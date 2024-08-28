Quick Links
As with many RPGs like it, Visions of Mana bolsters a strong and talented bunch of voice actors in both its Japanese and English dubs. Here’s who’s who in the cast and where you may have heard them from (and in!).
Spoiler Warning for those who want to go in blind after Julei!
Full Visions of Mana English / Japanese Voice Cast
- Val - Stephen Fu / Takuma Terashima
- Hinna - Anairis Quiñones / Yui Ishikawa
- Careena - Rachel Rial / Yuko Natsuyoshi
- Morley - Kaiji Tang / Wataru Hatano
- Palamena - Vanessa Lemonides / Yoko Hikasa
- Julei - Amber Aviles / Yumiri Hanamori
- Aesh - Y. Chang / Shinnosuke Tachibana
- Fairie - Indira Wake / Hisako Kanemoto
- Eoren - Paul Castro Jr. / Nobuhiko Okamoto
- Lyza - Jessica Osborne / Maaya Sakamoto
- Daelophos - John Patneaude / Hiroki Touchi
- Cerulia - Frankie Kevich / Hitomi Ueda
- Khoda - Jacob Craner / Tomohiro Yagamguchi
- Goddess of Mana - Crystal Lee / Suzuko Mimori
- Prince Iain - Seth Fuentes / Rina Honnizumi
- Master Passar - Richard Tatum / Bin Shimada
- Niccolo - Mark Jacobson / Nobutoshi Canna
- Madeline - Corina Boettger / Arisa Aihara
- Francine - Crystal Lee / Sayumi Suzushiro
- Christine - Erica Mendez / Aimi
- Watts - Clayton Froning / Shinya Takahashi
- Moti - Gary Mack / N/A
- Dudbear - Corina Boettger / Madoka Asahina
- Meelpa - Clayton Froning / Shinya Takahashi
- Shiriu - Kieran Regan / Soma Saito
- Young Morley - Giselle Fernandez / Natsumi Fujiwara
- Mariyah - Crystal Lee / Houko Kuwashima
- Von Boyage - Keith Silverstein / Shigeru Chiba
- Trent - Tom Schalk / Mugihito
- Vadise - Emeri Chase / Ayumi Tsunematsu
- Salamando, Elemental of Fire - Seth Fuentes / Seiichiro Yamashita
- Sylphid, Elemental of Wind - Caleb Yen / Soshiro Hori
- Luna, Elemental of the Moon - Jessica Osborne / Yuuki Takada
- Undine, Elemental of Water - Emeri Chase / Haruka Yoshimura
- Gnome, Elemental of Earth - Gary Mack / Nobuaki Kanemitsu
- Dryad, Elemental of Wood - Frankie Kevich / Yu Sasahara
- Shade, Elemental of Darkness - Joe Ziega / Yohei Azakami
- Lumina, Elemental of Light- Kieran Regan / Ryohei Arai
What Other Work Have These Actors/Actresses Done?
In the role of protagonist Val, Stephen Fu is an up-and-coming VA with some huge franchises under his belt. Previous roles include Demon Slayer’s Doma, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s Weather Report, Street Fighter VI ’s Jamie, and Fire Emblem Engage ’s Diamant.
Meanwhile, his childhood friend and Alm of Fire, Hinna, is played by another big up-and-comer, Anairis Quiñones. Quiñones has had huge success with roles like Echida in Re:ZERO, Mirko in My Hero Academia, Nessa in Pokémon: Twilight Wings, and protagonist Alex in the upcoming horror game A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead.
As for the other Alms, three out of the four (Careena’s Rachel Rial, Palamena’s Vanessa Lemonidas, and Julei’s Amber Aviles) are fairly new actors, only having a little on their resume. Regardless, their performances in Visions of Mana are sure to certify them as soon-to-be household names.
Rounding out the Alms is Morley, whose VA is quite the hot ticket right now: Kaiji Tang. Roles of notability include Fire Emblem: Awakening’s Owain, Persona 5’s Munehisa Iwai , protagonist Ichiban Kasuga in Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth , and, of course, Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen.
The other cast members are a pretty unique bunch, but one game is a common occurrence in their resumes: Genshin Impact . The game is a huge hub for new and upcoming VAs, so it’s no surprise to see many of the characters sound familiar to Travelers. Some notable voices include Caleb Yen (Gaming in Genshin Impact, Sylphid in Visions of Mana, and also VA for the protagonist in Metaphor: ReFantazio), Crystal Lee (Clorinde in GI and Goddess of Mana/Mariyah/Francine in VofM), Corina Boettger (Paimon in GI, Madeline/Dudbear in VofM), and John Patneaude (Kinich in GI, Daelophos in VofM).
Visions of Mana
Visions of Mana is a brand new title in this series revolving around the sacred sword and mana. The protagonist Val and his childhood friend Hinna, the newly appointed Alm of Fire, set off on a journey to the Mana Tree.
This game’s iconic vibrant and vast semi-open field contains adorable yet ferocious monsters, allowing you to enjoy swift three-dimensional battles using the power of the Elementals. Through adventures with friends met along the way, they start to see the truth about the world.
Must we accept our fates?
A new “Mana” tale begins here as a classic fantasy series returns to its roots.
Bold graphics full of characteristic “Mana” flair. The characters journey across a vibrant world alive with spirits.
Exploring the world: Explore the vast, semi-open world that stretches as far as the eye can see. Traverse the environment quickly and safely with new companions, the “Pikuls".
Harness the power of the Elementals: In this game, you will fight enemies using weapons that house the power of the Elementals. Change between different classes and characters to suit your playstyle and enjoy combat that has evolved both three-dimensionally and strategically.
- Franchise
- Mana Series
- Platform(s)
- PC , PS4 , PS5 , Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S
- Released
- August 29, 2024
- Developer(s)
- Ouka Studios , Square Enix
- Publisher(s)
- Square Enix
- Engine
- Unreal Engine 4
- ESRB
- T For Teen Due To Fantasy Violence, Mild Suggestive Themes