Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has many different weapons available for you to utilize. From rocket launchers to assault rifles, you can find the weapon for you. Here's every weapon you can unlock in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.
All Primary Weapons
There are many primary weapons to unlock in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. You'll need to level up by gaining experience in each match. They include:
Assault Rifles
|
Unlocked immediately
|
AK-74
|
Unlocks at Level 10
|
AMES 85
|
Available at Level 19
|
GPR 91
|
Unlocks at Level 28
|
Model L
|
Unlocks at Level 40
|
Goblin Mk2
|
Available at Level 46
|
AS VAL
|
Available at Level 55
SMGs
|
C9
|
Available immediately
|
KSV
|
Unlocks at Level 7
|
Tanto .22
|
Available at Level 16
|
PP-919
|
Unlocks at Level 37
|
Jackal PDW
|
Can be used at Level 43
|
Kompakt 92
|
Can be used at Level 49
Shotguns
|
Marine SP
|
Available straight away
|
ASG-89
|
Unlocked at Level 31
LMGs
|
PU-21
|
Available immediately
|
XMG
|
Unlocks at Level 13
|
GPMG-7
|
Unlocks at Level 52
Marksman Rifles
|
SWAT 5.56
|
Immediately available
|
Unlocked at Level 22
|
AEK-973
|
Reach Level 34 for this gun
|
DM-10
|
Get to Level 43 for this gun
Sniper Rifles
|
LW3A1 Frostline
|
Use this gun immediately
|
SVD
|
Unlocked at Level 25
|
LR 7.62
|
Available at Level 49
How to Unlock Secondary Weapons
Secondary weapons, including Pistols and Launchers can be unlocked as well. They vary in firerate; the Grekhova, for example, is a full-auto pistol. All the secondary weapons include:
Pistols
|
9MM PM
|
Available immediately
|
Grekhova
|
Unlocked at Level 13
|
GS45
|
Get this at Level 28
|
Stryder .22
|
At your disposal at Level 40
Launchers
|
CIGMA 2B
|
Available straight away
|
HE-1
|
Unlocked at Level 19
How to Level Up Quickly
There are multiple ways to unlock more XP faster in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. First, you can play the game during Double XP weekends that are announced by Activision before it begins. This seriously helps your level go higher, so make use of these. Additionally, you can use your available tokens if you have any. Go to the lobby and press the left analog stick to show the menu. You can get these bonuses from buying specific products from Little Caesars and other promo events.
If you have neither of these available, the best mode to play to gain experience is Free-For-All. Take out as many foes as possible during this intense mode. You'll also want to pay attention to your Daily Challenges and Calling Card Challenges. For example, if you get 25 melee kills, you'll get 1,000 XP and a special calling card.
You'll not just unlock new weapons by leveling up. You can also gain Operators and Perks.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is the next entry in Activision's FPS franchise, and it is expected to launch in 2024.
- Platform(s)
- PlayStation 5 , PlayStation 4 , Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , Xbox One , PC
- Released
- October 25, 2024
- Developer(s)
- Treyarch , Raven Software
- Publisher(s)
- Activision
