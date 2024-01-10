Key Takeaways Animal Shelter 2, the sequel to the popular pet care game, is set to release in 2024 and will feature a co-op mode for managing the shelter with friends.

Animal Shelter, the game about housing and caring for dogs, cats, and other four-legged friends, is getting a sequel later this year. The life sim came out less than two years ago and was instantly a smash hit with pet lovers, to the point where developer Games Incubator started thinking about a sequel not long after the original’s release. That sequel is now fully in development and is scheduled to launch sometime in 2024.

As one might expect, Animal Shelter 2 is set to be bigger and better than its predecessor in pretty much every way. There are several new features to look forward to, the most exciting of which is a co-op mode that will allow you and your friends to manage the shelter together. No word just yet on how many players will be supported by the mode.

The sequel will also expand upon the shelter found in the original, giving players more room to house their four-legged buddies. Players can expect a wider range of animals than in the original, as well as additional interactions. You could already pet animals in the original, but now you’ll have more ways to play with your furry friends.

As far as the visuals are concerned, Games Incubator promised significant improvements to models and animations. Animals in the original don’t look half bad, but Animal Shelter 2 wants to take things to the next level by bumping up the visual fidelity. Expect animals to look and behave more realistically than ever before.

A couple of other interesting features mentioned by Games Incubator include a new day & night cycle and a 2D map. According to the devs, there were plans to introduce a new day & night cycle along with the option to pick up stray animals off the streets, but they were ultimately canned due to technical limitations. Looks like that won’t be an issue anymore. Meanwhile, Games Incubator also teased a yet-to-be-revealed new feature connected to the map.

Animal Shelter 2 doesn’t have a solid release date just yet, however, the game is expected to drop later in 2024. In the meantime, you can sign up for the upcoming Animal Shelter 2 playtest from the game’s Steam page for a chance to check out the game before it launches.