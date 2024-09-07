Astro Bot has officially launched and players all around the world are starting up their PlayStation 5’s to begin their galactic journey. As you enter the game, you will soon notice that there are a lot of levels and worlds to explore. To our count, there are 80 levels to play, with 50 planets to explore across six galaxies. While this might look daunting, we at Hardcore Gamer are here to give you the scoop on what to expect when faced with the task of completing the game. Here’s the complete list of unlockable planets in Astro Bot:

Crash Site

Characters Puzzle Pieces Vortexes 31 11 0

We begin our journey in the middle of nowhere. After crashing into the sand, Astro must make his way through the desert sands before embarking on his mission. This planet will eventually become a hub for all the characters that you collect along the way.

Gorilla Nebula

Characters Puzzle Pieces Vortexes 42 16 2

It’s time to quit monkeying around! This galactic story begins with these six planets, starting with Sky Garden. After the boss battle, there is another world that will open up, which will be a planet based on the 1999 platformer Ape Escape. There are three secret levels around the galaxy as well.

Planets

Sky Garden

Creamy Canyon (Vortex)

Az-Tech Trail (Vortex)

Construction Derby

Mighty Chewy (BOSS)

Apes On The Loose

Additional Levels

Rolling Star Sola

Crumble Rumble 1

Retro Rampage 1

In order to access these levels, aim and hit a meteor at the location.

Tentacle System

Characters Puzzle Pieces Vortexes 43 16 2

Now that you’re suctioned to the screen, it’s time to take on the Tentacle System. This galaxy comprises six planets, starting with Go-Go Archipelago!. After defeating the boss, a world based on the 2018 action-adventure title God of War will appear. There are six additional levels in this galaxy.

Planets

Go-Go Archipelago! (Vortex)

Downsize Surprise (Vortex)

Trunk Of Funk

Wormy Passage

Wako Tako (BOSS)

Bot Of War

Additional Levels

Retro Rampage 2

Pumpkin Peril

Fragile Frenzy

Crumble Rumble 2

Cut ‘N Grind

Dashing Dillo

The symbol levels are only unlocked after you complete the first symbol stage.

Serpent Starway

Characters Puzzle Pieces Vortexes 42 16 2

Slither your way into this next galaxy, for this one is called Serpent Starway. This galaxy has six planets, starting with Slo-Mo Casino. After the boss, you’ll be betting a thousand on the next world, which is based on the action-adventure franchise Uncharted. This galaxy also has seven additional levels.

Planets

Slo-Mo Casino

Bathhouse Battle (Vortex)

Free Big Brother! (Vortex)

Trapped In Time

Lady Venomara (BOSS)

Dude Raiding

Additional Levels

Magnetic Mayhem

Ropeway Rally

Rolling Star Luna

Swinging Sentries

Rolling Rampage

Retro Rampage 3

Crumble Rumble 3

Camo Cosmos

Characters Puzzle Pieces Vortexes 40 16 2

This next galaxy isn’t hidden in plain sight. Camo Cosmos offers six planets, beginning with Hieroglitch Pyramid. Once you’ve defeated the boss battle, a new world based on the 2006 PSP title, LocoRoco, will reveal itself. This galaxy has six additional levels.

Planets

Hieroglitch Pyramid (Vortex)

Balloon Breeze (Vortex)

Bubbling Under

Spooky Time

Mecha Leon (BOSS)

Going Loco

Additional Levels

Vertical Velocity

Splashing Sprint

Crumble Rumble 4

Follow The Light

Retro Rampage 4

Boing! Bonanza

Feather Cluster

Characters Puzzle Pieces Vortexes 48 19 2

Birds on a feather flock together, but this galaxy doesn’t last forever! Feather Cluster holds six planets, starting with Djinny Of The Lamp. After roasting and toasting the bird, a new world will be cooked right beside it, which is based on the action RPG series, Horizon Zero Dawn. The galaxy has seven additional levels.

Planets

Djinny Of The Lamp (Vortex)

Frozen Meal (Vortex)

Luna Sola

Orbital Blitz

Cannon Brawl

Falcon McFly (BOSS)

Machine Learning

Additional Levels

Slowdown Showdown

To The Beat!

Crumble Rumble 5

Shocking Behavior

Djinny’s Revenge

Retro Rampage 5

Birdy Barrage

Lost Galaxy

Characters Puzzle Pieces Vortexes 55 22 0

Try not to lose your way, you’re almost at the end! Lost Galaxy features eleven planets, starting with Fan Club. Make your way around the circle until you reach the Final Encore. There are a ton of fun worlds within this one, as well as numerous Bots to find.

Planets

Fan Club

Funky Fungi

Light Bulb Limbo

Boxel Bust-Up

Furnace Fever

Ghouls & Bots

Rocket Pull Power!

Danger Dojo

High-Suction Hero

Turtles In Trash

Final Encore

Déjà Vu Dimension

Characters Puzzle Pieces Vortexes 0 4 0

Not sure if you’ve played this one or not… Déjà Vu Dimension is the final galaxy to tackle in your Astro Bot quest. Soar through space as you take on PlaySquadron Go! The next battle will be against the Space Bully Nebulax, so give him all you’ve got!

Planets