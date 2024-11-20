The Indie Game Awards announced its nominations on Tuesday and has revealed that Animal Well, Balatro, and many others are nominated for Game of the Year. It will be taking place on December 19.
Animal Well, Balatro, and More Nominated for Game of the Year
The Indie Game Awards, run by Six One Indie, will be streamed live on IGN and YouTube from 4pm Pacific on December 19. Many different categories have listed on the official website, including Game of the Year. They include the following:
Game of the Year
- 1000xRESIST, sunset visitor 斜陽過客
- Animal Well, Billy Basso
- ARCO, Arco Team
- Balatro, LocalThunk
- Crypt Custodian, Kyle Thompson
- Lorlei and the Laser Eyes, Simogo
- Mouthwashing, Wrong Organ
- Neva, Nomada Studio
- Nine Sols, RedCandleGames
- UFO 50, Mossmouth
Debut Game
- Arranger, Furniture & Mattress LLC
- Lil' Guardsman, Hilltop Games
- Little Kitty, Big City, Double Dagger Studio
- Loddlenaut, Moon Lagoon
- MULLET MADJACK, HAMMER95
- Worldless, Noname Studios
Notable Achievement in Accessibility
- Another Crab's Treasure, Aggro Crab
- Elsie, Knight Shift Games
- Periphery Synthetic, shiftBacktick
- Pine Hearts, Hyper Luminal Games
- SteamWorld Heist II, Thunderful Development
- Surmount: A Mountain Climbing Adventure, Jasper Oprel and Indiana-Jonas
Music
- Core Keeper, Pugstorm
- Flock, Hollow Ponds
- Pacific Drive, Ironwood Studios
- The Cub, Demagog Studio
- Thrasher, Puddle Studio
- Wild Bastards, Blue Manchu
Visual Design
- Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus, Squid Shock Studios
- Crow Country, SFB Games
- Harold Halibut, Slow Bros.
- Hauntii, Moonloop Games
- The Plucky Squire, All Possible Futures
- Ultros, Hadoque
Bite-Sized Game
- Buckshot Roulette, Mike Klubnika
- Clickholding, Strange Scaffold
- Duck Detective: The Secret Salami, Happy Broccoli Games
- Minami Lane, Doot & Blipbloop
- Please Touch the Artwork 2, Thomas Waterzooi
- Thank Goodness You're Here, Coal Supper
Innovation
- Cryptmaster, Paul Hart, Lee Williams, & Akupara Games
- KarmaZoo, Pastagames
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, Simogo
- ODDADA, Sven Ahlgrimm, Mathilde Hoffman, & Bastian Clausdorff
- Rusty's Retirement, Mister Morris Games
- UFO 50, Mossmouth
Emotional Impact
- In Stars and Time, insertdisc5
- Kind Words 2, Popcannibal
- Neva, Nomada Studio
- Selfloss, Goodwin Games
- Thirsty Suitors, Outerloop Games
- Until Then, Polychroma Games
Balatro Challenge Mode Guide
Clear Balatro's Trickest Trials With Ease.
Gameplay Design
- Balatro, LocalThunk
- Grunn, Sokpop Collective
- Minishoot Adventures, SoulGame Studio
- Nine Sols, RedCandleGames
- Tiny Glade, Pounce Light
- Victory Heat Rally, Skydevilpalm
Community Management
Narrative
- 1000xRESIST, sunset visitor 斜陽過客
- ARCO, Arco Team
- Caravan SandWitch, Studio Plane Toast
- Fear The Spotlight, Cozy Game Pals
- Last Time I Saw You, Maboroshi Artworks
- Mouthwashing, Wrong Organ
Women-Led Game
- Gourdlets, AuntyGames
- Keylocker, Moonana
- Love, Ghostie, Janbeh Games
- Mexico, 1921. A Deep Slumber, Macula Interactive
- Nightmare Kart, LWMedia
- The Crimson Diamond, Julia Minamata
Solo Development
- Aerial_Knight's We Never Yield, Aerial_Knight
- Animal Well, Billy Basso
- Children of the Sun, René Rother
- Crypt Custodian, Kyle Thompson
- Knuckle Sandwich, Andy Brophy
- Magical Delicacy, Skaule
In addition to these awards, individuals or organizations will be recognized for their Industry Impact and Storytelling abilities. Both award winners will be announced during the Indie Game Awards on December 19. The judges for this year's Indie Game Awards, include outlets such as IGN and Giant Bomb, organizations like the International Game Developers Association, and content creators like Jake Steinberg and Steve Saylor.
Balatro is the only indie game announced as a Game of the Year contender at The Game Awards 2024. Geoff Keighley's ceremony is causing controversy due to the awards' decision to include the Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree as a Game of the Year nominee.
10 Great Story-Driven Indie Games
Great Things Often Come In Small Packages