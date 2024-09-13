This is a story that is still developing, and as such, it may be updated later with more details confirming further information about it.

Well, just when you've seen it all when it comes to shocking firings, resignations, closures, et cetera in the gaming industry, some developments find a way to still take you by surprise. Earlier today, it was reported by Jason Schreier over at Bloomberg that the entire staff of Annapurna Interactive, the indie game publisher behind several award-winning games, has resigned this month. “This was one of the hardest decisions we have ever had to make, and we did not take this action lightly.” said Nathan Gary, Annapurna Interactive President, referring to the team of twenty-five people. The resignation happened after negotiations with Megan Ellison, the head of parent company Annapurna Picture, broke down.

This sudden development has left behind a lot of questions, and many of us are still waiting for any concrete answers to come out. As such, let us go over each possible question and what we do know so far...

Why Exactly Did the Annapurna Interactive Staff Resign?

According to the information so far, Nathan Gary and Megan Ellison were ir negotiations in order to see if they could turn Annapurna Interactive into a full-on independent division, free from Annapurna Pictures. A spokesperson for Annapurna says that they had indeed explored the idea of a spin-off, but Ellison pulled out of the negotiations. What isn't fully clear yet, though, is exactly why Gary and the rest of the team wanted to see about becoming fully independent, and why it was important enough that failure for the parent company to deliver has led to these developments over it. By all accounts, Annapurna Interactive has released countless critical successes, including last year's Cocoon and this year's Lorelei and the Laser Eyes. And in terms of commercial success, everything seems to have been perfectly fine.

...Of course, all of this is on the surface. There may have been issues behind the scenes, ones which may involve any of the usual factors that could contribute to such a falling out: Money, creative control, executive meddling, et cetera. The gaming industry being what it is these days, it wouldn't be too shocking to hear of any possible horror stories, but who knows, maybe it is just something more mundane.

What Happens to All the Upcoming Games That Were Being Published by Annapurna Interactive?

This is a question you would like to know the answer to, and that the developers of all of these games would like an answer for as well. After all, having Annapurna Interactive as publisher meant that they could handle several vital tasks when it came to getting their games out. At the time, Annapurna Interactive had at least thirteen upcoming games, with a few of them having just been announced this summer. In fact, one in particular - Morsels, a roguelike game from Furcula - was revealed just over two weeks ago, as part of Nintendo's last Indie World showcase, which again emphasizes how sudden this development is.

According to new president Hector Sanchez (the previous co-founder of Annapurna Interactive, having been brought back in recently), all existing contracts will be honored, new staff is being brought in, and according to Annapurna's spokesperson, all games and projects will remain a part of Annapurna. However, an indie game leaving a publisher for various reasons isn't uncommon, and given these current developments, anything can change.

What About Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth in Particular?

This game, however, deserves its own question. Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth was announced in June of 2023, and was set to be the first in-house production for Annapurna Interactive, an adventure game set between Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049. It is unknown if any of the twenty-five total staff members who resigned were key figures in the game development, and so far no real details concerning gameplay, the size of the project and staff needed, how far the game was into development, et cetera, have been revealed ever since that announcement. So anything could be possible: The game could be dead in the water, Annapurna Pictures could just find a new developer, or anything else right now.

So is Annapurna Interactive Officially Dead?

This is one of the most important questions, and sadly one of the trickier ones, if only due to the wording of the current details and various developments. As mentioned above by Hector Sanchez, new staff members are indeed being hired in order to take care of the required duties in order to help all existing upcoming games get published. What isn't made clear is if these hirings are part of a temporary skeleton crew hired merely to fulfill the contracts, get the games out the door, and then close doors, or if Sanchez, Ellison, and company still plan on keeping Annapurna Interactive around in one way or another by hiring new, permanent staff members.

Several people have compared the situation to Humble Games, which tragically had their staff members be told that they were shutting down in July by parent company Ziff Davis, only for Ziff to claim that it was a "restructuring," only for the staff members to claim that was a lie as well, and that Ziff Davis would be hiring a third-party team to finish with the existing upcoming titles, and nothing more. However, according to sources there, the issue behind Humble Games receiving layoffs/being shut down was money (or not making money fast enough), and again, there has been no sign yet that money has been a concern for Annapurna Interactive, and thus no major incentive to just pull the plug, especially given the branding that Annapurna Interactive has built up. We'll see what happens next, though.

What About the Partnership With Remedy?

This one, we do have an answer for. Back in August, Remedy announced that they would be partnering with Annapurna to help out with the likes of future games such as Control 2, and to help bring franchises like Alan Wake and Control to film and TV. And the simple answer is that this deal was made with Annapurna Pictures, the parent company, and does not involve Annapurna Interactive in any way, so the deal is unaffected. Still, this has apparently been one of the biggest questions from the public.

So yes, apologies if this doesn't provide any definitive answers right now, but we'll just have to wait for further details to emerge, as this is still very much a bit of a breaking story. We can only hope what's best for the Nathan Gary and the other former Annapurna Interactive staff members, for the developers behind the upcoming games, and the fans of Annapurna Interactive's output.