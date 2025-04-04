One of the biggest MMORPGs in the world, Smilegate’s Lost Ark has seen a somewhat bumpy road over the last year in the west, but hopefully things are going to turn around. If there’s one thing that Amazon and Smilegate have been doing is adapting the game to a vastly different audience in comparison to the Korean market, but while we’ve all-speed ahead in terms of content when playing catch up, the latest roadmap looks to be doing the opposite.

April

While on the surface, April looks a little light on the content in comparison to the rest of spring, it will certainly be a blessing for a lot of players. The biggest update will be just general quality of life and balance changes. While the latter wasn’t explained, as it’s usually part of the release notes a day before the patch goes live, we will be getting some exciting stuff to make our gameplay experience smoother.

For starters, gate rewards have always been a mystery, even after completing a raid, but now rewards will have actual details on the amount of materials and gold you will be getting. Boss shields will now contribute to the MVP screen calculations, pulling and pushing mechanics in fights will slow down when using skills, a new stronghold Like button has been added, and there are no longer penalties for leaving an Ebony Cube or Guardian Raid when entering solo.

Outside of that, there will be a new Ark Pass that will replace the current one, Roses & Frost. This will have everything you’ve come to expect from your typical Ark Pass, with materials and goodies attached to both the free and paid tracks, along with beautiful new skins, a pet and a mount attached to the more expensive paid track.

Finally, there will be two new progression events to hopefully prepare players for June. This will be Storm of the Abyss and Road to Act 3 Events. Unfortunately, not a lot is known just yet, but it will likely give you more honing mats and potentially character progression mats for things like transcendence or Ancient Gear.

May