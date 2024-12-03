Key Takeaways The Hidden Ones, launching in 2025, offers epic, fast-paced combat with anime-style graphics in a realistic setting.

Morefun Studios is known for action and shooter games, with The Hidden Ones being their big full-on foray into fighting games.

Pre-alpha tests for The Hidden Ones are available in the US and Brazil on PC and mobile platforms, set for January 7, 2025.

Become the fighter you were meant to be. Today, Tencent and Morefun Studios announced The Hidden Ones, a new 3D fighting based on the anime and manga series, Hitori no Shita: The Outcast. Alongside it, pre-alpha sessions for the game (available on PC and Mobile) can be signed up for on the official website. The title is expected to launch in 2025, though no specifics were given outside of that.

Inspired by martial arts and Chinese urban legends, The Hidden Ones brings the mythical world of the series to life. To further that, the art style keeps the anime-style graphics alongside a realistic setting, bringing a unique and wonderful atmosphere and vibe. The story will follow various Outcasts in both their ordinary and supernatural lives, on and off the battlefield.

Gameplay-wise, you’ll be given an open field to fight within and many powerful moves. There, you can use various actions, including those of other characters, to your advantage in intense fast-paced combat. A multitude of bosses will stand in your way in the Story mode, as well as other players in the PvP mode. All of this is done in a cinematic perspective, granting you epic and visually-stunning fights, alongside interactive cinematics.

A New Challenger Approaches

Enzo Zhang, head of Morefun Studios, spoke on behalf of the team behind The Hidden Ones, saying,

“For years now, our team at Morefun Studios has poured immense energy, dedication and passion into crafting The Hidden Ones to be a mythical martial arts experience that players across PC and mobile will love. The development team at Morefun Studios is known across the globe for their wide portfolio of action and shooter games, and are thrilled to share The Hidden Ones with players who enjoy action-packed experiences.”

For those who may not be familiar with the series, Hitori no Shita: The Outcast (known as Under One Person localized) is a Chinese webcomic created by Dong Man Tang and Mi Er. Published by Tencent themselves, the series follows Chou Soran’s quest to discover his grandfather’s past while learning about his newly-acquired martial art skills, known as Kitaigen. An anime adaptation, aptly named Hitori no Shita: The Outcast, was done in 2016 and licensed by Crunchyroll.

While the first two seasons of Hitori no Shita: The Outcast were localized, the other two seasons never made it overseas, only available in China.

As mentioned in the quote, Morefun Studios is known for its shooter games. More specifically, they made the tactical extraction shooter Arena Breakout. Outside of that, they’ve done many anime games involving Naruto and Fairy Tail. While they have done some fighting in those titles, The Hidden Ones looks to be its big foray into the scene and already looks promising.

Finally, there will be pre-alpha tests for The Hidden Ones available in the United States and Brazil. The tests will be held on PC and mobile. As of now, the game is only going to those platforms, so console players are out of luck for the time being. Still, signups start today and can be accessed via this link. The playtest will be held on January 7, 2025, so freshen up on those fighting skills before then.

The Hidden Ones is scheduled to enter the arena in 2025. To keep up to date, check out their official website and social media, as well as the official Discord.