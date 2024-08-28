As with many RPGs like it, Visions of Mana bolsters a strong and talented bunch of voice actors in both its Japanese and English dubs. Here’s who’s who in the cast and where you may have heard them from (and in!).

Spoiler Warning for those who want to go in blind after Julei!

Full Visions of Mana English / Japanese Voice Cast

Val - Stephen Fu / Takuma Terashima

Hinna - Anairis Quiñones / Yui Ishikawa

Careena - Rachel Rial / Yuko Natsuyoshi

Morley - Kaiji Tang / Wataru Hatano

Palamena - Vanessa Lemonides / Yoko Hikasa

Julei - Amber Aviles / Yumiri Hanamori

Aesh - Y. Chang / Shinnosuke Tachibana

Fairie - Indira Wake / Hisako Kanemoto

Eoren - Paul Castro Jr. / Nobuhiko Okamoto

Lyza - Jessica Osborne / Maaya Sakamoto

Daelophos - John Patneaude / Hiroki Touchi

Cerulia - Frankie Kevich / Hitomi Ueda

Khoda - Jacob Craner / Tomohiro Yagamguchi

Goddess of Mana - Crystal Lee / Suzuko Mimori

Prince Iain - Seth Fuentes / Rina Honnizumi

Master Passar - Richard Tatum / Bin Shimada

Niccolo - Mark Jacobson / Nobutoshi Canna

Madeline - Corina Boettger / Arisa Aihara

Francine - Crystal Lee / Sayumi Suzushiro

Christine - Erica Mendez / Aimi

Watts - Clayton Froning / Shinya Takahashi

Moti - Gary Mack / N/A

Dudbear - Corina Boettger / Madoka Asahina

Meelpa - Clayton Froning / Shinya Takahashi

Shiriu - Kieran Regan / Soma Saito

Young Morley - Giselle Fernandez / Natsumi Fujiwara

Mariyah - Crystal Lee / Houko Kuwashima

Von Boyage - Keith Silverstein / Shigeru Chiba

Trent - Tom Schalk / Mugihito

Vadise - Emeri Chase / Ayumi Tsunematsu

Salamando, Elemental of Fire - Seth Fuentes / Seiichiro Yamashita

Sylphid, Elemental of Wind - Caleb Yen / Soshiro Hori

Luna, Elemental of the Moon - Jessica Osborne / Yuuki Takada

Undine, Elemental of Water - Emeri Chase / Haruka Yoshimura

Gnome, Elemental of Earth - Gary Mack / Nobuaki Kanemitsu

Dryad, Elemental of Wood - Frankie Kevich / Yu Sasahara

Shade, Elemental of Darkness - Joe Ziega / Yohei Azakami

Lumina, Elemental of Light- Kieran Regan / Ryohei Arai

What Other Work Have These Actors/Actresses Done?

In the role of protagonist Val, Stephen Fu is an up-and-coming VA with some huge franchises under his belt. Previous roles include Demon Slayer’s Doma, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s Weather Report, Street Fighter VI ’s Jamie, and Fire Emblem Engage ’s Diamant.

Meanwhile, his childhood friend and Alm of Fire, Hinna, is played by another big up-and-comer, Anairis Quiñones. Quiñones has had huge success with roles like Echida in Re:ZERO, Mirko in My Hero Academia, Nessa in Pokémon: Twilight Wings, and protagonist Alex in the upcoming horror game A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead.

As for the other Alms, three out of the four (Careena’s Rachel Rial, Palamena’s Vanessa Lemonidas, and Julei’s Amber Aviles) are fairly new actors, only having a little on their resume. Regardless, their performances in Visions of Mana are sure to certify them as soon-to-be household names.

Rounding out the Alms is Morley, whose VA is quite the hot ticket right now: Kaiji Tang. Roles of notability include Fire Emblem: Awakening’s Owain, Persona 5’s Munehisa Iwai , protagonist Ichiban Kasuga in Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth , and, of course, Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen.

The other cast members are a pretty unique bunch, but one game is a common occurrence in their resumes: Genshin Impact . The game is a huge hub for new and upcoming VAs, so it’s no surprise to see many of the characters sound familiar to Travelers. Some notable voices include Caleb Yen (Gaming in Genshin Impact, Sylphid in Visions of Mana, and also VA for the protagonist in Metaphor: ReFantazio), Crystal Lee (Clorinde in GI and Goddess of Mana/Mariyah/Francine in VofM), Corina Boettger (Paimon in GI, Madeline/Dudbear in VofM), and John Patneaude (Kinich in GI, Daelophos in VofM).

