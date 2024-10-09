When you think of popular mascot horror games, the likes of Five Nights at Freddy's, Bendy and the Ink Machine, or Poppy Playtime spring to mind. However, last year brought us a bit of a sleeper hit in this subgenre thanks to DreadXP and developers MANGLEDmaw Games with Amanda the Adventurer. Centered around trying to solve the mystery behind a seemingly innocent children's show by checking out several videotapes of it and solving puzzles, the game ended up being a hit with players, eventually earning an "Overwhelmingly Positive" reception on Steam. So it should be no surprise that a sequel would soon follow, and also not a surprise that it would arrive by this Halloween, with a release date for Amanda the Adventurer 2 announced via the trailer below.

Just a Normal Trip to the Library...

Once again, Amanda the Adventurer 2 sees players step into the shoes of protagonist Riley Park, who continues on with their investigation into the Amanda the Adventurer Show after uncovering more of its history and its twisted production. This time, however, the game takes them out of the attic of their deceased Aunt Kate's house, and into the much larger Kensadle Public Library. With it comes a wider area to explore and more to interact with, but it also comes with raised stakes, as Amanda is aware of Riley's presence now, and she wants to be free. And as it turns out, she's not the only one looking for Riley...

Amanda is aware of Riley's presence now, and she wants to be free. And as it turns out, she's not the only one looking for Riley...

Amanda the Adventurer 2 sees more and even deeper ways for Riley to affect Amanda's world by communicating with them, and sections where you have to try and find items now if Amanda demands them (or refuse to do so), all on top of its larger environment. But of course, one of the big attractions for any fan of such game are the secrets and the spicy lore to expand upon, and the sequel promises to do exactly that, delving even more into not just the history of Amanda, but also that of Riley and Aunt Kate, potentially revealing their connection to all of this. There will also apparently be some new faces as well, and some old ones, as the fans may have noticed a familiar face missing from the logo...and also may have noticed an ominous glitch at the end of the trailer...

Close

Amanda the Adventurer 2 arrives for the PC on October 22, and while console versions of the sequel aren't available on the same date, tomorrow will see Xbox and PlayStation ports of the first game to accompany the currently-released Switch version. Hopefully, this second outing with Amanda will end up just as engrossing and unsettling as the first one was. Heck, if the bizarre creatures from the trailer are any indication, it's already succeeded when it comes to the latter...