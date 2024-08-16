Key Takeaways Multiple Disney villains like Cruella de Vil and Maleficent are joining Fortnite this fall with unique designs.

The Incredibles are making their Fortnite debut with Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, and Frozone dropping in from the Battle Bus.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 will mainly feature Marvel characters like Captain Jones, Shuri, War Machine, Gwenpool, and more.

Disney and Fortnite are having epic crossovers as their collaboration continues. Some of the upcoming Disney Fortnite characters include infamous villains like Maleficent and heroes such as The Incredibles. Here's every Disney character we know will show up in Fortnite.

The Disney Villains Join Fortnite

Multiple Disney villains will be joining Fortnite later this fall, likely during the Halloween season. They include Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians, Peter Pan's Captain Hook, and arguably the best Disney villain of them all, Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty. They each have their own unique designs for their appearance in Fortnite. Perhaps, you could switch to their original looks as well as an alternative, but that's not confirmed.

Mr Incredible, Elastigirl, and Frozone join Fortnite this fall.

The First Pixar Characters Drop In

Dropping in from the Battle Bus (also this Fall) are The Incredibles, which marks Pixar's first foray into Fortnite. Mr Incredible, Elastigirl, and Frozone will be joining the game as playable characters. It would make sense as well if Mr Incredible's awesome car would be included on the map as well.

Wolverine is a banana in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4.

What's in the Marvel Season (Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4)?

As of the time of writing, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is about to launch, and it will primarily feature Marvel characters. They include the following:

Captain Jones (Jones cosplaying as Captain America and nailing it by the way)

Shuri

War Machine

Gwenpool

Emma Frost

Mysterio

Peelverine (a banana version of Wolverine)

Doctor Doom

Related What is Fortnite Reload? Fortnite Reload is a new mode that calls back to old seasons. It's absolute chaos.

What Disney collabs should Fortnite have next?

So far, those are all the confirmed Disney characters we know are joining Fortnite. However, many more franchises from The Walt Disney Company should join the battle royale like Pirates of the Caribbean.

One such group that would fit in is Big Hero 6. Players could fly around the map on Baymax as Hiro or Honey Lemon, fighting forces of evil. Additionally, you could spit fire like Fred or skate around the open world like GoGo Tamago. Fortnite could also use Hiro's microbot technology in a cool way to show off Unreal Engine 5's capabilities. Also, the city of San Fransokyo would look incredible in Fortnite.

The princesses could all join Fortnite at some point. They've been shown as badass heroes within the mobile game Disney Mirrorverse, and that could happen again in Fortnite with unique outfits ready for battle. You could have some of the princesses' castles as settings within the map, and Rapunzel's pan could be a weapon within the game in some shape or fashion.