For those who need a refresher on the characters in the Super Monkey Ball series or want to know which one to choose for the stages that await you in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, then this is the guide for you. There is a wide range of monkeys (and other creatures) that you can choose from. The ball is in your court as to how to tackle specific stages, but let us aid you in the process of making life a bit easier.

AiAi

Speed Brake Weight Spin 3/5 3/5 3/5 3/5

Our main monkey is AiAi, and he is an all around great character to play. His average stats are no match for his overwhelming sense of optimism and drive. Being that his stats are the same through and through, he would make an excellent choice for all the stages in the game.

MeeMee

Speed Brake Weight Spin 1/5 4/5 3/5 2/5

For those who are new to the Super Monkey Ball series, or want to tread carefully across the course, MeeMee is the perfect choice for you. Seeing how her speed is slow, and her brakes are high, you won’t have to worry about going too fast down a hill or falling off the stage itself. With this, she works best for all stages, but specifically for those with steep inclines and thin walkways.

GonGon

Speed Brake Weight Spin 2/5 4/5 5/5 3/5

Being the toughest ape in the Monkey Ball universe has its ups and downs, but that doesn’t excuse GonGon from being a solid choice for players. His traits are similar to MeeMee in that his brakes are high, and his speed is low, given his size. He's easy to control, which makes him a good option for courses where steep hills and various drops might be confronted.

Baby

Speed Brake Weight Spin 4/5 5/5 1/5 3/5

Don’t be fooled by his age, because Baby is no child when it comes to movement. His speed and brake is high on the scale, meaning that there isn’t anything that can stand in his way as he rolls across the course. That said, he's light and can be pushed around easily, so in stages where obstacles are in your way, it would be wise to let Baby take a nap. Baby works best in courses where speed is the main focus and is a good choice for people who want an easier option when it comes to control.

YanYan

Speed Brake Weight Spin 5/5 1/5 2/5 3/5

Want an energy boost that’ll electrify the course? YanYan is a great option for those who want to live life in the fast lane. While the freedom is nice, consider that her brakes are low and, given her weight, can be subject to going airborne if met with a steep hill or bouncy obstacle. The character is hard to maneuver, but if you're craving the adrenaline rush, by all means, choose YanYan as your gal.

Doctor

Speed Brake Weight Spin 2/5 3/5 3/5 5/5

The Doctor will see you now. While our old pal is a bit slow on the course, he still has new tricks up his long sleeves. His spin dash is powerful, making him a great choice for players who aren’t beginners or advanced in the Monkey Ball game. Given his stats, he would make an excellent choice for courses that utilize obstacles.

Palette

Speed Brake Weight Spin 4/5 2/5 2/5 4/5

This new addition to the team brings new colors to the team. Palette has high stats in Speed and Spin, which can be handy for obstacles but can be easily pushed around given her weight. Any courses where you need to be light on the balls of your feet and speedy, Palette is an excellent choice.

Spoilers Ahead!

Fes

Speed Brake Weight Spin 3/5 2/5 4/5 2/5

Fes is one of the members of the Gala family and will become available for purchase in the shop after W7 in Adventure Mode. Her stats are good. Speed and weight are high, which means that she moves rather smoothly on the course. That said, Brakes aren’t her friend and that can be troublesome in the face of stages where you need to make sharp turns. Her Spin Dash charges quickly, which can be helpful in obstacle stages.

Tee

Speed Brake Weight Spin 2/5 5/5 2/5 2/5

Tee is a little lamb who's got an excellent sense of focus. That attention is witnessed in his ability to brake at a moment’s notice. While this skill can be good in places where there aren’t any obstacles, he is light and can be easily pushed around. His Spin Dash can make up for that lack of speed and can be useful in steep hills and hard-to-reach platforms.

Val

Speed Brake Weight Spin 2/5 2/5 5/5 4/5

Val is no joke when it comes to heavy hitting. His weight and powerful spin dashes can make for a mane choice when staying on the ground is a must. Although he is tough, his spin dashes have a long cool down period in between uses. Given the courses in W8-10, he works best with those that are heavy obstacles.

Easel

Speed Brake Weight Spin 2/5 3/5 4/5 4/5

Let me paint a picture for you. Easel becomes available at the shop after W10, and will steal the show with his impressive spin dash. Being that he is a thief, he’s quick on his feet and can pack quite a punch. While he has a higher spin dash, it does take a long time to charge, so use your cards wisely.