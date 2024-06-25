Amazon has announced their annual Prime Day will take place Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17. Prime Gaming members are in a for treat, as Amazon is offering fifteen free games leading up to Prime Day. Prime Gaming is a benefit of Amazon Prime, where Amazon Prime members can amass a collection of free downloadable games to keep forever, a monthly Twitch channel subscription and other gaming benefits. In addition to these upcoming free games, Prime members can grab many other free games now, which include The Lullaby of Life, Star Wars Battlefront II (Classic, 2005), Weird West Definitive Edition, Genesis Noir, Everdream Valley, MythForce, Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread, and Projection: First Light.

The fifteen free games will be staggered between now and Prime Day, with four titles currently available now. The platform varies between GOG, Epic Games Store and the Amazon Games App. Below is a list of the games, their available dates and a brief description of each of them that was provided by Amazon. Links to games that Hardcore Gamer has reviewed will be included in the list, to provide a more comprehensive summary of what someone could expect from those games, along with our impressions. There are quite a few worthwhile games being offered, so everyone is encouraged to check in every week to maximize their benefits.

● Now Available: Deceive Inc. [Epic Games Store] – Go undercover as the world’s greatest spies in this tense multiplayer game of subterfuge. Disguise as anyone, deploy an arsenal of high-tech gadgets or neutralize the competition.

● Now Available: Tearstone: Thieves of the Heart [Legacy Games Code] – The Heart of Tearstone has gone missing! Climb aboard and hold on tight for a challenging and enchanting Puzzle Adventure game for the ages!

● Now Available: The Invisible Hand [Amazon Games App] – Want to get rich, quick? Welcome to FERIOS, where you’ll be empowered to pursue wealth and success as a mid-level stockbroker! Your wildest dreams of wealth can come true… at the cost of everything else.

● Now Available: Call of Juarez [GOG Code] – Jump into this epic adventure western themed FPS game. Alternately assume the roles of two distinct, antagonistic characters: a sneaking fugitive Billy and his hunter the reverend Ray.

● Available June 27: Forager [GOG Code] – Explore, craft, gather and manage resources, in this 2D open world exploration, farming and crafting game.

● Available June 27: Card Shark [Epic Games Store] – Enter a world where you’ll need to play your opponents better than you play your cards in this adventure game full of cunning, intrigue, and delectable deceit.

● Available June 27: Heaven Dust 2 [Amazon Games App] – Deep inside a research base, waking up from a cryogenic pod, you find yourself trapped in a living hell, surrounded by zombies in a love letter to classic survival horror games, featuring exploration, action, puzzles and resource management to survive.

● Available June 27: Soulstice [Epic Games Store] – Explore a dark world brimming with hidden mysteries, master a diverse combat system, and inhabit the dual forces of two sisters in a coming-of-age dark fantasy story with fast-paced action, vicious enemies, and spectacular boss fights.

● Available July 3: Wall World [Amazon Games App] – Explore the mysterious Wall World on your giant robospider: mine for valuable resources, upgrade your equipment to fight off hordes of monsters, and discover exotic biomes in-between attacks.

● Available July 3: Hitman Absolution™ [GOG Code] – The original assassin is back! Betrayed by the Agency and hunted by the police, Agent 47 finds himself pursuing redemption in a corrupt and twisted world.

● Available July 3: Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood [GOG Code] – In order to save their family, the McCall brothers will kill anyone who stands between them and the legendary Gold of Juarez.

● Available July 11: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge [Epic Game Store] – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge reunites Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael as they kick shell in a beautifully realized beat ’em up.

● Available July 11: STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic™ II – The Sith Lords [Amazon Games App] – 5 years after the events of the award winning original, the Sith are on the verge of crushing the Old Republic. As a lone Jedi, will you follow the light side or succumb to the dark?

● Available July 11: Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX [Epic Games Store] – A legend returns in stunning new detail with Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX! Fire up your power bracelet and relive a platforming classic alongside new modes, levels and features!

● Available July 11: Samurai Bringer [Amazon Games App] – Cut down hordes of Samurai and Demons to collect combat techniques and polish your fighting style in order to defeat Yamata-no-Orochi, the eight-headed dragon of Japanese mythology in this roguelite action game with levels which change with every playthrough.