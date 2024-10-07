After nearly three years on the market, Lost Ark is finally transitioning into its fourth tier this week, marking one of, if not the biggest releases for the free-to-play MMORPG. This brings incredible changes that hopefully will get players interested in trudging through some of the game’s repetitive designs once more, as it looks to help stave away numerous issues it had in the past. While you’ll still be doing upwards of eighteen raids a week, and doing your chaos dungeons and guardians as daily adventurers to hone your character, there will be brand-new systems put into place to help alleviate some of the stress.
While we’re excited about the aspect of reworking our engravings and moving into a whole new tier, one aspect Amazon needs to do is attract new and returning players. This is something the game has struggled with in the past, despite Amazon’s best efforts with ventures such as the Jump Start Servers. It looks like the publisher is continuing this practice by greatly improving the formula and adding incredible value for new and existing players alike.
Lost Ark Sees Huge Changes, Tier 4 in Near Future
Lost Ark will be reworked in a significant way to feel fresh for existing players.
Getting to Endgame
Amazon has announced their plans for the Ignite Servers that will go live on October 9. These servers are put into place to excel the player straight to the endgame, granting them a full roster for significantly reduced effort. When we say significantly reduced, we don’t mean they just give you a couple of buffs and call it a day, but they are handing out gold and materials like candy, not to mention reducing the cost it takes to hone:
Item Level 1540 – 1580
- Gold No Longer Required to Hone
- 80% discount on Shards and Silver
- 80% discount on Honing Materials such as Leapstones, Protection/Obliteration Stones, Fusion Mats
- 300% increase in Honing Odds
- 200% Increase in Artisan’s Energy (Pity)
Item Level 1580 – 1620
- 80% discount on Gold
- 50% discount on Shards and Silver
- 50% discount on Honing Material such as Leapstones, Protection/Obliteration Stones, Fusion Mats
- 300% increase in Honing Odds
- 200% increase in Artisan’s Energy (Pity)
Changes to Raids and Rewards
The Ignite Servers will also receive their very own event missions and event shop to help players obtain these materials quickly. The difficulty of raids will also be reduced, as Hard modes will not be available for Brelshaza, Akkan, Thaemine, Kayangel or Ivory Tower, but instead be reduced to Normal and Solo modes.
To ensure players have enough power to even tackle some of these raids, characters will be granted various rewards as they hit certain thresholds in the express event, giving them full armor sets upon reaching 1580, Deep Dive & You Have a Plan card sets, 40 set of Elixirs (Luck set) and even level 3 transcendence on all armor pieces when hitting higher levels.
Transferring Off the Ignite Servers
On top of that, when the Ignite Servers are eventually decommissioned, players will be able to transfer their characters to one of the many currently populated servers. Doing so will grant them incredible rewards, something that will entice not only new players, but veteran players, as well. Depending on when they transfer off the Ignite Servers, they will be granted different and tiered rewards:
Item Level 1600 Transfer Gift
- Bound Gold x5,000
- Silver x10,000,000
- Processed Chaos Stone (Weapon) x10
- Processed Chaos Stone (Armor) x30
- Legendary Elixir Support Chest x1
- Legendary Engraving Recipe Selection Chest x5
- T3 Ancient Accessory Selection Chest x25
- Relic Ability Stone Chest x25
- T3 Honing Material Chest x20
- T3 Honing Material Chest II x20
- Honor Shard Pouch (L) x160
- Fledgling Destiny Legendary Card Selection Pack x1
- Legendary Card Pack IV x1
- Legendary - Uncommon Card Pack IV x10
- Legendary - Rare Card Pack IV x5
- Creation Fragment x10
- Stronghold Seal Chest x1
- EXP Potion (EXP 10,000,000) x5
Item Level 1610 Transfer Gift
- Bound Gold x100,000
- Silver x15,000,000
- Processed Chaos Stone (Weapon) x15
- Processed Chaos Stone (Armor) x45
- Legendary Elixir Support Chest x2
- Legendary Engraving Recipe Selection Chest x10
- T3 Ancient Accessory Selection Chest x50
- Relic Ability Stone Chest x50
- T3 Honing Material Chest x25
- T3 Honing Material Chest II x25
- Honor Shard Pouch (L) x200
- Fledgling Destiny Legendary Card Selection Pack x2
- Legendary Card Pack IV x2
- Legendary - Uncommon Card Pack IV x20
- Legendary ~ Rare Card Pack IV x10
- Creation Fragment x20
- Stronghold Seal Chest x5
- EXP Potion (EXP 10,000,000) x15
Item Level 1620 Transfer Gift
- Bound Gold x200,000
- Silver x50,000,000
- Processed Chaos Stone (Weapon) x50
- Processed Chaos Stone (Armor) x150
- Legendary Elixir Support Chest x4
- Legendary Engraving Recipe Selection Chest x20
- Relic Engraving Recipe Selection Chest x1
- Ancient Ability Stone Chest x50
- T4 Lv. 6 Gem Pouch (Doomfire x3/ Blazing x3)
- T4 Lv. 7 Gem Pouch (Doomfire x1/ Blazing x1)
- T4 Honing Material Chest x50
- T4 Honing Material Chest II x25
- Destiny Shard Pouch (S) x300
- Fledgling Destiny Legendary Card Selection Pack x5
- Legendary Card Pack IV x4
- Legendary - Uncommon Card Pack IV x20
- Legendary ~ Rare Card Pack IV x10
- Creation Fragment x20
- Stronghold Seal Chest x10
- EXP Potion (EXP 10,000,000) x30
- Agris's Scale x30
- Dark Fire x100
- Behemoth's Scale x50
- Transcendence Ruins Restoration Ticket: Armor x20
- Transcendence Ruins Restoration Ticket: Weapon x3
- Kenuart Fortress (T4) Gear Selection Chest x1
- Yoz's Jar: Eternity x1
- Cloth x14
Lost Ark is available on PC, with the Tier 4 update and Ignite Servers hitting October 9.
