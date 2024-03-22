Key Takeaways TopSpin 2K25 includes tennis greats like Nadal, Serena, and Agassi in its 25-player roster with post-launch additions to follow.

Major sports brands like adidas and Nike will be featured in-game, adding realism to player attire and enhancing the gaming experience.

The Grand Slam Edition of TopSpin 2K25 offers 3-day early access, exclusive outfits, and special packs for fans who want to dive in early.

It's almost time to head to the tennis court as 2K has revealed the full TopSpin 2K25 player roster. It includes tennis legends both modern and old like Andy Murray and Andre Agassi.

TopSpin 2K25 features legendary players like Serena Williams.

All TopSpin 2K25 tennis players

2K before TopSpin 2K25's release on April 23 has confirmed its 25-player roster in a press release. The publisher also confirmed there will be post-launch additions yet to be announced. You'll be able to play as the following as of April 23:

Roger Federer

Serena Williams

Carlos Alcaraz

Iga Świątek

Frances Tiafoe

Andre Agassi

Andy Murray

Belinda Bencic

Ben Shelton

Caroline Wozniacki

Coco Gauff

Daniil Medvedev

Emma Raducanu

John McEnroe

Karolina Pliskova

Leylah Fernandez

Madison Keys

Maria Sharapova

Matteo Berrettini

Naomi Osaka

Paula Badosa

Pete Sampras

Sloane Stephens

Steffi Graf

Taylor Fritz

It's strange there's only one of the Williams sisters included in TopSpin 2K25, but it's a wide roster filled with a variety of stars from across the history of the sport. To help with the players' attire in the game, 2K is also serving up a list of sports and clothing brands that will be a part of the experience. Some of them are major like adidas, Nike and New Balance. They are:

adidas

Asics

Babolat

Castore

Fila

Free People Movement

Goodr

Head

Hugo Boss

Lacoste

Lululemon

Market

New Balance

Nike

On

Original Penguin

Prince

Tecnifibre

Uniqlo

Wilson

Yonex

Similar to the players, 2K has teased more brands are coming after the game's initial release.

You can play TopSpin 2K25 three days early but you need to pay for a special edition first.

The Grand Slam Edition gives you 3 days early access and more

You'll be able to experience playing as all of these players and seeing all the brands three days early if you get a specific edition of the game. It's fittingly called the Grand Slam Edition. It includes all of the following, according to the official website:

Under the Lights Pack

Serena Williams Alternate Outfit

Roger Federer Alternate Outfit

Wilson Nightfall Bundle

Night-time Majors

New Wave Pack

Carlos Alcaraz Alt Outfit

Iga Swiatek Alt Outfit

Francis Tiafoe Alt Outfit

New Wave Glasses

New Wave Top

New Wave Bottoms

New Wave Shoes

New Wave Wrist Bands

Rookie Rise Pack

1x MyPlayer Accelerator to Lvl 10

1700 VC

Grand Slam Champions Pack

Championship Racket

Championship Serve

All Access Pass

Premium Centre Court Pass 1

Premium Centre Court Pass 2

Premium Centre Court Pass 3

Premium Centre Court Pass 4

Premium Centre Court Pass 5

Premium Centre Court Pass 6

Australian Open Logo T Shirt

Roland-Garros Logo T-Shirt

US Open Logo T Shirt

Wimbledon Logo T-Shirt

TopSpin 2K25 releases for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC (through Steam) on April 26 or April 23 for Grand Slam Edition owners of the game.