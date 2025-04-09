One of the biggest MMORPGs in the world, Lost Ark has fallen to hard times since its release in the west three years ago. While it remains easily the best to play and one of the most addictive games, it has a lot of problems that not only plague the experience to the core, both in the west and Korea.

While we've been critical of Amazon's handling of the property over the last few years, lately they seem to be doing a little better with transparency and communication. Whether their actions in previous incidents have been approved by the community is another story, but it seems like they're more vocal than ever before.

Today, Amazon has released a new statement that looks to address some of the growing concerns regarding the game's direction.

Adjustments to Systems

For starters, they have officially announced that the Advanced Honing nerfs that the Korean version received not too long ago will come in the April update. This has been heavily desired considering the cost of utilizing the system was far too expensive, especially considering its importance coming into the next raid tier in June, which unlocks further Advanced Honing levels. They have also reduced the cost of Transcendence by 33% across the board, something that most active players should already have completed.

Advanced Honing Changes

-20% Shards and Silver for the Initial Tempering Cost

-50% Honing Materials per Hone

-20% Shards, Silver and Gold per Hone

Amazon has also revealed that the balance patch will be part of the April update, as well, with future balancing hopefully being closer to its Korean counterpart.

Localization Changes & Bus Policies