Microsoft has announced when they will hold their annual summer show, Xbox Games Showcase 2025.

Get ready and mark your calendars for a healthy dose of gaming reveals. Microsoft's annual Xbox Games Showcase 2025 will be livestreamed on Sunday, June 8 at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern. Fans can expect a look at upcoming titles from Xbox's first-party studios and third-party partners. Immediately after, Xbox will hold a The Outer Worlds 2 Direct, which will bring players inside the walls of Obsidian Entertainment to reveal new gameplay, details, and insights about the hotly anticipated RPG.

X marks the spot

The livestream kicks off June 8 at 10am Pacific and will be showcased across a variety of outlets in over 40 languages:

As for what to expect, aside from The Outer Worlds 2, Xbox is keeping mum on that topic currently. However, it wouldn't be too surprising to see a few heavy hitters like Gears of War: E-Day, Fable, and Ninja Gaiden 4 make an appearance. There's also a chance that the next Call of Duty, rumored to be a Black Ops II sequel, could make an appearance. It would also be nice to get updates from long-gestating projects like Everwild, State of Decay 3, and Perfect Dark, but those don't appear as likely.

There's also the question of PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 ports. Rumors suggest that various Halo and Gears of War titles, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, and other titles are destined to launch on PS5 and, possibly, Switch 2 as well. Whether Xbox will announce these titles during their showcase, or how often these logos will appear, remains a mystery.

Summer lovin'

Summertime has long been the games industry's favorite time for dropping news and reveals. Long the home of E3 before its demise in 2023, publishers continue to showcase upcoming titles in June every year. Summer Game Fest, Geoff Keighley's E3 replacement, has already confirmed that their showcase will stream Friday, June 6 at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern.

While no one else has made any announcements, it's likely other publishers may have their own shows. Rumors suggest that a PlayStation Showcase / State of Play could debut in late May or early June. It also wouldn't be surprising to see a new Nintendo Direct focused on the launch and future titles for the Switch 2. Finally, Ubisoft typically holds an Ubisoft Forward in the summertime. We'll let you know should any additional livestreams be announced.