Astro Bot has officially launched and players all around the world are starting up their PlayStation 5’s to begin their galactic journey. As you enter the game, you will soon notice that there are a lot of levels and worlds to explore. To our count, there are 80 levels to play, with 50 planets to explore across six galaxies. While this might look daunting, we at Hardcore Gamer are here to give you the scoop on what to expect when faced with the task of completing the game. Here’s the complete list of unlockable planets in Astro Bot:
Crash Site
Characters
Puzzle Pieces
Vortexes
31
11
0
We begin our journey in the middle of nowhere. After crashing into the sand, Astro must make his way through the desert sands before embarking on his mission. This planet will eventually become a hub for all the characters that you collect along the way.
Gorilla Nebula
|Characters
|Puzzle Pieces
|Vortexes
|42
|16
|2
It’s time to quit monkeying around! This galactic story begins with these six planets, starting with Sky Garden. After the boss battle, there is another world that will open up, which will be a planet based on the 1999 platformer Ape Escape. There are three secret levels around the galaxy as well.
Planets
- Sky Garden
- Creamy Canyon (Vortex)
- Az-Tech Trail (Vortex)
- Construction Derby
- Mighty Chewy (BOSS)
- Apes On The Loose
Additional Levels
- Rolling Star Sola
- Crumble Rumble 1
- Retro Rampage 1
In order to access these levels, aim and hit a meteor at the location.
Tentacle System
|Characters
|Puzzle Pieces
|Vortexes
|43
|16
|2
Now that you’re suctioned to the screen, it’s time to take on the Tentacle System. This galaxy comprises six planets, starting with Go-Go Archipelago!. After defeating the boss, a world based on the 2018 action-adventure title God of War will appear. There are six additional levels in this galaxy.
Planets
- Go-Go Archipelago! (Vortex)
- Downsize Surprise (Vortex)
- Trunk Of Funk
- Wormy Passage
- Wako Tako (BOSS)
- Bot Of War
Additional Levels
- Retro Rampage 2
- Pumpkin Peril
- Fragile Frenzy
- Crumble Rumble 2
- Cut ‘N Grind
- Dashing Dillo
The symbol levels are only unlocked after you complete the first symbol stage.
Serpent Starway
|Characters
|Puzzle Pieces
|Vortexes
|42
|16
|2
Slither your way into this next galaxy, for this one is called Serpent Starway. This galaxy has six planets, starting with Slo-Mo Casino. After the boss, you’ll be betting a thousand on the next world, which is based on the action-adventure franchise Uncharted. This galaxy also has seven additional levels.
Planets
- Slo-Mo Casino
- Bathhouse Battle (Vortex)
- Free Big Brother! (Vortex)
- Trapped In Time
- Lady Venomara (BOSS)
- Dude Raiding
Additional Levels
- Magnetic Mayhem
- Ropeway Rally
- Rolling Star Luna
- Swinging Sentries
- Rolling Rampage
- Retro Rampage 3
- Crumble Rumble 3
Camo Cosmos
|Characters
|Puzzle Pieces
|Vortexes
|40
|16
|2
This next galaxy isn’t hidden in plain sight. Camo Cosmos offers six planets, beginning with Hieroglitch Pyramid. Once you’ve defeated the boss battle, a new world based on the 2006 PSP title, LocoRoco, will reveal itself. This galaxy has six additional levels.
Planets
- Hieroglitch Pyramid (Vortex)
- Balloon Breeze (Vortex)
- Bubbling Under
- Spooky Time
- Mecha Leon (BOSS)
- Going Loco
Additional Levels
- Vertical Velocity
- Splashing Sprint
- Crumble Rumble 4
- Follow The Light
- Retro Rampage 4
- Boing! Bonanza
Feather Cluster
|Characters
|Puzzle Pieces
|Vortexes
|48
|19
|2
Birds on a feather flock together, but this galaxy doesn’t last forever! Feather Cluster holds six planets, starting with Djinny Of The Lamp. After roasting and toasting the bird, a new world will be cooked right beside it, which is based on the action RPG series, Horizon Zero Dawn. The galaxy has seven additional levels.
Planets
- Djinny Of The Lamp (Vortex)
- Frozen Meal (Vortex)
- Luna Sola
- Orbital Blitz
- Cannon Brawl
- Falcon McFly (BOSS)
- Machine Learning
Additional Levels
- Slowdown Showdown
- To The Beat!
- Crumble Rumble 5
- Shocking Behavior
- Djinny’s Revenge
- Retro Rampage 5
- Birdy Barrage
Lost Galaxy
|Characters
|Puzzle Pieces
|Vortexes
|55
|22
|0
Try not to lose your way, you’re almost at the end! Lost Galaxy features eleven planets, starting with Fan Club. Make your way around the circle until you reach the Final Encore. There are a ton of fun worlds within this one, as well as numerous Bots to find.
Planets
- Fan Club
- Funky Fungi
- Light Bulb Limbo
- Boxel Bust-Up
- Furnace Fever
- Ghouls & Bots
- Rocket Pull Power!
- Danger Dojo
- High-Suction Hero
- Turtles In Trash
- Final Encore
Déjà Vu Dimension
|Characters
|Puzzle Pieces
|Vortexes
|0
|4
|0
Not sure if you’ve played this one or not… Déjà Vu Dimension is the final galaxy to tackle in your Astro Bot quest. Soar through space as you take on PlaySquadron Go! The next battle will be against the Space Bully Nebulax, so give him all you’ve got!
Planets
- PlaySquadron Go!
- Space Bully Nebulax
- Credits Clash