Marvel Rivals is an exciting third-person hero shooter that takes the heroes you know and love and teams them up, even with villains sometimes. One of the coolest mechanics this game offers is the team-up abilities. Rocket Raccoon and The Punisher, for instance, can work together for infinite ammo and other buffs.

Gamma Charge Team Up Ability needs Doctor Strange, The Hulk and Iron Man in Marvel Rivals

Every Team Up Ability in Marvel Rivals

As of the time of writing, players are experiencing the Closed Beta for Marvel Rivals, and there are 10 team up abilities to be aware of. Here's a brief explanation on each one.

Ragnarok Rebirth (Thor, Loki, and Hela) - If Hela lands a final hit on taking down an enemy, she instantly resurrect Loki and Thor in the respawn phase or give extra health.

Metallic Chaos (Magneto and Scarlet Witch) - Scarlet Witch infuses Chaos Energy into Magneto's greatsword and gives it extra strength.

Planet X Pals (Rocket Raccoon, Groot, and Jeff) - Both Jeff and Rocket can ride Groot's shoulders and gain Damage Reduction.

Symbiote Bond (Peni Parker, Spider-Man, and Venom) - Both Peni and Spider-Man can convert Venom's symbiote into explosive spikes. These are very strong AoE (Area of Effect) attacks.

Gamma Charge (Doctor Strange, Hulk, Iron Man) - Doctor Strange gains excess gamma energy during his Maelstrom of Madness while Iron Man gets a gamma upgrade while using Armor Overdrive.

Ammo Overload (The Punisher and Rocket Raccoon) - When Rocket Raccoon throws an Ammo Overload Device, The Punisher receives infinite ammo and faster firing, making him a beast in battle. It's arguably one of the best in Marvel Rivals.

Dimensional Shortcut (Magik and Black Panther) - Both can use a portal with the Limbo Disc ability.

Guardian Revival (Star-Lord, Adam Warlock, and Mantis) - Star-Lord and Mantis return quicker under the cocooned revival. t

Chilling Charisma (Jeff, Luna Snow, and Namor) - Both Namor and Jeff can use ice energy to power up their abilities.

Voltaic Union (Thor and Storm) - Storm can release a lightning barrage with Thorforce, letting her hit multiple enemies at once. This is a passive.

The number of team up abilities in Marvel RIvals will likely increase exponentially as more characters are added to the game. For example, if Captain America ever joins the game, an Avengers-focused team up between Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, and Captain America would be likely.

What are the Best Team Up Abilities Right Now?

Currently, the Symbiote Bond and the Ragnarok Rebirth team up abilities are the best. The Symbiote Bond is amazing as it offers a damaging AoE attack that can push enemies off a point. The Ragnarok Rebirth team-up is very strong as it can revive teammates quickly. Ammo Overload is also ridiculously strong.