Want to unlock Astro Bot's secret worlds? You're going to have to find the Vortexes. Luckily, we've got you covered. Here are all the Vortex Locations in Astro Bot.

There are a lot of worlds in Astro Bot, despite the short runtime. Still, there are ways to get even more worlds within some of the ones you've played. Vortexes can be found within worlds (two in each Galaxy) and, when found, can transport you to a new world in the Lost Galaxy. There are 10 total Vortexes to find, so we've gathered those and have them here, along with how to find them.

The descriptions do include spoilers for some levels, so be warned!

Vortex 1 - Fan Club

Location: Creamy Cannon in Gorilla Nebula

After a little skating and such, skip over the bouncepad ladybug and go to the Pigou (a mechanical hog). They'll charge at you, so avoid it and then pull on their cable tail. You'll start to swing them around in order to throw them. They do respawn, so first hit the huge block of ice in the way of your next checkpoint. Then, use the Pigou after charging and grabbing hold of it again to hit the UFO holding a lost Bot if you haven't caught it already. The big one for the Vortex is actually the same way you'd get the Puzzle Piece for it: use the Pigou to smash the large icicle on the thin island near the bouncepad ladybug. Once you've done so, go back over, hit the ladybug and bounce on its stomach to collect the Puzzle Piece. Then, go to the X and spin until you've reached a hidden room with the Vortex portal in it.

Vortex 2 - Funky Fungi

Location: Az-Tech Trail in Gorilla Nebula

When you enter an area with a Russian Doll-like enemy in it, take them out with your Twin-Frog Gloves. Then, use your Gloves to pull out a bouncepad ladybug from the sticky jelly on your right. Hit it and jump on it to destroy all four lit torches on the wall. Once you do that, it'll open up and the Vortex portal will be there waiting for you to pull.

Vortex 3 - Light Bulb Limbo

Location: Go-Go Archipelago! in Tentacle System

In order to unlock this Vortex, you have to beat Captatin Pincher. Use your Monkey ability to climb up his skeleton and break his head off. Once you do that, let his parts fall and his pincher will land to your right and reveal an X with Coins around it. Spin on top of it and you'll fall down into a treasure trove where the biggest one of all lies: a Vortex portal.

Vortex 4 - Boxel Bust-Up

Location: Downsize Surprise in Tentacle System

After climbing the tree in your Mouse form, laser beam the glass panel as normal Astro and transform back to float up. A bubble-forming toad will be there and blow bubbles that'll, once you hop onto it, float to a cage where a Lost Bot is. You can get them by transforming back to normal once in the cage. However, to get to the Vortex, you have to jump onto another bubble that'll float higher up to two branches. Jump off and push the button on the bark near the second branch to unlock the Vortex portal.

Vortex 5 - Furnace Fever

Location: Help Big Brother! in Serpent Starway

Right when you land, go behind you and swim towards a ruin. A Shock Rock (flying guitar playing Alien) will be there, along with two panels on either side. What you want to do is jump on one of the panels and, when the Shock Rock is about to strike, jump off it. It'll shock the panel and charge it up. Do the same for the other side and, lo and behold, the wall will open and the Vortex will be there waiting to be pulled.

Vortex 6 - Ghouls & Bots

Location: Bathhouse Battle in Serpent Starway

Once you've climbed up the sponges, head towards the pool on the right to soak up water. Then, make your way to the tall chimney on the left. Jump over to the island with the cherry tree and climb said tree. Use the water to douse the flame and jump into the chimney. The Vortex portal will be there for you to pull and go into.

Vortex 7 - Rocket Pull Power!

Location: Hieroglitch Pyramid in Camo Cosmos

This Vortex is located to the right of the finishing platform after you roll your way down the slope. Jump over and clear the space of diamonds and break the wood with your lasers. Use the trampoline, and you'll find yourself face to face with a push-in wall. Find the correct one by moving side to side on the wall and pushing when the controller vibrates. You'll enter a large room, though the walls will be gated and two push-in walls will come at you one after the other. Like before, find the correct spot, push in, and then you'll find the Vortex!

Vortex 8 - Danger Dojo

Location: Balloon Breeze in Camo Cosmos

Right when you get the Octopus ability, head back to where the bouncepad ladybug was and hit it closest to the floating isle. Jump on it and use your ability to float over to it. Brush away the flowers and spin the now-visible fan to bring up a cloud island with bamboo. Float to that island and hit the red button. You'll then get to use your controller to slice through some bamboo with ninja stars (use L2 and/or R2 to shoot). Once the middle bamboo is clear and a platform can be seen, use your lasers and light up the bars on top. It'll reveal the Vortex for you to pull down and get sucked into.

Vortex 9 - High-Suction Hero

Location: Djinny of the Lamp in Feather Cluster

After defeating Djinny of the Lamp, don't go to the Finish platfrom. Instead, turn around and head up to the large bricks where two blue Coin capsules are. Hit the vase and it will reveal a platform. As you can see, the floor beneath you glows when you're on it. This extends to being above it, hence why you're standing on nothing. Dash over to the other squares from above and make your way to the other side. In front of you will be a blue magic carpet. Hit it and ride it to a beautiful oasis where the portal to the Vortex will be.

10. Vortex 10 - Turtles in Trash

Location: Frozen Meal in Feather Cluster

Once you've skated your way to a snowy area near Frigid Frosty, destroy the four Voltees (the electric enemies) and head to where the two penguins are. As you can see, they're patting a little snowball. Well, you need that snowball, so punch it out of their little flippers and roll it around the area until it gets big. Head over to the wall in front of the penguins and line the snowball up to it. Use the small rock next to it to jump onto the snowball, and you'll see a cable and a huge wall of ice in the shape of a sun. Pull the cable and jump onto the button to turn your controller into a vacuum. Suck up all the ice to reveal a little sauna with penguins in it and, of course, the Vortex portal.

