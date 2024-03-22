Key Takeaways
- TopSpin 2K25 includes tennis greats like Nadal, Serena, and Agassi in its 25-player roster with post-launch additions to follow.
- Major sports brands like adidas and Nike will be featured in-game, adding realism to player attire and enhancing the gaming experience.
- The Grand Slam Edition of TopSpin 2K25 offers 3-day early access, exclusive outfits, and special packs for fans who want to dive in early.
It's almost time to head to the tennis court as 2K has revealed the full TopSpin 2K25 player roster. It includes tennis legends both modern and old like Andy Murray and Andre Agassi.
All TopSpin 2K25 tennis players
2K before TopSpin 2K25's release on April 23 has confirmed its 25-player roster in a press release. The publisher also confirmed there will be post-launch additions yet to be announced. You'll be able to play as the following as of April 23:
- Roger Federer
- Serena Williams
- Carlos Alcaraz
- Iga Świątek
- Frances Tiafoe
- Andre Agassi
- Andy Murray
- Belinda Bencic
- Ben Shelton
- Caroline Wozniacki
- Coco Gauff
- Daniil Medvedev
- Emma Raducanu
- John McEnroe
- Karolina Pliskova
- Leylah Fernandez
- Madison Keys
- Maria Sharapova
- Matteo Berrettini
- Naomi Osaka
- Paula Badosa
- Pete Sampras
- Sloane Stephens
- Steffi Graf
- Taylor Fritz
It's strange there's only one of the Williams sisters included in TopSpin 2K25, but it's a wide roster filled with a variety of stars from across the history of the sport. To help with the players' attire in the game, 2K is also serving up a list of sports and clothing brands that will be a part of the experience. Some of them are major like adidas, Nike and New Balance. They are:
- adidas
- Asics
- Babolat
- Castore
- Fila
- Free People Movement
- Goodr
- Head
- Hugo Boss
- Lacoste
- Lululemon
- Market
- New Balance
- Nike
- On
- Original Penguin
- Prince
- Tecnifibre
- Uniqlo
- Wilson
- Yonex
Similar to the players, 2K has teased more brands are coming after the game's initial release.
The Grand Slam Edition gives you 3 days early access and more
You'll be able to experience playing as all of these players and seeing all the brands three days early if you get a specific edition of the game. It's fittingly called the Grand Slam Edition. It includes all of the following, according to the official website:
Under the Lights Pack
- Serena Williams Alternate Outfit
- Roger Federer Alternate Outfit
- Wilson Nightfall Bundle
- Night-time Majors
New Wave Pack
- Carlos Alcaraz Alt Outfit
- Iga Swiatek Alt Outfit
- Francis Tiafoe Alt Outfit
- New Wave Glasses
- New Wave Top
- New Wave Bottoms
- New Wave Shoes
- New Wave Wrist Bands
Rookie Rise Pack
- 1x MyPlayer Accelerator to Lvl 10
- 1700 VC
Grand Slam Champions Pack
- Championship Racket
- Championship Serve
All Access Pass
- Premium Centre Court Pass 1
- Premium Centre Court Pass 2
- Premium Centre Court Pass 3
- Premium Centre Court Pass 4
- Premium Centre Court Pass 5
- Premium Centre Court Pass 6
- Australian Open Logo T Shirt
- Roland-Garros Logo T-Shirt
- US Open Logo T Shirt
- Wimbledon Logo T-Shirt
TopSpin 2K25 releases for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC (through Steam) on April 26 or April 23 for Grand Slam Edition owners of the game.