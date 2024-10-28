Quick Links
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has many scorestreaks at your disposal. From the SAM Turret to the classic Care Package, there are many to choose from for your loadout. Here's a breakout of each of them.
All Scorestreaks
There are a total of 18 Scorestreaks in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. They include the following:
- Scout Pulse - Score: 400
- RC-XD - Score: 450
- SAM Turret - Score: 550
- UAV - Score: 600
- Archangel Launcher - Score: 650
- Counter UAV - Score: 700
- Care Package - Score: 750
- Napalm Strike - Score: 900
- LDBR - Score: 950
- Sentry Turret - Score: 1000
- Hellstorm - Score: 1050
- Watchdog Helo - Score: 1000
- A.G.R. Mk 1 - Score: 1200
- Interceptors - Score: 1250
- Strategic Bomber - Score: 1300
- HARP - Score: 1450
- Chopper Gunner - Score: 1600
- Dreadnought - Score: 1800
If you're relatively decent at Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, one of the best setups for the game is a Scout Pulse, RC-XD, and a Care Package. It makes getting rewards easier and less challenging. In this fast-paced game, you can get eliminated quickly. The Care Package gives you a chance to try out the higher-value Scorestreaks if you're not super talented at this FPS title.
How to Get XP and Other Rewards from Scorestreaks
As you proceed to get kills with Scorestreaks, you'll gain rewards for your effort with Mastery Badges. For example, if your Scout Pulse detects enemies and gets killed by you or allies, you'll get a badge. When you complete the badge for mastery, you'll get a golden emblem of the scorestreak for your profile and 5,000 XP.
If you get 25 kills with the RC-XD, you can get the same as well. There are three different levels of the badge. The first badge gives you a bronze emblem and 1,000 XP. With the Watchdog Helo, for example, you'll need 10 kills with it to get Badge I.
The Best Scorestreaks
You can rack up a lot of kills if you choose your scorestreaks well in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. For an average player, they're hard to get access to. However, Chopper Gunners and the Watchdog Helo are particularly nasty. The Watchdog Helo pings players on the map and eliminates them with no discretion.
Your foes will likely take cover indoors, but it really limits their potential for taking bases in modes like Domination. Chopper Gunners let you take control of the door gun turret and mow down foes in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.
