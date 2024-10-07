After nearly three years on the market, Lost Ark is finally transitioning into its fourth tier this week, marking one of, if not the biggest releases for the free-to-play MMORPG. This brings incredible changes that hopefully will get players interested in trudging through some of the game’s repetitive designs once more, as it looks to help stave away numerous issues it had in the past. While you’ll still be doing upwards of eighteen raids a week, and doing your chaos dungeons and guardians as daily adventurers to hone your character, there will be brand-new systems put into place to help alleviate some of the stress.

While we’re excited about the aspect of reworking our engravings and moving into a whole new tier, one aspect Amazon needs to do is attract new and returning players. This is something the game has struggled with in the past, despite Amazon’s best efforts with ventures such as the Jump Start Servers. It looks like the publisher is continuing this practice by greatly improving the formula and adding incredible value for new and existing players alike.

Related Lost Ark Sees Huge Changes, Tier 4 in Near Future Lost Ark will be reworked in a significant way to feel fresh for existing players.

Getting to Endgame

Amazon has announced their plans for the Ignite Servers that will go live on October 9. These servers are put into place to excel the player straight to the endgame, granting them a full roster for significantly reduced effort. When we say significantly reduced, we don’t mean they just give you a couple of buffs and call it a day, but they are handing out gold and materials like candy, not to mention reducing the cost it takes to hone:

Item Level 1540 – 1580

Gold No Longer Required to Hone

80% discount on Shards and Silver

80% discount on Honing Materials such as Leapstones, Protection/Obliteration Stones, Fusion Mats

300% increase in Honing Odds

200% Increase in Artisan’s Energy (Pity)

Item Level 1580 – 1620

80% discount on Gold

50% discount on Shards and Silver

50% discount on Honing Material such as Leapstones, Protection/Obliteration Stones, Fusion Mats

300% increase in Honing Odds

200% increase in Artisan’s Energy (Pity)

Changes to Raids and Rewards

The Ignite Servers will also receive their very own event missions and event shop to help players obtain these materials quickly. The difficulty of raids will also be reduced, as Hard modes will not be available for Brelshaza, Akkan, Thaemine, Kayangel or Ivory Tower, but instead be reduced to Normal and Solo modes.

...the publisher is continuing this practice by greatly improving the formula and adding incredible value for new and existing players alike.

To ensure players have enough power to even tackle some of these raids, characters will be granted various rewards as they hit certain thresholds in the express event, giving them full armor sets upon reaching 1580, Deep Dive & You Have a Plan card sets, 40 set of Elixirs (Luck set) and even level 3 transcendence on all armor pieces when hitting higher levels.

Transferring Off the Ignite Servers

On top of that, when the Ignite Servers are eventually decommissioned, players will be able to transfer their characters to one of the many currently populated servers. Doing so will grant them incredible rewards, something that will entice not only new players, but veteran players, as well. Depending on when they transfer off the Ignite Servers, they will be granted different and tiered rewards:

Item Level 1600 Transfer Gift

Bound Gold x5,000

Silver x10,000,000

Processed Chaos Stone (Weapon) x10

Processed Chaos Stone (Armor) x30

Legendary Elixir Support Chest x1

Legendary Engraving Recipe Selection Chest x5

T3 Ancient Accessory Selection Chest x25

Relic Ability Stone Chest x25

T3 Honing Material Chest x20

T3 Honing Material Chest II x20

Honor Shard Pouch (L) x160

Fledgling Destiny Legendary Card Selection Pack x1

Legendary Card Pack IV x1

Legendary - Uncommon Card Pack IV x10

Legendary - Rare Card Pack IV x5

Creation Fragment x10

Stronghold Seal Chest x1

EXP Potion (EXP 10,000,000) x5

Item Level 1610 Transfer Gift

Bound Gold x100,000

Silver x15,000,000

Processed Chaos Stone (Weapon) x15

Processed Chaos Stone (Armor) x45

Legendary Elixir Support Chest x2

Legendary Engraving Recipe Selection Chest x10

T3 Ancient Accessory Selection Chest x50

Relic Ability Stone Chest x50

T3 Honing Material Chest x25

T3 Honing Material Chest II x25

Honor Shard Pouch (L) x200

Fledgling Destiny Legendary Card Selection Pack x2

Legendary Card Pack IV x2

Legendary - Uncommon Card Pack IV x20

Legendary ~ Rare Card Pack IV x10

Creation Fragment x20

Stronghold Seal Chest x5

EXP Potion (EXP 10,000,000) x15

Item Level 1620 Transfer Gift

Bound Gold x200,000

Silver x50,000,000

Processed Chaos Stone (Weapon) x50

Processed Chaos Stone (Armor) x150

Legendary Elixir Support Chest x4

Legendary Engraving Recipe Selection Chest x20

Relic Engraving Recipe Selection Chest x1

Ancient Ability Stone Chest x50

T4 Lv. 6 Gem Pouch (Doomfire x3/ Blazing x3)

T4 Lv. 7 Gem Pouch (Doomfire x1/ Blazing x1)

T4 Honing Material Chest x50

T4 Honing Material Chest II x25

Destiny Shard Pouch (S) x300

Fledgling Destiny Legendary Card Selection Pack x5

Legendary Card Pack IV x4

Legendary - Uncommon Card Pack IV x20

Legendary ~ Rare Card Pack IV x10

Creation Fragment x20

Stronghold Seal Chest x10

EXP Potion (EXP 10,000,000) x30

Agris's Scale x30

Dark Fire x100

Behemoth's Scale x50

Transcendence Ruins Restoration Ticket: Armor x20

Transcendence Ruins Restoration Ticket: Weapon x3

Kenuart Fortress (T4) Gear Selection Chest x1

Yoz's Jar: Eternity x1

Cloth x14

Lost Ark is available on PC, with the Tier 4 update and Ignite Servers hitting October 9.

Next Amazon Announces Big Changes for Lost Ark in Latest Roadmap The next couple of months for Lost Ark is looking promising.