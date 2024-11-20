The Indie Game Awards announced its nominations on Tuesday and has revealed that Animal Well, Balatro, and many others are nominated for Game of the Year. It will be taking place on December 19.

Close

Animal Well, Balatro, and More Nominated for Game of the Year

The Indie Game Awards, run by Six One Indie, will be streamed live on IGN and YouTube from 4pm Pacific on December 19. Many different categories have listed on the official website, including Game of the Year. They include the following:

Game of the Year

Debut Game

Notable Achievement in Accessibility

Music

Visual Design

Bite-Sized Game

Innovation

Emotional Impact

Related Balatro Challenge Mode Guide Clear Balatro's Trickest Trials With Ease.

Gameplay Design

Community Management

Narrative

Women-Led Game

Solo Development

In addition to these awards, individuals or organizations will be recognized for their Industry Impact and Storytelling abilities. Both award winners will be announced during the Indie Game Awards on December 19. The judges for this year's Indie Game Awards, include outlets such as IGN and Giant Bomb, organizations like the International Game Developers Association, and content creators like Jake Steinberg and Steve Saylor.

Balatro is the only indie game announced as a Game of the Year contender at The Game Awards 2024. Geoff Keighley's ceremony is causing controversy due to the awards' decision to include the Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree as a Game of the Year nominee.