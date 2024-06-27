Key Takeaways Amazon offers free games leading up to Prime Day, including on Prime Gaming Service and Amazon Luna.

Following up on their recent announcement about free games leading up to annual Prime Day, Amazon has announced a number of games that will be available as part of their Prime Gaming Service, with staggered releases leading up to Prime Day. This year's Prime Day will be on July 16 and 17, with some very good games being offered as freebies leading up to Prime Day. Prime Day usually has some good deals on popular games, and in addition to those sales, there will be several free games available during July for Prime Members.

Primed For Summer Gaming

Amazon Luna is available to players in the US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Spain, and now Austria, the Netherlands and Poland. Amazon Luna allows players to play games on devices they already own, such as a Fire TV. Starting in July, Prime members will be able to play the following games through Amazon Luna for free: Lego Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game, Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition, Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition, Fortnite, Fortnite Battle Royale, Fortnite Festival, Lego Fortnite, Rocket Racing, Trackmania, Spells & Secrets, Strayed Lights and A Little Golf Journey.

In addition to these free games for Amazon Luna, along with the other games that will become available leading up to Prime Day, Amazon has announced the following free games will be available. Below we have a list of the upcoming free games that was provided by Amazon, along with the availability date and platform on which they may be played. Links have been included to our coverage where applicable.

● July 18: Youtubers Life 2 [Amazon Games App] – Become the most successful Youtuber on the planet by creating videos, getting subscribers, attending events and interacting with fans while growing your channel.

● July 18: Maneater [Epic Games Store] – Experience the ultimate power fantasy as the apex predator of the seas and terrorize the coastal waterways as a giant shark.

● July 18: Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition [Amazon Games App] – Revisit the classic Baldur’s Gate adventure in the Tales of the Sword Coast expansion with all-new content including three new party members.

● July 25: Cat Quest II [GOG Code] – Play as both a cat and dog as you explore their kingdoms solo or with a friend! Quest in a world filled with magic, curious monsters, and go on a catventure like never before.

● July 25: Midnight Fight Express [GOG Code] – Engage in a brutal and hyper-kinetic brawling ballet, using every environmental tool and street fighting technique at your disposal. Level up your abilities to take down the mounting onslaught of bozos, cronies, and crime lords.

● July 25: Masterplan Tycoon [Amazon Games App] – Put your creativity and logistics skills to the test in this resource management game where you will build interconnected chains of products and unlock new missions.