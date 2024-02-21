Key Takeaways The arms race in war continues with Kingmakers, a game where the future is bleak and the past must be altered to ensure victory.

Manage troops with Big Guns and armored vehicles in medieval battles, balancing offense with tactical commands in Kingmakers.

Prepare for time-traveling agents and intricate troop management in the action-strategy game Kingmakers, coming soon from tinyBuild.

The arms race has been one of the major defining features of war since war started. Swords lost to arrows, arrows lost to guns, guns lost to bigger, faster, and more accurate guns, and as of yet nothing tops a nuke. The best tool of war is defined by the engagement, but raw power is always going to have an edge that even a skilled army will have to work hard to overcome. It's also going to make things a lot more difficult for one side if the other has a soldier from the future equipped with the best armaments a task force agent can get their hands on.

Not Approved by the Time Variance Authority

Kingmakers is a forthcoming action/strategy game featuring larger-than-life battles in medieval England with one slight wrinkle. The future is bad and, for reasons that might maybe potentially make sense in context, it can only be changed by sending a single agent back in time to ensure the right side of a war comes out victorious. Armed with everything from shotguns, rifles, machine guns, grenade launchers, and a good number of armored vehicles, you'll get to rally the troops while trying not to break into the Battle Hymn of the Earth Defense Force. As nice as the big guns are for offense, though, they don't make you sword-proof, so you'll want to command your army to make sure the enemy forces remain manageable.

While Kingmakers is primarily an action game it's got a strategy component as well, and you can zoom out for a battlefield-eye view to issue quick commands to the troops. The game promises to be smart enough to manage each troop individually, including path finding and loyalty, and promises to be all sorts of fun seeing how that reacts to a strafing run from an attack helicopter. That's also the kind of action you want to make sure your troops are well clear of before starting, because slaughtering a few dozen of your own knights can't be good for an army's loyalty.

Kingmakers is releasing this year from tinyBuild and Redemption Road Games, the latter of which is best known for its take on Road Rash, Road Redemption. It's a major shift in genre for the studio but there's no question the reveal trailer is looking fantastic, with hundreds of troops running about on a variety of battlefields while one side gets chewed into pulp by weapons that shouldn't have been a problem for several hundred more years. The future is broken in a way that can only be fixed by interfering with the past, and when subtlety isn't an option overpowered guns will just have to do.