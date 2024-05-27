Key Takeaways XDefiant's arsenal includes ARs, SMGs, shotguns, LMGs, and more for players to experience.

The game offers a mix of familiar weapons like M4 and AK alongside unique guns for players to try out.

Players can also utilize unique character abilities in XDefiant, providing a refreshing change from traditional FPS gameplay.

Weapons are always going to be main staple in any FPS, and the brand new Ubisoft-led title, XDefiant, is no exception. The game offers players a unique mix of Call of Duty and hero-based team shooters we've seen release in the past, but it does have unique charm when it comes to the maps, characters and weapons.

Speaking of weapons, we're going to run over all the guns currently useable in XDefiant.

All Weapons In XDefiant

XDefiant offers players a unique new title to take a challenge into, as while Modern Warfare 3 has been slowly chugging along, there's going to be a ton for players to dive into right from the onset. While Ubisoft has been holding playtests for the game for over two years now, the game was unfortunately delayed numerous times for various reasons, but the overall excitement for it releasing has stayed the same throughout the years.

Using all the weapons is something that most players are going to want to test out right away, as players will have the chance to use the following guns:

ARs

M16A4

M4A1

AK-47

ACR 6.8

SMGs

Vector-45 ACP

P90

MP7

MP5A2

Shotguns

Double Barrel

AA-12

M870

LMGs

RPK-74

M60

M249

Marksman rifles

SVD

MK 20 SSR

Sniper rifles

TAC-50

M44

Pistols

686 Magnum

M1911

D50

93R

M9

Like most FPSes, this batch of guns is standard for the most part, with the usual suspects such as the M4 and AK here. There's also variety in regards to the categories of weapons players will get the chance to try out.

For those diving into XDefiant, hpwever, there's also going to be the unique character abilities for players to use in place of some of these weapons, which will be a nice change of pace for many. So be sure to head into the action and see what the game has to offer, as the community sentiment has been positive thus far.

One of the shining elements that we've seen from XDefiant thus far has been the unique mix of gameplay that players get to experience in each match, and we urge you to dive into the action and let us know how you find the new FPS!