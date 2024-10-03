Amber in Genshin Impact is an upbeat pyro user who early on helps the Traveler and Paimon on their adventures and steers them towards Mondstadt. She is a valuable bow-and-arrow user who can be useful when ascended to a higher level. Here's where to find her ascension materials.

Amber Ascension Materials

To fully ascend this fiery sweetheart to Level 90, you'll need the following ascension materials:

The Arrowheads can be dropped from defeated Hilichurl Shooters, and they can be of different elements as well, not just the standard Hilichurl Shooters. Agnidus Agate materials are a little easier to collect. They're dropped by bosses, such as the Pyro Hypostasis, Pyro Regisvine, Primo Geovishap, and others. If you have more of the lesser Agate materials, you can craft higher versions of the material. The Everflame Seeds are also gathered from a certain boss, the Pyro Regisvine.

Lastly, Small Lamp Grass can be spotted within the grassy areas of Wolvendom, south of Whispering Woods, and northwest of Wolvendom. They're found within bushes and under trees in most circumstances. There are 77 Small Lamp Grass materials to pick up, according to the Appsample interactive map.

You can also buy five Small Lamp Grass from Flora in the main city area of Mondstadt. She is located near the entrance to the right at her flower shop. Her inventory restocks every three days. You can also find other ascension materials for different characters, like Quenepa Berries for Kachina and Kalpalata Lotuses for Dori.

How to Get Mora Quickly

Mora is a necessary currency in Genshin Impact as it helps you level up your characters, artifacts, talents, and more. This means you'll likely run out of it fast. To get the 420,000 Mora required, you should head to the golden Ley Line Outcrops around the world. They're circular objects you can interact with in the open world that typically give you a wave of enemies to fight. It could be hilichurls, whopperflowers, or even the tough ruin guards behind these Ley Line Outcrops.

Once defeated, you can use resin to gain a bunch of Mora. To increase your earnings, you can also use a Condensed Resin to boost your rewards. Additionally, you can gain Mora by finishing certain quests and completing limited time events. Thankfully, there are many ways to earn Mora in Genshin Impact.