Developers 2Awesome Studio are best known for 2D pixel art action games such as Aeon Drive and AK-xolotl, but currently all eyes are on their upcoming metroidvania game, Altered Alma. The last time we checked in on it, it was earlier this year at PAX East as part of publisher Critical Reflex's showcase, where it had some rather impressive action and some astonishing pixel art. But were other gamers impressed by it as well? If the game's recent Kickstarter campaign is any indication, the answer is "oh heck yes," as it raised a whopping €256,263, smashing its initial €40,000 several times over and reaching several socia media-based goals as well. One such goal involves a collaboration with fellow Spain-based indie developers The Game Kitchen, and now the world of Blasphemous will be crossing over to Altered Alma via free DLC as a gift, as seen in the trailer below.

A Tale of Two Metroidvanias

Dubbed “Neon and Miracle,” the DLC sees protagonist Jackelyne getting their hands on a mysterious new device known as the Crucible. When things go wrong with it, though, a portal is opened to the land of Cvstodia, and the Penitent One now finds themselves trapped in the cyberpunk city of Neo Barcelona. Now to repair the Crucible, restore balance, and return the Penitent One, Jack will have to complete a series of parkour challenges. It's not certain just how much imagery and characters from the Blasphemous games will be involved in the final DLC, but it should provide a nice break for Jackelyne. After all, her main story has her being a fugitive who has to deal with several gangs and other enemies, all as she attempts to assemble a crew for their ship, theEsperanza, for one big mission.

This isn't the first fellow Spanish indie game that Blasphemous has crossed over with, though. For example, Deconstructeam's The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood had The Penitent One as an unlockable addition for its tarot cards, alongside characters from Brainwash Gang's Laika: Aged Though Blood as well.

Altered Alma was already pretty ambitious, being a hefty metroidvania game with a nifty teleportation gameplay mechanic courtesy of Jack's Quantum Blade, and a relationship system that allows you to date or befriend various characters, unlocking side quests and different narrative paths along the way, with a story behind Antony Johnston (Resident Evil Village) and Emma Beeby (Still Wakes the Deep). With the various stretch goals reached along the way, though, the game is now set to include alternate endings, voice acting, animated cutscenes, a Boss Rush Mode, base customization, and much more. So this Neon and Miracle DLC can be considered a cherry on top as well.

Close

Of course, with all of these major additions, Altered Alma is now set for a Q4 2025 release for all major platforms, meaning fans will still have to wait over a year for the full game (although Kickstarter backers will gain access to an exclusive beta in Q2 as well). Until then, though, there's a demo on Steam that's available for all to check out, offering up a taste of things to come. As mentioned back in our preview, it seems pretty impressive right now, but we'll see later just how well the game handles everything that's planned.