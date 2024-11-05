Quick Links

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has many different weapons available for you to utilize. From rocket launchers to assault rifles, you can find the weapon for you. Here's every weapon you can unlock in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

All Primary Weapons

There are many primary weapons to unlock in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. You'll need to level up by gaining experience in each match. They include:

Assault Rifles

XM4

Unlocked immediately

AK-74

Unlocks at Level 10

AMES 85

Available at Level 19

GPR 91

Unlocks at Level 28

Model L

Unlocks at Level 40

Goblin Mk2

Available at Level 46

AS VAL

Available at Level 55

SMGs

C9

Available immediately

KSV

Unlocks at Level 7

Tanto .22

Available at Level 16

PP-919

Unlocks at Level 37

Jackal PDW

Can be used at Level 43

Kompakt 92

Can be used at Level 49
Shotguns

Marine SP

Available straight away

ASG-89

Unlocked at Level 31

LMGs

PU-21

Available immediately

XMG

Unlocks at Level 13

GPMG-7

Unlocks at Level 52

Marksman Rifles

SWAT 5.56

Immediately available

Tsarkov 7.62

Unlocked at Level 22

AEK-973

Reach Level 34 for this gun

DM-10

Get to Level 43 for this gun

Sniper Rifles

LW3A1 Frostline

Use this gun immediately

SVD

Unlocked at Level 25

LR 7.62

Available at Level 49

How to Unlock Secondary Weapons

Secondary weapons, including Pistols and Launchers can be unlocked as well. They vary in firerate; the Grekhova, for example, is a full-auto pistol. All the secondary weapons include:

Pistols

9MM PM

Available immediately

Grekhova

Unlocked at Level 13

GS45

Get this at Level 28

Stryder .22

At your disposal at Level 40

Launchers

CIGMA 2B

Available straight away

HE-1

Unlocked at Level 19
How to Level Up Quickly

There are multiple ways to unlock more XP faster in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. First, you can play the game during Double XP weekends that are announced by Activision before it begins. This seriously helps your level go higher, so make use of these. Additionally, you can use your available tokens if you have any. Go to the lobby and press the left analog stick to show the menu. You can get these bonuses from buying specific products from Little Caesars and other promo events.

If you have neither of these available, the best mode to play to gain experience is Free-For-All. Take out as many foes as possible during this intense mode. You'll also want to pay attention to your Daily Challenges and Calling Card Challenges. For example, if you get 25 melee kills, you'll get 1,000 XP and a special calling card.

You'll not just unlock new weapons by leveling up. You can also gain Operators and Perks.

