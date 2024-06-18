Key Takeaways Alec Newman voices Cameron "Caz" McLeary in Still Wakes the Deep and has a diverse acting background, including Cyberpunk 2077.

Neve McIntosh brings depth to Suze's character, known for roles in Doctor Who and Diablo IV.

Voice actors in Still Wakes the Deep, like Stewart Scudamore and Nicholas Boulton, have VA experience in RPGs like Final Fantasy and Dragon Age.

When cast aboard an oil rig with a bunch of workers, it’d be nice to get to know your crewmates. While you get to talk to everyone on the platform in Still Wakes the Deep, wouldn’t you like to know who’s voicing these roles? Given its amazing voice acting, it’s best to recognize these individuals for their work. Here’s a look at your coworkers.

Full Still Wakes the Deep Voice Cast

Cameron “Caz” McLeary - Alec Newman

- Alec Newman Suze - Neve McIntosh

- Neve McIntosh Finlay - Karen Dunbar

- Karen Dunbar Brodie - Michael Abubakar

- Michael Abubakar Rennick, Boyd - Clive Russell

- Clive Russell Roy - Shaun Dooley

- Shaun Dooley Roper, Addair, McLurg - Stewart Scudamore

- Stewart Scudamore Trots, Banky, Dalgleish - Nicolas Boulton

- Nicolas Boulton Muir, Douglas - Duncan Pow

- Duncan Pow Archie, Davros, Gibbo - Sandy Batchelor

- Sandy Batchelor Dobbie, O’Connor, Sunil - Alan Turkington

- Alan Turkington Bruce, Scooby, Alex - Noof Ousellam

What work have these actors done?

Our main protagonist, Cameron “Caz” McLeary, is voiced by Alec Newman, who’s no stranger to the tides (or sands) of the VA and acting industry. In roles such as Paul Atreides in the 2000 miniseries adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune, Vangarre in Xenoblade Chronicles, and Adam Smasher in both Cyberpunk 2077 and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, his work is as expansive as the North Sea. Suze is played by Neve McIntosh, who has done amazing work as Madame Vastra in Doctor Who and as Asgail in Diablo IV. Both of these actors shine in their roles in Still Wakes the Deep and it's something that you must experience.

In the roles of Finlay, Brodie and Rennick/Boyd, we have Karen Dunbar, Michael Abubakar and Clive Russell, respectively. Dunbar is new to the voice acting scene but makes a splash with her performance. While her work is grounded in comedy, having been a part of the comedy sketch show, Chewin’ the Fat, she has been in various theater shows, including Cinderella and Aladdin at the King’s Theatre in Glasgow. Abubakar is also new to VA but has recently been in 2023’s Wonka and starred with Saoirse Ronan in the Olivier Award-nominated production of The Tragedy of Macbeth as Malcolm. Russell is most known for his role as Captain Tanner in 2009’s Sherlock Holmes.

When it comes to RPGs, these actors have their VA sailors' legs. Roy is voiced by Shaun Dooley, who has done VA work for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 as Gray and Elden Ring as Fire Giant/Yura/Shabriri/Kaiden Sellswords. Roper/Addair/McLurg is brought to life by Stewart Scudamore, who’s gravelly vocals can be recognized in Final Fantasy XVI as the blacksmith, Blackthorne. For Dragon Age fans, Nicholas Boulton, who portrays Trots/Banky/Dalgleish, is the male voice of Hawke in Dragon Age II and Dragon Age: Inquisition.

Duncan Pow (Muir/Douglas) and Noof Ousellam (Bruce/Scooby/Alex) are both familiar with a franchise from another galaxy far, far away, as they both starred in the 2022 series Andor as Melshi (who was also in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Corv. Sandy Batchelor (Archie/Davros/Gibbo) worked as a motion capture actor in Far Cry 3 and Alan Turkington (Dobbie/O’Connor/Sunil) voiced Adept Furek/Ardent Kur’ashk/Barsik in the critically-acclaimed title Baldur’s Gate III.