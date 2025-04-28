For thousands of years humans have put in the work to be the top predator on Earth, not realizing how much that makes them a big fish in a small pond. Getting out into the universe and seeing what it has to offer isn't a bad idea at all, but doing it without intense levels of paranoia is a less efficient and more expensive version of taking a graceful dive into a wood chipper. On safe old Earth people can be taken out from catching any number of terrible things by breathing near a puddle of standing water, so meeting an entirely new ecosystem needs to be handled just right, otherwise you get an infected ship like in Moros Protocol.

In Space It's Not That Nobody Can Hear You Scream, It's That There's Nobody Left

Moros Protocol is a roguelite FPS set in the derelict spaceship The Orpheus, named after someone whose most legendary accomplishment was to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory (Orpheus: brave enough to venture into the underworld, talented enough to win back his dead wife's soul, dumb enough to lose it all by failing to follow the most basic of instructions). It's a terrible name for a warship and sure enough, The Orpheus has managed to live up to expectations by failing at... whatever it was trying to do. As a memory-deficient survivor (named Alex) fresh out of a stasis tank, there's no telling how things went so wrong, but the ship is infested and its former crew lying in bits strewn throughout corridors and rooms covered with alien grossness. The situation is basically hopeless but lying back and dying would be boring, so the best plan is to grab a sword and get hacking.

While Moros Protocol is an FPS, the S part frequently stands for Slashing both because the sword is a good strong weapon and also it's all you've got to begin with. Tap to rapidly swing the sword or hold for a charged attack, but physical attacks eat up stamina, so just flailing away isn't an effective tactic for long. A room with enemies is in lockdown until they're all cleared away, so retreating to let stamina recharge isn't an option, but it doesn't take long for the first gun to show up. Even so, it's a good idea to keep using the sword because ammo is more likely to drop from an enemy killed by melee attack than bullets or energy blast.

The flow of each run ends up being a regular swapping between the three weapons that eventually fill up the loadout, with the sword used for weaker or melee-based enemies and guns for those best kept farther away, plus keeping an eye out for secrets and bonuses. Purple and gold growths on the walls drop biomats and money, respectively, the former of which is used to power up between runs and the latter to get a variety of upgrades at the occasional shop. Hidden rooms frequently have red keycards used to open locked doors leading to safe areas with weapons chests waiting inside, or maybe a vendor. Keeping an eye open for chests and destructible containers can go a long way towards gathering all the resources you'll need to survive a run, no matter how easy it might be to lose track when the room is particularly gory.