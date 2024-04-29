Alabaster Lords' Pull Skill Unique Thrust the armament into the ground to create a gravity well. In addition to dealing damage, this attack pulls enemies in. Has a greater area of effect than Gravitas. Alabaster Lord's Sword

Ancient Lightning Spear Skill Unique Imbue the armament with the ancient dragons' red lightning, then throw it as a spear. Can be charged to increase its power. Bolt of Gransax

Angel's Wings Skill Unique Jump and imbue the wing-blade of the armament with light, then deliver a slashing attack on the enemy. The white wings impede recovery actions using a flask of tears. Winged Scythe

Bear Witness! Skill Unique Grant the small dragon a fleeting glimpse of life and thrust it skyward, spewing flames over a wide frontward area. Grafted Dragon

Blade of Death Skill Unique Unleash the power of the Rune of Death to fire off a blade-like projectile. In addition to dealing immediate damage, the blade reduces the enemy's maximum HP and continues to wear down HP for a while. Black Knife

Blade of Gold Skill Unique Leap into the air, charging the armament with golden flames that are then shot at the enemy as a single, blade-like projectile. Inflicts holy damage. Blade of Calling

Bloodblade Dance Skill Unique Leap at foe to perform a flurry of tornado-like attacks. Follow up with an additional input to perform an attack that ends in an evasive maneuver. Eleonora's Poleblade

Bloodboon Ritual Skill Unique Raise the sacred spear and pierce the body of the Formless Mother. Stab up to three times, creating explosions of blood with each thrust. This skill will coat the armament with bloodflame for a while. Mohgwyn's Sacred Spear

Bloodhound's Finesse Skill Unique Slash upwards with the Bloodhound's Fang, using the momentum of the strike to perform a backwards somersault and gain some distance from foes. Follow up with a strong attack to perform the Bloodhound's Step attack. Bloodhound's Fang

Bubble Shower Skill Unique Blow on the horn to release a spume of magic bubbles. The bubbles float gently before raining down on the target. Envoy's Long Horn

Buckler Parry Skill Unique Use this Skill in time with a foe's melee attack to deflect it and break that foe's stance. Buckler

Claw Flick Skill Unique Cause the finger to swell, then flex to build up strength before giving enemies an almighty flick. Ringed Finger

Contagious Fury Skill Unique Incite the jellyfish's wrath and allow its fury to flow through you. Raises attack power for a certain duration. Jellyfish Shield

Corpse Piler Skill Unique Forms a blade of cursed blood for repeated, interweaving successive attacks. Follow up with an additional input for further successive attacks. Rivers of Blood

Corpse Wax Cutter Skill Unique Lost skill of ancient heroes. Lift the sword up high to release the power of corpse wax and launch it forwards as a blade-like projectile. Gargoyle's Blackblade

Cursed-Blood Slice Skill Unique Brace, then charge forward to deliver a downward diagonal slice. The bloody trail of the late is followed by a burst of flame. Additional input allows for a follow-up attack. Morgott's Cursed Sword

Death Flare Skill Unique Set the lusterless sun ablaze with the Prince of Death's flames, inflicting the death ailment upon foes. Follow up with an additional input to bring down the armament, triggering an explosion. Eclipse Shotel

Destined Death Skill Unique Set free the remnants of Destined Death, plunging the greatsword into the ground to summon a myriad of blades. In addition to dealing immediate damage, this attack reduces the enemy's maximum HP and continues to wear down HP for a short time. Maliketh's Black Blade

Devourer of Worlds Skill Unique Charge the scepter with magic and strike it against the ground to steal the HP of all nearby enemies. Devourer's Scepter

Dynast's Finesse Skill Unique Nimbly avoid an attack, securing some distance from foes. Follow up with strong attack to perform a sudden lunge, and press strong attack again to perform a sweeping slice. Bloody Helice

Eochaid's Dancing Blade Skill Unique Infuse the sword with energy, then fling it forwards in a corkscrew attack. The sword continuously deals damage while violently spinning. Charge the attack to increase reach and duration of the spin. Marais Executioner's Sword , Regalia of Eochaid

Erdtree Slam Skill Unique Jump high up into the air and crash down on the ground ahead. The resulting pratfall sends golden shockwaves in all directions. This is the most powerful of all the Ground Slam skills. Staff of the Avatar , Rotten Staff

Establish Order Skill Unique Raise the armament in a salute, releasing a golden explosion. Repeated inputs send out waves of golden light. Golden Order Greatsword

Familial Rancor Skill Unique Gently rattle the copper heads to summon vengeful spirits that chase down foes. The anguish of a spouse and children invites accursed wrath. Family Heads

Firebreather Skill Unique Blow into torch flame, spreading flames in a wide frontward arc. The flames on the ground will continue to burn for a short time. Steel-Wire Torch

Fires of Slumber Skill Unique Blow into the candlestick's flame, creating a stream of hazy purple fire to cover the ground ahead. The intoxicating flames inflict the sleep ailment upon foes. St. Trina's Torch

Flame Dance Skill Unique Imbue the red braid with the Giants' Flame and lash out in a wide range with a series of agile swings. Giant's Red Braid

Flame Spit Skill Unique Ready the shield, then launch a fireball from the barrel. The fireball explodes on impact. One-Eyed Shield

Flowing Form Skill (Nox Flowing Hammer) Unique Temporarily transforms armament into its liquid form. Swing the armament like a whip to strike surroundings before slamming its teardrop-shaped head down. Nox Flowing Hammer

Flowing Form Skill (Nox Flowing Sword) Unique Temporarily transforms armament into its liquid form. Swing the armament like a whip to perform a sweeping slice over a wide area. Nox Flowing Sword

Frenzyflame Thrust Skill Unique Imbue the spear with the flame of frenzy and leap forwards, plunging it into the ground and setting off a maddening explosion. The skill inflicts both the enemy and the user with madness. Vyke's War Spear

Ghostflame Ignition Skill Unique Thrust out the barbed rod and set its tip alight with ghostflame. Follow up with a normal attack to set the ground ablaze with ghostflame, or a strong attack to trigger a massive explosion. Death's Poker

Glintstone Dart Skill Unique Skill that builds from the Glintstone Pebble sorcery. Charge the skill to upgrade it to Glintstone Dart. Follow up with a strong attack to chain this skill into a lunging thrust. Glintstone Kris

Gold Breaker Skill Unique Leap up high and, while suspended in midair, imbue the rune shard with light before smashing it down hard onto the ground. The heroic Radagon's signature attack. Marika's Hammer

Golden Retaliation Skill Unique Ready the shield to unleash its protective incantation. This will dispel sorceries and incantations, retaliating with golden power. Erdtree Greatshield

Golden Tempering Skill Unique Cross the two swords to grant their attacks holy essence. While in effect, strong attack performs a dual-wielding combo attack. Ornamental Straight Sword

Gravity Bolt Skill Unique Imbue the jaw of fallingstar beast with gravitational lightning, sending a bolt crashing down a short distance away. Can be fired in rapid succession. Fallingstar Beast Jaw

Great Oracular Bubble Skill Unique Blow on the horn to release a massive magic bubble. The bubble floats gently through the air towards its target. Envoy's Greathorn

Great-Serpent Hunt Skill Unique Perform a powerful forward lunge and follow up with an upward thrust via additional input. When fightning a great serpent, a long blade of light will appear, revealing the armament's true power. Serpent-Hunter

I Command Thee, Kneel! Skill Unique Repeatedly smash the Axe of Godrick into the ground, unleashing two earth-shaking shockwaves. Follow up with an additional input to produce a third shockwave Axe of Godrick

Ice Lightning Sword Skill Unique Call down a bolt of ice lightning into the blade and bring it down upon a foe. The ice lightning effect will persist for a while. Dragonscale Blade

Knowledge Above All Skill Unique Raise the scepter to manifest the realm of the All-Knowing. Enemy magic and holy damage negation will be reduced for all within the area, including the caster. Scepter of the All-Knowing

Last Rites Skill Unique Raise the epitaph to grant the effect of Sacred Order to yourself and allies in the vicinity. Particularly effective at laying to rest Those Who Live in Death. Golden Epitaph

Magma Guillotine Skill Unique Grab the scalesword with both hands, as a wyrm would hold it in its mouth, and leap forwards, smashing it into the ground and triggering a blast of magma. Follow up with an additional input to perform a chopping attack. Magma Wyrm's Scalesword

Magma Shower Skill Unique Slash at foes in a twirling motion while scattering magma all around. Additional input allows for a follow-up attack. Magma Blade

Miquella's Ring of Light Skill Unique Summon Miquella's shining halo and fire it forwards. Can be fired in rapid succession. Halo Scythe

Mists of Slumber Skill Unique Releases a faint purple mist that spreads across a wide frontwards area. This mist inflicts the sleep ailment upon foes. Sword of St. Trina

Moonlight Greatsword Skill Unique Raise the sword aloft, bathing it in the light of the dark moon. Temporarily increases magic attack power and imbues blade with frost. Charged attacks release blasts of moonlight. Dark Moon Greatsword

Nebula Skill Unique Imbue the Naturalborn's stars with magic to perform a sweeping strike. This attack leaves a dark cloud of stars in its wake that lingers briefly before exploding. Bastard's Stars , Wing of Astel

Night-and-Flame Stance Skill Unique Hold the sword level and prepare to cast a sorcery. Follow up with a normal attack to cast the Night Comet sorcery, or a strong attack to sweep forward with a burst of flames. Sword of Night and Flame

Oath of Vengeance Skill Unique Swear an oath upon the greatsword to avenge the clan, temporarily raising all attributes for a certain duration. While the oath's effects are active, poise will also be increased. Grafted Blade Greatsword

Onyx Lord's Repulsion Skill Unique Thrust the armament into the ground to create a gravity well. In addition to dealing damage, this attack sends enemies flying away. Onyx Lord's Greatsword

Oracular Bubble Skill Unique Blow on the horn to release a magic bubble. The bubble floats gently through the air towards its target. Envoy's Horn

Ordovis's Vortex Skill Unique Channel the power of the crucible to spin the entire sword in midair, building momentum before slamming the blade down onto the ground. This skill can be charged to increase its power. Ordovis's Greatsword

Radahn's Rain Skill Unique Archery skill performed from a low stance. Ready the bow and fire a sudden flurry of arrows up into the sky. The arrows will pour on foes like rain. Lion Greatbow

Rallying Standard Skill Unique Hoist the war banner aloft and give a rallying command. Raises attack power and defense for self and nearby allies. Commander's Standard

Reduvia Blood Blade Skill Unique Slash with the wicked dagger, transforming its never-drying bloostains into airborne blood blades that cause hemorrhaging. Can be fired in rapid succession. Reduvia

Regal Beastclaw Skill Unique Slam the hammer into the ground, rending the land asunder with the armament's five bestial claws. Beastclaw Greathammer

Regal Roar Skill Unique Let loose a mighty war cry, raising attack power, while sending out a shockwave that cannot be guarded against by stomping the ground. While active, strong attack becomes a lunging slash. Axe of Godfrey

Rosus's Summons Skill Unique Raise the axe aloft to summon those lost in death. Three skeletons will appear at a distance and attack in tandem before vanishing. Rosus' Axe

Ruinous Ghostflame Skill Unique Swing the sword to bathe its blade in ghostflame. The ghostflame adds magic damage to attacks, and also has a bitterly cold bite. Helphen's Steeple

Sacred Phalanx Skill Unique Release the power of a hidden incantation to erect a palisade of golden spears frontwards. Cleanrot Spear

Sea of Magma Skill Unique Swing a molten whip overhead to temporarily cover the surrounding area in a sea of magma. Hold to continue swinging the lava whip. Magma Whip Candlestick

Shriek of Milos Skill Unique Lets out a horrific cursed scream that reduces all damage negation and status resistances for nearby foes. While active, strong attacks will change to a combo attack. Sword of Milos

Siluria's Woe Skill Unique Thrust the treespear in a spiraling motion, surrounding it in a vortex of wind. Charged attacks have the power to blow away enemies and can fire the tornado forwards. Siluria's Tree

Sorcery of the Crozier Skill Unique Channel magic into the glintstone to activate an ancient sorcery, producing floating magic projectiles that chase enemies automatically. Watchdog's Staff

Soul Stifler Skill Unique Raise the greathorn's wings to summon a soul-sapping miasma. Enemies in the affected area will temporarily suffer from reduced defense. Winged Greathorn

Spearcall Ritual Skill Unique Thrust the spear high, bearing prayers into the sky to summon a downpour of spectral spears. Death Ritual Spear

Spinning Wheel Skill Unique Strike the wheel against the ground to set it spinning at top speed. Hold to keep the wheel spinning. Can be used while walking to push the armament into enemies. Ghiza's Wheel

Starcaller Cry Skill Unique Bring the two swords together and roar into the skies, pulling in enemies with a gravitational wave. Follow up with an additional input to slam down with gravity-infused swords. Starscourge Greatsword

Storm Kick Skill Unique Thrust the prosthetic leg blade into the ground, creating a storm. Follow up with a strong attack to perform a lightning-infused jumping attack. Veteran's Prosthesis

Surge of Faith Skill Unique Set the flames of Birac's faith ablaze in the cranial vessel, then raise it aloft to rain down fireballs in all directions. Repeated inputs will continue to raise the armament aloft, continuing the attack. Cranial Vessel Candlestand

Taker's Flames Skill Unique Raise the sacred sword aloft to set it ablaze with blasphemous flames, then bring it down to fire off a forward blast. The flames steal HP from those they touch. Blasphemous Blade

The Queen's Black Flame Skill Unique Set the blade ablaze with the god-slaying black flame before delivering a sweeping slash. Additional input allows for a follow-up attack. The black flames will continue to wear down HP for a while. Godslayer's Greatsword

Thundercloud Form Skill Unique Temporarily transform into a red thundercloud and fly through the air, then plunge down with a lightning-infused blade. Hold to increase the reach of the thundercloud form. Dragon King's Cragblade

Thunderstorm Skill Unique Imbue the armament's wing-blade with lightning and swing it around to create a tempestuous lightning storm. Follow up with an additional input to perform up to two spinning attacks. The lightning will stay on the blade for a while. Stormhawk Axe

Tongues of Fire Skill Unique Ready the shield, then spray violent jets of fire from the tongues protruding from its maw. Hold to continue spraying fire. This skill can be used while walking. Visage Shield

Torch Attack Skill Unique Thrust your torch forward to set foes ablaze. This Skill is especially effective against foes who are weak to fire. Useable on all Torches.

Transient Moonlight Skill Unique Sheathe blade, holding it at the hip in a composed stance. Follow up with either a normal or a strong attack to draw the blade at great speed for an instant slash attack. Both attacks fire off a wave of light. Moonveil

Unblockable Blade Skill Unique Imbue the cipher blade with light, extending its length, then strike with a sudden sweeping attack. This attack cannot be blocked. Cipher Pata , Coded Sword

Viper Bite Skill Unique Give the shield a quick shake to temporarily bring the bronze viper to life, inciting it to lash out and bite foes. Coil Shield

Waterfowl Dance Skill Unique Perform a series of one-footed leaps in the manner of a waterfowl to unleash a swift yet graceful slashing combo. Repeated inputs allow for up to two follow-up attacks. Hand of Malenia

Wave of Destruction Skill Unique Raise the sword up high, then strike it against the ground to fire off a wave of gravitational force. Ruins Greatsword

Wave of Gold Skill Unique Imbue the sword with bygone golden glory, then fire it at foes. A wide, golden wave fans out forwards, sweeping through all enemies caught in its path. Sacred Relic Sword

Wolf's Assault Skill Unique Infuse the greatsword with frost, then perform a forward somersault to plunge it into the ground. Then, pull it out to release a cold blast. Royal Greatsword