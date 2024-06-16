Key Takeaways Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance features a star-studded voice cast from both English and Japanese industries.

The English cast includes actors from popular franchises like Fire Emblem, Persona, and Dragon Ball.

Newcomers in the cast include some heavy-hitters like Doug Erholtz and Kari Wahlgren, alongside the returning VAs.

When it comes to video games, no voice casts can come close to those seen in RPGS. Shin Megami Tensei V was no different, bolstering a great lineup of then-newcomers and familiar voices. Now, with Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, the roster has grown bigger and better. Here are all the cast members, both in English and Japanese, and where you may know them from.

Full Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Voice Cast

Protagonist - Casey Mongillo / Kohei Yanagi

Aogami - Daman Mills / Toshiyuki Morikawa

Tao Isonokami - Jeannie Tirado / Saori Hayami

Yuzuru Atsuta - Mark Whitten / Kaito Ishikawa

Ichiro Dazai - Stuart Allan / Kisho Taniyama

Yoko Hiromine - Erin Yvette / Chiwa Saito

Hayao Koshimizu - Sean Crisden / Kenjiro Tsuda

Abdiel - Cissy Jones / Romi Park

Shohei Yakumo - Ben Lepley / Tomokazu Sugita

Nuwa - Laura Post / Ayana Taketatsu

Miyazu Atsuta - Ashlyn Madden / Ryō Hirohashi

Sahori Itsukishima - Erica Lindbeck / Lynn

Lahmu - Kellen Goff / Yasuyuki Kase

Amanozako - Deva Marie Gregory / Naomi Ōzora

Sophia - Erin Yvette / Sayaka Kinoshita

Gustave - David Errigo Jr. / Yusaku Yara

Naahmah - Kari Wahlgren / Shizuka Itō

Eisheth Zenunim - Allegra Clark / Kimiko Saito

Agrat bat Mahlat - Cherami Leigh / Reina Ueda

Lilith - Katelyn Gault / Atsuko Tanaka

Mastema - Doug Erholtz / Wataru Tagaki

What Other Work Have These Actors/Actresses Done?

The Protagonist is played by Casey Mongillo in English, most well-known for playing Shinji Ikari in the Netflix dub of Neon Genesis Evangelion and Chilchuck in Delicious in Dungeon. Meanwhile, their other half, Aogami, is Daman Mills, whose recent work includes Persona 3 Reload as Takaya and in the Dragon Ball series as Frieza.

As for the party members, two of them herald from Fire Emblem: Three Houses: Yuzuru actor Mark Whitten (Seteth in FE, Lizard in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2) and Tao actress Jeannie Tirado (Female Byleth on FE, Android 21 in Dragon Ball). Yakumo’s VA, Ben Lepley, is also in Fire Emblem: Three Houses as Dedue, while Amanozako’s VA, Deva Marie Gregory, voices Flayn. As for Dazai, actor Stuart Allan donned the crimson cape of Robin in several animated Batman films. Finally, newcomer Yoko is played by Erin Yvette, whose previous work includes Snow White in The Wolf Among Us and Dora & Scylla in Hades II. She also plays Sophia, the ruler of the Shadows, which she reprised from the original.

When it comes to the new Qadistu, we have some heavy-hitters. Three of them have been in the Persona franchise: Eisheth, played by Allegra Clark (Persona 3 Reload’s Mitsuru and Street Fighter VI’s Marisa); Agrat, played by Cherami Leigh (Persona 5’s Makoto and Nier: Automata’s A2); and leader Lilith, played by Katelyn Gault (Persona 3 Reload’s Ms. Toriumi and Tales of Arise’s Kisara). Though not in Qadistu, Sahori’s actress, Erica Lindbeck, is also the voice of navigator Futaba in Persona 5 and Nuwa’s actress, Laura Post, played the talented dancer Kasumi in Persona 5 Royal . Rounding out the Qadistu is Naahmah, voiced by the legendary Kari Wahlgren. Her resume spans decades, with her most known roles being Mortal Kombat’s Kitana & Mileena and Saber in the Fate series.

Some highlights from the rest of the cast include those who played Gustave, Mastema, Abdiel, Koshimizu, Miyazu, and Lahmu. To start, the giggling merchant demon is played by David Errigo Jr., who’s most famous, outside of voicing Leech in X-Men ‘97, for playing a character that rarely talks: Ferb from Disney Channel’s Phineas and Ferb! Meanwhile, fierce demon Mastema is famed voice actor Doug Erholtz, who’s most known for Squall in various Final Fantasy games and Gin in Bleach. Bethel’s leader, Abdiel, is given a voice by Cissy Jones, known for Kaguya in Naruto: Shippuden and Delilah in Firewatch, which she won a BAFTA for. Finally, Koshimizu and Miyazu, played by Sean Crisden and Ashlyn Madden, respectively, are fairly new to acting, with Shin Megami Tensei V being the first big game they’ve led.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam.