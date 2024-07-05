Key Takeaways Zenless Zone Zero features talented voice actors from various games, including Visions of Mana and Honkai Star Rail.

The Zenless Zone Zero voice actors list is filled with talented performers putting out their all. They're from all manner of games, including the upcoming Visions of Mana, Unicorn Overlord, Honkai Star Rail. Here are all the English and Japanese voices confirmed in Zenless Zone Zero as of the time of writing.

Some of the Zenless Zone Zero actors include Stephen Fu and Courtney Lin.

All English Zenless Zone Zero Voice Actors

At this point in time, not all of the English Zenless Zone Zero voice actors have been confirmed. For example, we're still waiting on Billy Kidd's actor, and to be honest they deserve praising because of how enthusiastic and funny the performance is. Regardless, here are the confirmed English Zenless Zone Zero voice actors right now, according to Behind The Voice Actors:

Belle - Courtney Steele

Wise - Stephen Fu

Zhu - Alaina Wis

Ellen Joe - Giselle Fernandez

Von Lycaon - Nicholas Turkettle

Anby Demara - Sam Slade

Piper Wheel - Suzie Yeung

Lucy - Courtney Lin

Some MiHoYo fans may know that Sam Slade has previously voiced Topax in Honkai Star Rail. She's also performed as Leene in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, a female protagonist voice in Fae Farm, and the Perfumer in Arknights.

One of the main protagonists' voices Stephen Fu is having a stellar year in voiceover. He'll be the hero Val in Visions of Mana, which releases in August. He's also been the voice of Granblue Fantasy: Relink's Lancelot and Unicorn Overlord's Lex.

All Japanese Zenless Zone Zero Voice Actors

We currently know a lot more about Zenless Zone Zero's Japanese voice artists. They include:

Belle - Sayaka Senbongi

Wise - Atsushi Abe

Zhu Yuan - Marina Inoue

Hoshimi Miyabi - Ami Koshimizu

Soukaku - Machico

Grace Howard - Haruka Shiraishi

Ben Bigger - Kenji Hamada

Anton Ivanov - Shinichiro Kamio

Koleda Belobog - Yuka Iguchi

Ellen Joe - Shion Wakayama

The woman who plays Belle, Sayaka Senbongi, portrayed Lian in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Fire Emblem Engage's Framme, and Harvestella's protagonist in the past.

Atsushi Abe, who lends his voice to Wise in Zenless Zone Zero, has performed the following roles:

Minoru Hinata from Digimon Survive

Inojin Yamanaka of the Boruto series

Robin from Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of the Valentia

Oninaki's Rigan

You can hear all of these voices in Zenless Zone Zero for free. It's available on PC, PS5, and mobile platforms. However, those expecting an open world game like Genshin Impact might be disappointed.