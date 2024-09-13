Key Takeaways Shimomura's passion and creativity shine in her new epic soundtrack for the modern JRPG Reynatis.

TAKUMI's influence and direction played a significant role in shaping the character themes in Reynatis.

From the fun of battle to heartfelt character themes, Shimomura's musical journey from chiptune to modern instruments has been both challenging and fun.

Yoko Shimomura likely created the music of your childhood. From Kingdom Hearts' blissful score to the rocking battle themes of Street Fighter 2, Shimomura has made a huge impact in the video game space. Now, after winning GDC's Lifetime Achievement Award, she has made a new epic soundtrack for the modern magic-themed JRPG Reynatis. We talk to her about her process and the game itself.

[Hardcore Gamer] It's an honor to ask you questions about REYNATIS today, Shimomura-san. I have been a long-time fan of your work, and “Dearly Beloved” is my personal favorite theme song for any game. It’s so beautiful. Thank you for your time.

[Yoko Shimomura] Thank you for yours, as well.

What about REYNATIS drew you to the project? Is it exciting to work on an RPG that has a blend of a modern setting and a magical theme?

The largest thing was TAKUMI's passion. I also was interested in how suppression and liberation were included in the setting.

(TAKUMI (Takumi Isobe) is the creative producer of Reynatis and was previously the director of the game Trinity Trigger)

What goes into your process of creating a character theme? How does one’s personality or actions affect the instruments selected or the theming of the track? Can you explain your process for one of the characters in REYNATIS?

For Marin's theme (the main theme), TAKUMI's orders were to "make it grand, with a [vocal] chorus." I knew that a chorus was essential. I kept the ideas of "suppression and liberation" in mind, so the first part of the composition is heavy. Then, around the middle, it bursts open with a flourish.

What creates a powerful battle theme in your point of view? You use a lot of powerful percussion instruments in your pieces like REYNATIS’ “Beyond Fury” and Kingdom Hearts 2’s “The Encounter.” It amazes me that you say you were not confident in yourself when you spoke with Toby Fox but create such epic pieces like “Liberation of REYNATIS.” It’s inspiring.

I think about when I was a player myself and [kept] "the fun of battle" and "getting into it" in mind. I never have any self-confidence. Because I can't read people's hearts (laughs). I'm always nervous when someone listens to the draft for the first time, wondering if what I composed is different from what they imagined.

Back during the Street Fighter 2 and Super Mario RPG days, you were far more limited in your instrumental use with chiptune music. Do you find having a wider range of instruments, thanks to the evolution of technology, makes the process easier or more challenging and why?

There were many things aside from composition that were a lot more difficult to deal with (laughs). For those areas, I improvised, which was tough, but it was also fun. Now, there aren't really any restrictions, so I need to make sure the music itself is appealing. I can't simply say which is easier, but both are tough, and both are fun.

Which musical piece in REYNATIS is your personal favorite and why? I hope it’s not like choosing your favorite child!

Yes, that definitely, that is the most difficult question. They're all my precious children, so I can't choose just one (laughs).

Reynatis casts a spell on us when it launches on September 27 for the PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam). You can check out our preview of the game here.