities:

Mind Hack: Invigorates nearby humans to attack foes in the vicinity for a set time. Those attacking can’t be possessed, however.

Invigorates nearby humans to attack foes in the vicinity for a set time. Those attacking can’t be possessed, however. Devil’s Scent : Able to summon possessable humans into the battleground, giving you more bodies to use.

: Able to summon possessable humans into the battleground, giving you more bodies to use. Poison Needle: Lets you throw blood poison needles that, if enough are in the enemy, will poison them and damage them over time.

Edo