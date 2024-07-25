Key Takeaways Anger Foot is a terrific FPS from Free Lives that puts an emphasis on fast-paced action, ideal for speedrunners.

Several other first-person indie games with similar vibes have been released over the years as well, all getting praised.

Those games include the likes of SEUM, High Hell, Hell of an Office, and more.

Hey folks, do you like colorful first-person shooters or action games with fun gameplay that emphasis speed, a chaotic energy and the opportunity to kick snakes in the face? If your answer is "yes," then you've probably played or are interested in developer Free Live's recent FPS Anger Foot. And if your answer is no, then why did you even click on this article to begin with? That's just weird. But for the others, if you're now jonesing for more games in a similar vein as Anger Foot, then we have ten other titles to check out as well.

The criteria here is simple: The games have to be first-person action titles (not necessarily first-person shooters), have a heavy emphasis on speed in one way or another and preferably have some sort of over-the-top presentation, likely as a result of/working in tandem with said speed and action (and as seen, Early Access titles are allowed). It is a particular breed of action that isn't just exclusive to Anger Foot, and has indeed made for a large crop of beautifully-insane titles worth checking out, even though they don't also feature the ability to kick your enemies to death. Tragic, I know, but these are still some stellar games, such as...

10 SEUM: Speedrunners From Hell

One Hell Of a Good Time

Release Date July 28, 2016 Metacritic Score 77

While developers Pine Studio may be best known these days for Escape Simulator, their previous game was a different beast entirely, and one that was arguably ahead of the curve when it came to games focused entirely around first-person speedrunning. SEUM: Speedrunners From Hell saw players challenged with completing a series of heavy metal-themed obstacle courses as quickly as possible, utilizing a wide variety of skills in order to find the best route that doesn't lead to (too much) death.

At the heart of all of this speedrunning is a classic tale for the ages, that of a metalhead chasing down demons in order to get back the limited edition beer that they stole. But yeah, it adds to the over-the-top flavor that blends with the speed in order to create something so perfectly insane, which is why it succeeds.

9 High Hell

Business is Hell, and Business is Good

Release Date October 23, 2017 Metacritic Score 79

Just in case your tastes specifically require more FPS games published by Devolver Digital where you get to kick down doors, Terri Vellman and Doseone have you covered with High Hell. While it's more bite-sized, clocking in at less than three hours or so, that doesn't stop it from being any less entertaining, as you attempt to take down the Devil's business affairs with the help of a happy little shotgun by your side with shoots lasers, sucks souls and restores health.

Much like Anger Foot, High Hell is also designed so that you can take on each level with different kinds of approaches, though the quicker, more adrenaline-fueled approach is clearly encouraged. After all, that's why the game has leaderboards built for speedrunners. But whatever you choose, there's a still a lot here to enjoy. Plus, you can do things in between levels like chuck corpses into a ball pit, which definitely counts for something.

8 Hell of an Office

Uh, Insert Third Hell-Related Pun Here

Release Date March 14, 2023 (Early Access) Metacritic Score TBA

Okay, full disclosure, we did not intend to have three Hell-themed games on this list, all of which have "Hell" in their names to boot. But even though 43 Studios' Hell of an Office is currently in Early Access (though set for an October 3 release), it still deserves a spot here due to its superbly-crafted parkour action. It may owe a bit to SEUM, but there's still something special here worth taking a look at, even in its earlier stages.

Swapping out a heavy metal theme for the office life, the game sees you trying to escape from your job at HellO, which involves having to make your way through abstract levels formed out of chunks of various office supplies, doing so quickly before the rising lava gets to you. Luckily, that's where your handy stapler comes in, which allows for the likes of rocket jumps, dashes, grappling hooks and more. It helps make for a lot of enjoyable levels and hopefully the full game delivers even more.

7 Deadlink

until [all is done] do "rip"; "tear"

Release Date July 27, 2023 Metacritic Score 80

Something from last year that feels like it flew under the radar, Deadlink is a roguelike FPS game from Gruby Entertainment where you're a brain in a jar tasked with helping take down megacorporations by using disposable robots known as Combat Shells. And while I chose not to put the 2016 Doom on this list in favor of keeping things focused on other indie titles, this is a game that's drawn comparisons to Doomguy's recent work, offering up the same fluid combat.

While a lot of the other games here are either built around speedrunning or have various mechanics that endorse speed, Deadlink keeps it simple: here's a ton of enemies and now keep moving or you're dead. It's a terrific bit of classic action with a nice coating of cyberpunk visuals and story bits, and it deserves to have more eyes on it.

6 Ultrakill

Kills Beyond Overkill

Release Date September 3, 2020 (Early Access) Metacritic Score TBA

If you're into the "boomer shooter" scene at all (or whatever term for these revivals that you prefer), then odds are you have likely heard of Ultrakill. Coming from developer Arsi "Hakita" Patala, the game has been a darling among shooter fans so far, even in Early Access, thanks to its blend of classic Quake-style action combined with Devil May Cry-esque scoring systems, encouraging players to move swiftly and kill stylishly.

Of course, the over-the-top campiness and ultraviolence that accompanies all of this action helps as well. After all, this is a game whose central story is about a world inhabited by machines fueled by blood, and now in order to gain more blood, they have to dive their way into Hell and-wait, seriously? How are there now four games on this list involving Hell? Again, this was not intended, all the best games similar to Anger Foot just happen to involve Hell, I guess. Anyhow, game is great, check it out, next entry...

5 Post Void

Load Up, Trip Out

Release Date August 6, 2020 Metacritic Score 76

While this writer personally tends to associate YCJY Games' Post Void with other FPS titles centered around deliberately off-putting retro aesthetics such as Cruelty Squad or Golden Light, its insane colors, speed and gameplay easily allow it to also fit in with games such as these. While not one for those who are photosensitive (seriously, the game's Steam page has a warning), it is one for those who love classic arcade action.

The psychedelic visuals are clearly still a massive highlight, though, along with its mysterious setup, one that had players diving into its procedurally-generated levels over and over, earning much praise from audiences (although the fact that you can get the game for less than five dollars helps as well).

4 Severed Steel

A Second Arm Only Slows You Down

Release Date September 17, 2021 Metacritic Score 73

While Severed Steel still has the same fast action that all the other games on this list have, its central gameplay gimmick is actually one unique to Anger Foot as well, that being the use of multiple guns in place of reloading. Greylock Studio's FPS centers around Steel, a one-armed heroine, and as such, they have to dispose of each firearm they obtain once done and grab a new one, preferably one previously held by the many enemies that they've annihilated.

Full of some rather intense firefights and a good chunk of destructible environments and roguelike elements to go alongside its central hook, Severed Steel wasted no time endearing itself to most critics and playersplayers, and is more than worth checking out. Plus like some of the others here, it has a level editor as well, if you feel like crafting your own insane challenges.

3 Warstride Challenges

Challenge Accepted

Release Date September 7, 2023 Metacritic Score NA

Dream Powered Games' Warstride Challenges is another game that keeps things simple: here's a bunch of challenges, mainly involving killing demons, now go and complete them as quickly as possible. Never mind trivial stuff such as "story," just get to shooting and make it snappy. So with that, it may seem difficult to truly explain what makes this game special, but what can we say? It just does what it does really, really, really well.

The levels are short and well-crafted, making them perfect for speedrunning, and the gameplay is smooth as butter, but more importantly, movement is just fun, especially as you slide along the ground or leap across large distances while taking out enemies. It's another one from last year that may have been overlooked as well, so maybe go ahead and show it a little love as well.

2 Neon White

Heaven Is a Rocket Launcher/Grappling Hook Combo

Release Date June 16, 2022 Metacritic Score 89

Having already covered several action games set in Hell, it only seems fair to give a game set in Heaven its fair time here as well with Angel Matrix's Neon White. Granted, it's a Heaven with a demon infestation that needs to be exterminated as quickly as possible, but Heaven it is...in more ways than one, really. There's a reason we declared it one of the year's best games, as its addictive action, insane parkour and immaculate level design that turns everything into a puzzle as you learn how to get through it all while learning various speedrunning tips in a beautifully organic way make it a true standout, and in this writer's opinion, one of the best games in the genre.

So what is it doing in second place then, you may ask? Well, for one, this is an instance where the ranking format is really more for show. Second, this is all about some of the best games similar to Anger Foot, and in that case, one other game easily takes the top spot...

1 Mullet Madjack

Time to Bash Billionaires

Release Date May 15, 2024 Metacritic Score 88

Released earlier this year by HAMMER95, Mullet Madjack came out to rave reviews, and so far seems to be Anger Foot's major contender for the title of Best FPS Game of 2024. An insane blend of '90s cyberpunk anime and classic first-person mayhem, the game tasks players with having to ascend a tower and massacre several robot billionaires in order to rescue a princess, with only ten seconds to make it to the exit on each floor. In order to gain precious seconds, you have to constantly be killing in order to keep our hero's dopamine levels up.

It's insane, colorful, cheeky, fun and has terrific gameplay...and most importantly, the reason it gets the top spot here is because both HAMMER95 and Free Lives are aware of the similarities. As of the time I write this, both Anger Foot and Mullet Madjack are being sold together on Steam in a "Booter Shooter" bundle, 100% aware that they make for a perfect double feature in gaming. And, well, who am I to argue with the creators of these games? Grab the two and enjoy some of the best mayhem this year has to offer.