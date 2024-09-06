Astro Bot has finally launched and fans are adoring the cameos from their favorite PlayStation franchise. But, you can also wear your favorite ones, too! Here's all the outfits in Astro Bot and how to unlock them.

What Do Outfits Do in Astro Bot?

While the regular skin for Astro is rather charming, you can dress up as a plethora of PlayStation characters, as well as some fun little skins like animals. However, outside of being cosmetics, they don't serve any other purpose, unlike the ones granted in the Hero worlds like Bot of War (God of War's Kratos) and Dude Raiding (Uncharted's Nathan Drake). Still, they are super well done and let you represent your favorite series or wear some sweet gear as you play the game.

All Outfits in Astro Bot and How to Unlock

There are 20 outfits to choose from in Astro Bot. Below are all the available outfits Astro can don in the game and how to unlock them.

Regular Outfit

Your standard appearance that you start out with. Nothing beats the normal look, and who doesn't love to keep it simple? It's sleek, sophisticated, and a great neutral stance for not picking favorites! Plus, you don't have to spend Coin on it, unlike other outfits.

Horner Protector Outfit (Ico's Ico)

Based on the protagonist of Japan Studios' 2001 Ico, the Horned Protector outfit bears Ico's signature horns and patterned shirt. While you may not be holding someone's hand (sorry Yorda!), you can still wear it and protect your fellow Bots. To unlock this outfit, you must use the Gacha Machine and pay 100 Coin until you get it.

Tooled-Up Mechanic Outfit (Ratchet and Clank's Ratchet)

No rift can keep Ratchet away from a good cameo! You can't have PlayStation costumes without good old Ratchet and Clank showing up. This time, Ratchet gets the spotlight, as the Tooled-Up Mechanic outfit gives Astro the look of the headstrong orange Lombax, complete with a backpack for Clank. To unlock this outfit, you must use the Gacha Machine and pay 100 Coin until you get it.

Fungus Head Outfit (The Last of Us' Clicker)

Feel free to make some noise here. Straight out of The Last of Us , Astro can sport the sprouting spores of a Clicker atop his cylindrical head, along with a tattered shirt. No, you can't go biting unsuspecting Bots, but you can be a pretty fungi (or fun-bot, in this case). To unlock this outfit, you must use the Gacha Machine and pay 100 Coin until you get it.

Cheeky Ape Outfit (Ape Escape's Ape)

Time to bring out the bananas, folks, as Astro can wear a full-on Ape outfit from the iconic Ape Escape series. You can go ape on your enemies and still look like you mean business—monkey business, that is! To unlock this outfit, you must use the Gacha Machine and pay 100 Coin until you get it.

Gravity Shifter Outfit (Gravity Rush's Kat)

Eat your heart out Isaac Newton, gravity's on our side now! Fresh off the streets (or any platform, really) of Hekseville, Gravity Rush 's Kat is an available outfit in Astro Bot. Unfortunately, you can't bend gravity to your will, but it does make you feel like the Gravity Queen the galaxy deserves. To unlock this outfit, you must use the Gacha Machine and pay 100 Coin until you get it.

Wandering Trespasser Outfit (Shadow of the Colossus' Wander)

In Astro Bot, you can don the iconic style of Wander from the legendary 2005 epic, Shadow of the Colossus (made by the same team who created Ico). There are no colossi in the title, but don't let that stop you from taking down the big bosses in the coolest ways possible. To unlock this outfit, you must use the Gacha Machine and pay 100 Coin until you get it.

Ring-Tailed Thief Outfit (Sly Cooper's Sly Cooper)

Feeling a bit sneaky? Well, the Ring-Tailed Outfit, based on the titular protagonist of the iconic Sly Cooper series, can be worn by Astro. He's got the full-on blue attire and even the pointy fox ears and hat. Why be sly when you can just be fly? To unlock this outfit, you must use the Gacha Machine and pay 100 Coin until you get it.

Eco Warrior Outfit (Jak & Daxter's Jak)

When it comes to famous retro PlayStation mascots, you can't go wrong with 2001's Jak and Daxter . Fortunately, Astro can put on the Eco Warrior Outfit, which gives him the clothes, goggles, spiky yellow hair, and sharp ears we know and love from Jak (though Daxter will have to sit this one out with Clank). To unlock this outfit, you must use the Gacha Machine and pay 100 Coin until you get it.

Pro Driver Outift (Gran Turismo's Driver)

Want to 'drive' enemies crazy? Well, the Pro Driver Outfit, based on the racers in Gran Turismo , may just give you the mileage to overcome every obstacle. Steering wheel is not included. To unlock this outfit, you must use the Gacha Machine and pay 100 Coin until you get it.

Lovestruck Lyricist Outfit (Parappa the Rapper's Parappa)

In a slog? Well, now Astro can dress up as everyone's favorite rapping dog! Parappa the Rapper from his titular 1996 game is one of the outfits in the game. And yes, he makes everyone else look lame. You just gotta believe it! To unlock this outfit, you must use the Gacha Machine and pay 100 Coin until you get it. If you pre-ordered Astro Bot, you'll get this outfit at the start of the game.

Yharnam Hunter Outfit (Bloodborne's Hunter)

Born of the blood, the Yharnam Hunter outfit lets Astro look like, well, a Hunter from Yharnam from 2015's Bloodborne . No need to use the Saw Blade or any fancy weaponry here, just your sense of adventure and a knack for hunting...treasure, that is. To unlock this outfit, you must use the Gacha Machine and pay 100 Coin until you get it. If you get the Digital Deluxe version of Astro Bot, you'll get this outfit at the start of the game.

Golden Outfit

Shine bright like the star you are, Astro! You can look like a million bucks with the Golden Outfit, which coats Astro in pure gold. With it, you're sure to be the flashiest in the galaxy. To unlock this outfit, you must use the Gacha Machine and pay 100 Coin until you get it. If you get the Digital Deluxe version of Astro Bot, you'll get this outfit at the start of the game.

Throwback Outfit

Retro never looked so good. Style Astro as a polygonal version of himself and party like it's 1994! While Astro wasn't around during the onset of PlayStation, he's earned his polygons fair and square. To unlock this outfit, you have to find all 300 Bots and complete the secret level.

Pirate Outfit

Want to feel like a space pirate? Then the Pirate Outfit will shiver your timbers right up! You can scour for treasure like the watery adventurers of old did, just now in the future. To unlock this outfit, you must use the Gacha Machine and pay 100 Coin until you get it.

Skelly Outfit

Got a bone to pick with someone? The Skelly Outfit will take that a bit literally and make Astro a skeleton, complete with see-through holes. While you may not have any guts, you do have a bare-bones approach to style! To unlock this outfit, you must use the Gacha Machine and pay 100 Coin until you get it.

Stealth Outfit

Ghosting never felt or looked this good. With the Stealth Outfit, you can become a big reflection of the world around you. No sneaking is required with this outfit, but enemies won't know what is coming. To unlock this outfit, you must use the Gacha Machine and pay 100 Coin until you get it.

Teddy Outfit

You better bear-live it! Astro can put on a Teddy Bear outfit (not related to Teddie from Persona 4, who does show up) and look 'bear' resemblance to a bear. It's also one of the outfits that physically changes Astro, giving him a slimmer look and little bear ears. To unlock this outfit, you must use the Gacha Machine and pay 100 Coin until you get it.

Red Panda Outfit

Who doesn't like red pandas? With the Red Panda Outfit, Astro can change into a cuddly creature and show off its red fur. It's another one of the outfits that physically changes Astro, giving him a red shine all over his body outside of his pointed ears. To unlock this outfit, you must use the Gacha Machine and pay 100 Coin until you get it.

Bovine Outfit

Mooo-ve over other outfits, this Bovine Outfit is Certified Prime Cut! As one can expect, this outfit shapeshifts Astro into a cow. It's the last outfit that physically changes Astro, granting him a tail, a long snout, and black spots all over. To unlock this outfit, you must use the Gacha Machine and pay 100 Coin until you get it.