One of the biggest MMORPGs on the planet, especially now that it has been released in China (and doing very well at that), Lost Ark has had a couple of struggling months in the west. While Amazon continues to follow how Smilegate has implemented their updates, they are looking to shake things up with some changes in the coming months.

August

While the main focus this month will be the new Indigo Island and Maharaka Festival that will help players get prepared for tier 4 at a much quicker rate (which is needed considering how fast we are getting it over Korea), there will be some pretty sizable adjustments to certain aspects of the current game.

Chaos Dungeon Purification Missions : To decrease fatigue, whenever you do a chaos dungeon (with aura), you will earn a new currency that can unlock chests that will give players rewards. These rewards will be similar to everything we already see in chaos dungeons.

Bound Gold : In a surprising turn of events, we are now getting bound gold. Before, there was some gold that couldn't be used for a couple of days to prevent RMT and botting, but now we have some gold that can only be used on your progression.

Echidna Adjustments: It looks like the two-gate Echidna raid will receive a difficulty nerf to help with some of the fatigue, which is greatly needed.

September

Obviously, the big update in September is tier 4, but there's more than just the long awaited partial reset and the new continent.

Behemoth Raid : We will be getting the 16-man Behemoth raid that will now drop tier 4 materials due to it being a 1640 entry.

Express Servers : A step up from the Jump-Star Servers, Express Servers will help players get to the endgame even faster, with aid in both the horizontal and vertical progression systems. They are also looking into server transfers once these servers come to a close. There was a bit of a debacle among the community with how it was handled in the past, especially when they were merged into existing servers.

Yoz's Jar Season 3: More overly priced legendary skins.

October and November

This is unknown territory. While we knew about tier 4 coming in September, everything past that has been up for debate, but it looks like we'll be getting what Korea is picking up over the next month or two.

Aegir Raid : The second Kazeros Raid, sending players through a two-gate raid with newer tier 4 ancient gear for players to obtain.

Thaemine The First Removal : For those looking to get their Eclipse title, you had best do it soon as Amazon will be removing The First raid for Thaemine in October.

Hyper Awakening : What was originally deemed as the third awakening, the new system will be implemented in November and will give players the ability to unleash even more damage with the press of a button.

New Pet Ability and Buzzling Island: Finally, we have a new island to explore and pet abilities that will help you in your stronghold activities.

It's very apparent that Amazon knows what they're battling: fatigue. The next two months alone look like they're combating it more than ever before, but for a lot of players, it's too little, too late. Regardless, Lost Ark is still an addicting and enjoyable experience, and with these updates it will only help to improve it.