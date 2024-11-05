Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has many different weapons available for you to utilize. From rocket launchers to assault rifles, you can find the weapon for you. Here's every weapon you can unlock in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

All Primary Weapons

There are many primary weapons to unlock in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. You'll need to level up by gaining experience in each match. They include:

Assault Rifles

XM4 Unlocked immediately AK-74 Unlocks at Level 10 AMES 85 Available at Level 19 GPR 91 Unlocks at Level 28 Model L Unlocks at Level 40 Goblin Mk2 Available at Level 46 AS VAL Available at Level 55

SMGs

C9 Available immediately KSV Unlocks at Level 7 Tanto .22 Available at Level 16 PP-919 Unlocks at Level 37 Jackal PDW Can be used at Level 43 Kompakt 92 Can be used at Level 49

Shotguns

Marine SP Available straight away ASG-89 Unlocked at Level 31

LMGs

PU-21 Available immediately XMG Unlocks at Level 13 GPMG-7 Unlocks at Level 52

Marksman Rifles

SWAT 5.56 Immediately available Tsarkov 7.62 Unlocked at Level 22 AEK-973 Reach Level 34 for this gun DM-10 Get to Level 43 for this gun

Sniper Rifles

LW3A1 Frostline Use this gun immediately SVD Unlocked at Level 25 LR 7.62 Available at Level 49

How to Unlock Secondary Weapons

Secondary weapons, including Pistols and Launchers can be unlocked as well. They vary in firerate; the Grekhova, for example, is a full-auto pistol. All the secondary weapons include:

Pistols

9MM PM Available immediately Grekhova Unlocked at Level 13 GS45 Get this at Level 28 Stryder .22 At your disposal at Level 40

Launchers

CIGMA 2B Available straight away HE-1 Unlocked at Level 19

How to Level Up Quickly

There are multiple ways to unlock more XP faster in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. First, you can play the game during Double XP weekends that are announced by Activision before it begins. This seriously helps your level go higher, so make use of these. Additionally, you can use your available tokens if you have any. Go to the lobby and press the left analog stick to show the menu. You can get these bonuses from buying specific products from Little Caesars and other promo events.

If you have neither of these available, the best mode to play to gain experience is Free-For-All. Take out as many foes as possible during this intense mode. You'll also want to pay attention to your Daily Challenges and Calling Card Challenges. For example, if you get 25 melee kills, you'll get 1,000 XP and a special calling card.

You'll not just unlock new weapons by leveling up. You can also gain Operators and Perks.