Key Takeaways Among Us TV series presented a sneak peek at the Summer Game Fest.

The show has a stacked set of cast members portraying the crew.

Innersloth is working with CBS Studios and Titmouse to bring the project to life.

No, the trailer shown at Summer Game Fest was not an imposter, it definitely was the real thing. During the presentation, Innersloth’s CEO + Co-Founder Forest Willard and Communications Director Victoria Tran gave us a sneak peek at the anticipated Among Us TV series that the company and CBS Studios is currently working on. Check out the teaser below!

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The series itself is a prime example of transmedia being a huge part of the entertainment industry currently. Seeing games being brought into different forms of media while still capturing the essence of what makes them unique, is a valuable way of building identity in multiple fields. Among Us made its debut in late 2018, but didn’t receive its mainstream attention until 2020 during the pandemic. The game takes place in space-themed settings where players are colorful astronauts trying to find out who is the imposter among them. The multiplayer game’s success can also be attributed to the fun and entertaining gameplay as well as the mainstream identity built through internet memes.

As shown in the sneak peek, all the crewmates are aboard the ship and ready to work until they die…literally. Members of the crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing social deception and sabotaging everything on the ship. While we can’t suss out who is the imposter, we can say that they’re a murderous row of talent behind this project. Owen Dennis, creator of Cartoon Network’s Infinity Train, is also the creator and EP of the show, while Titmouse is providing the animation. Executive Producers also include Forest Willard, Marcus Bromander and Carl Neisser of Innersloth.

Meet the Crew

As opposed to in the game, each crew member will have their own voice actor to bring them to life. For how long is still in question. Our castmates are as follows:

Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us) as Purple

Dan Stevens (Solar Opposites) as Blue

Debra Wilson (Star Wars Jedi Series) as Yellow

Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings Trilogy) as Green

Kimiko Glenn (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) as Cyan

Liv Hewson (Yellowjackets) as Black

Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille) as White

Phil LaMarr (Futurama) as Brown

Randall Park (Wandavision) as Red

Wayne Knight (Seinfeld) as Lime

Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) as Orange

The cast is stacked with some heavy hitters in the industry, whose work is recognized on screen and off-screen, in regard to voice acting. Considering the original crew at Innersloth is a part of the show, it is a sure sign that everything stays true to its authenticity. CBS Studios has given us Star Trek: Lower Decks, which has been met with positive reviews. The studio is also working on the Golden Axe TV series with Titmouse and SEGA Sammy. At the moment, the Among Us TV series doesn’t have a network, but to venture a guess, Paramount + would make a great platform to bring the project to, considering the streaming potential it could bring. While things are still unknown about the project, we can be sure that we’ll be hearing updates in the near future.