Key Takeaways Animal Well redefines 2D platforming with player freedom and minimalist visuals for a unique gaming experience.

Games like KarmaZoo, Yoku's Island Express, and Pseudoregalia also offer fresh takes on the genre.

We recommend other titles that share similarities with Animal Well in their approach to world design and player freedom.

When a gaming genre becomes popular, there tends to be a blueprint that many follow to ensure success. Within the Souls genre, many developers look to Dark Souls for all the answers. Within the world of puzzle games, developers will often see Portal as the benchmark, and the same goes for the Metroidvania genre. Only in that genre, the games that set the benchmark are literally baked right into the name. Which makes it even harder to stray from the tried and tested blueprint.

Related Every Item in Animal Well Ranked Frisbees, Yo-Yo's and Slinkys. Did I Time Travel To The 80s?

Then along came Animal Well, a new Metroidvania title that has redefined what 2D platforming should be and has prioritized player freedom and agency to promote natural discovery. Plus, it's one of the most minimalist yet visually striking games you'll ever come across.

If you're like me, you probably absorbed all Animal Well had to offer like a thirsty little sponge, and now you're hankering for more. Well, I'm not about to disappoint you, as I have a list of incredible games that will suit Animal Well fans down to the ground.

Just to be upfront regarding our selection criteria, we will mainly be listing games that are direct inspirations to the Animal Well developers, Metroidvanias with a unique take on the genre, or games that provide an immersive experience centered around player agency and natural discovery.

1 KarmaZoo

Climb Out Of The Well, Head To The Zoo

Developer PastaGames Metacritic Score 77%

We kick things off with KarmaZoo, a game so similar in nature to Animal Well that it even has an animal theme. Like Animal Well, KarmaZoo has a unique minimalist pixel art style. It offers a nuanced and unique take on the art of 2D platforming, and like Animal Well, it allows players to mess around with acquired abilities to find new and interesting discoveries. Honestly, it's hard to believe these games aren't related to each other at all.

KarmaZoo does vary from Animal Well in that it is more of a cooperative platformer. You'll need to pick your chosen animal avatar, and then use your unique abilities to help others get to the end of the stage, and in turn, you'll unlock more animal abilities to make use of. In a lot of ways, KarmaZoo feels like the experimental, wacky cousin of Animal Well, and as such, is a little less polished. However, if you want to enjoy Animal Well-adjacent platforming with friends, this is just the ticket.

2 Yoku's Island Express

Poopy Postman Pinball

Developer Villa Gorilla Metacritic Score 83%

If you're looking for a Metroidvania with a difference, then you need to check out one of my personal favorites, Yoku's Island Express. This game tells the story of a little dung beetle who has arrived at Mokumana Island to serve as the new Postman. This means you'll need to use your poop-rolling abilities to get around. It sounds pretty gross, but in reality, it's actually one of the most fun, whimsical mechanics I've ever witnessed firsthand.

This game sees you get around the Island by engaging with Pinball-based mechanics, allowing you to platform, solve puzzles, and fight bosses. Then, as is custom, you'll gain other new abilities to backtrack and find new interesting areas to explore. You may just be a novice postman, but you just might be the savior of Mokumana Island. It's a truly unique shake-up of the tried and tested Metroidvania, much like Animal Well, and therefore, is worth a try for all Animal Well fans.

3 Pseudoregalia

A Metroidvania in 3D? How Novel!

Developer Rittzler Metacritic Score 87% (Based on Average of Two Available Reviews)

More Metroidvanias with a difference, I hear you cry. Well, my dear friends, your wish is my command. So, to give some context, Pseudoregalia is very different from Animal Well in terms of gameplay and design, offering a 3D Metroidvania. But it is a game that, much like Animal Well, redefines what a Metroidvania is, and what platforming and puzzles should look like in games such as this.

This is a game that focuses on high-precision parkour platforming, and through exploration, you'll unlock awesome abilities, allowing you to chain your movements fluidly. It takes some getting used to, but mastering the games mechanics and understanding the world around you, much like Animal Well, is deeply satisfying.

I'll admit, the clunky, Dark Souls-esque combat is pretty irredeemable, but if you can pass that, you'll have gained another truly profound gaming experience to treasure forever.

4 Outer Wilds

Exploring The Cosmos 21 Minutes At A Time

Developer Mobius Digital Metacritic Score 85%

Animal Well is a game in which the player is dropped into a huge world with no context, guide rails, or clear objective. Through all the natural discoveries thereafter, the game builds its case as indie royalty. Outer Wilds and Animal Well share this in common, but in Outer Wilds, you are given the vague goal of breaking a time loop and dropped into a pocket solar system with just your little ship to explore it.

This is a game with no map markers and no active quests. Players are left to their own devices to make their own way in this world, and discovery is your primary reward. It takes a brave developer to do this, but if you've played Outer Wilds, you'll know that that risk paid off and then some. Much like Animal Well, Outer Wilds is a game I wish I could wipe from my memory and play all over again. So, if you still haven't had the pleasure of doing so, I envy you, my friend.

5 Noita

A Little Further With Every Death

Developer Nolla Games Metacritic Score 76%

In Animal Well, your success is often not defined by your battle acumen, or your ability to perform precise movements. Progression is often dictated by your problem-solving skills and your understanding of the world presented to you. This is something that the open-world roguelike Noita has going for it as well. Through its perma-death mechanics every death is a lesson, and pushes you that little bit further in your next run.

It's not a roguelike that is dictated by incremental stat increases. It's a game that forces you to deeply understand each mechanic, enemy type and ride your luck a little at times to master all you survey. If I were to boil it down, it's a little bit like Terraria, a little bit like Dark Souls, and a little bit like Animal Well. So if you like the sound of that gaming cocktail, be sure to give Noita a try.

6 Fez

A Change Of Perspective Is What You Need

Developer Polytron Corporation Metacritic Score 89%

Animal Well's developer has never hidden from the fact that their game is heavily inspired by Fez, Phil Fish's dimensional perspective puzzler. In fact, you can even turn your little blob in Animal Well into Gomez if you press the right inputs. The similarities between Fez and Animal Well are mainly found in the puzzle design of both games. Each title has a unique way of presenting problems, and goes against industry tropes to urge players to think outside the box.

With Fez in particular, the puzzles are related to a 3D world you can only view from a 2D perspective, and the game allows you to rotate the world around you to create new pathways, access new areas, and uncover secrets. It's a little like Super Paper Mario, but in my opinion, much cooler. So if you want to know where Animal Well drew its inspiration from, you need to check out this grandfather of indie gaming.

7 Tunic

It's Dangerous To Go Alone...

Developer TUNIC Team Metacritic Score 85%

Fez was one of the games from which Animal Well drew inspiration. The other was the open-world Zelda-like Tunic. This game has been lovingly referred to as cartoon Dark Souls and indie Zelda, but it's much more than that. It's a beautiful, intricately connected pseudo-open-world experience with incredible accessibility options to cater to all player abilities.

It's a game that lovingly acknowledges the top-down Zelda games of old, and then builds upon this strong foundation to offer players a game that I would boldly say outdoes any top-down Zelda game to date. Through its clever world design and the need for players to explore a world with no grasp of the in-game language, this game offers a similar experience to Animal Well, which doesn't hold your hand and trusts you to find your way at your own pace.

Oh, and you can also become the little fox from Tunic in Animal Well if you hold down the jump button. You have to love a good Easter egg.

8 Hollow Knight

Don't Mind Me, Just Waiting For Silksong...

Developer Team Cherry Metacritic Score 90%

While Hollow Knight may be a Metroidvania that leans more toward the traditional side of the equation, you can't deny that Hollow Knight and Animal Well are cut from the same cloth. Let me be clear: Hollow Knight has intense combat, precise platforming, and punishing Souls mechanics, so it's not quite as forgiving as Animal Well. However, the similarities come through the approach to world design and player freedom.

Animal Well and Hollow Knight both create a palpable atmosphere, and they both allow players to forge their way in the world with minimal direction. Offering various avenues to success where one player's experience will undoubtedly differ from another.

Plus, both games have a distinct and eye-catching art-style worthy of winning any award show. You will need to put on your big boy (or girl, or other) pants to beat Hollow Knight, but I assure you, if you loved Animal Well, you'll get a kick out of Hallownest.

9 La Mulana

Frustrating, Clunky, Yet Brilliant

Developer NIGORO Metacritic Score 77%

I tentatively recommend La Mulana, and I include this with hesitation because it is a game that is often unfair and deeply frustrating. It has very intentionally clunky platforming; it uses cheap tricks to kill you instantly, and it has rather basic platforming. And yet, if you have the patience to endure this one, you'll uncover a deeply rewarding puzzle platformer.

This is where Animal Well and La Mulana intersect. La Mulana also has a number of cleverly designed, yet incredibly obtuse puzzles that ask the player to truly engage with all around them to make heads or tails of.

You'll need to read into the lore thoroughly, you'll need to be a master navigator, and if you plummet to your death via a trap door, well, that's on you. It's Animal Well's rich environmental puzzle design, combined with some of the most sadistic platforming mechanics in gaming history. It's not going to be for everyone, but it's worth checking out at least.

10 Rain World

A Delicate Ecosystem

Developer VideoCult Metacritic Score 57%

Then, to wrap up, we have Rain World, a game that critics widely panned mainly because it was too hard and unintuitive. Which, with the power of hindsight, many of them will now realize, is the thing that makes Rain World so interesting. Animal Well and Rain World are kindred souls, sharing a minimalist pixellated art style, Metroidvania progression, and a willingness to let the player figure things out, for better or worse.

In Animal Well, this usually means scratching your head for a little longer as you try to work out a puzzle. But in Rain World, however, this usually means fighting to survive in an ever-changing and hostile ecosystem that's out to get you. Rain World is a game where you have to roll with the punches, learn as you go, and try not to die in the process. So, if that grueling experience sounds like a blast to you, then maybe give Rain World a go.