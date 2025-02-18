It's hard to believe that it has been over three years since Lost Ark first hit the western shores. It was met with anticipation we haven't seen from an MMORPG since, and while it has slowed down over the last couple of years, it still remains arguably the best playing game in the genre. We were able to sit down with Matthew Huston, Associate Franchise Lead at Amazon Games, earlier this month to talk about the future of Lost Ark, along with looking back at all the good times.

Related Amazon Talks Lost Ark Tier 4, Western Changes, Ignite Servers We spoke with Amazon to get more information on Lost Ark's long awaited Tier 4 release.

[Hardcore Gamer] First, congratulations on three years in the Western market. What were some of your favorite moments over the last twelve months that stood out?

[Matthew Huston] Thank you! It's been an incredible journey watching Lost Ark evolve in the Western market over the past three years. As both a player and community member, I've particularly cherished being part of the game's growth as we've steadily caught up to the Korean version. Some of my fondest memories come from experiencing our unique development path, especially the creative in-game and community events the team has organized. It's been truly rewarding to not only participate in these events myself but also to see the community come together and engage with them.

Being a new year, what is Amazon and Smilegate’s overall message to their community for what they can expect for 2025?

As I've mentioned in our roadmap videos, we're always listening to our community's feedback. Our team actively monitors social media, watches Twitch streams, and engages in ongoing conversations about the game. While we can't implement every suggestion we receive, I want to assure you that your feedback is being heard and discussed internally. Our commitment to Lost Ark's Western version remains strong, and we're excited to continue this journey with our players throughout Arkesia!

Reflecting over the last year, one of the biggest and brightest spots has been the Ignite Servers. While there was a little bit of controversy around it, overall it seemed like a good means of easing newer and returning players into the game. What key takeaways did Amazon and Smilegate observe that might be iterated or improved upon in a future revision?

Launching Ignite Servers was a new experience for us, distinct from our previous Jump Start servers, and it provided valuable insights. The timing aligned well with our Tier 4 release, creating an excellent opportunity for both new and returning players. This initiative also marked our first implementation of voluntary server transfers outside of merges. While the core concept of these specialized servers proved successful, we've identified several areas for improvement. We recognize that the UTC-based timing for server transfers caused some confusion among our players, and we'll ensure clearer communication in future implementations. As we move forward, there is intent to support these types of servers but we will make adjustments based on our learnings and the game's evolving state.

The Mokoko Boot Camp was also a very strong addition, that while had some drawbacks, helped encourage veterans to take on newer and returning players in raids, something Lost Ark struggles with. It was stated that Amazon and Smilegate are looking to bring this back in the future. With that, what was learned from this experience?

As mentioned in our latest team update letter, we're bringing back the Mokoko event, as it's proven to be an excellent way to unite our community across all experience levels. While we won't be able to launch a revamped version with the upcoming Wildsoul release, we're currently working on transforming it into a more sustainable, long-term feature. This next iteration for Febuary, will maintain similar functionality (with reward changes of course), to the previous event, but our long-term vision includes re-examining and potentially redefining what makes a 'mokoko.' These improvements require additional development time to ensure we deliver the best possible experience.

A big talking point right now is the in-game economy. A lot of blame is being thrown around, from bussing to multiple accounts. What is Amazon doing to help stabilize the economy, if they think it’s even an issue?

Addressing these topics requires careful consideration. Also covered in our recent team update, we're taking steps to address bussing through updated party finder policies, which we implemented alongside the Mokoko Bootcamp event. We're actively engaged in discussions about broader solutions to address the game's economic concerns. These conversations are ongoing, and we want to ensure our approach is thorough and effective. We'll share a comprehensive update with the community once we've finalized our plans.

Related New Brelshaza Raid Hits Lost Ark with Surprises While Korea gets their third act, the west is only one major patch behind with the latest Brelshaza raid.

Speaking of which, bussing has always been a hot topic. It has been around since the first dungeons and raids, but it feels like recently it has been put into the spotlight due to the current state of the economy. A good chunk of players use it due to time constraints or raid anxiety, but it no doubt has had an effect. What is Amazon’s stance on the matter?

While it is understood that players use it due to time considerations, our goal is to foster a better party-finder experience for new or returning players, especially when we release Mokoko Bootcamp events that are geared towards new and lapsed players. We want them to have a better experience with party finder, rather than making new players feel like they have to buss to progress. We hope this change, alongside Mokoko Bootcamp, welcomes more organic learning groups or finding veteran parties, willing to show a Mokoko the ropes in exchange for Mokoko Bootcamp event tokens.

We want them to have a better experience with party finder, rather than making new players feel like they have to buss to progress.

We felt a little spoiled having new classes released in such quick succession over the first two years. Because of that, it’s hard to believe it’s been almost an entire year since Breaker, the last class release, so Wildsoul’s arrival is immensely exciting. What can players expect from Wildsoul’s release later in February? What does it offer as a whole to stand out in the Lost Ark Experience?

Being slightly behind Korea gives us a unique advantage with Wildsoul - we'll have valuable insights from their launch as we introduce it to the Western region just over a month later. Though I can't play it on live servers yet, through my time with it on internal test servers I can say the DPS capabilities feel good, while maintaining solid balance. I will be adding Wildsoul to my roster and I foresee others doing the same, despite it being another specialist class. Might not make my top 6, but we'll see... it will still be a fun class to play!

The Frontier System is a fascinating new inclusion added with last month’s Kazeros raid. It’s something I feel the game definitely needs, rewarding those who are looking for a challenge while easing everyone in every other week. While it’s still very early on, what have been some immediate takeaways you’ve found from the reception of the feature?

The Frontier system has been received exceptionally well by our community, reinforcing that investing in these types of long-term features significantly benefits our player base. While we acknowledge there were some FOMO concerns initially, the system has ultimately succeeded in creating a healthy balance between different groups of players engaging in end-game content. The positive reception validates our commitment to developing features that enhance the overall player experience while maintaining competitive end-game integrity.

Any final words for our viewers about what’s ahead for Lost Ark? Can they expect any surprises in the near future?

I want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all our launch veterans who have supported us and provided valuable feedback throughout this journey. To those who are returning or just beginning their adventure - welcome back, and welcome to our new players! Your arrival couldn't come at a better time (looking at you Wildsoul). While we can't reveal all our plans for Lost Ark in 2025 just yet, we have exciting developments in store. Stay tuned to our future roadmaps, Eye of Arkesia updates, and regular team communications as these channels will keep you informed as we progress through the year with more exciting content and updates. See you in Arkesia!