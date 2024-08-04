Key Takeaways Stay alive in Another Crab's Treasure by choosing the right shell for the right time!

Is a snail without its shell a slug? Is an armadillo without a shell just a dillo? I don't know enough about animal anatomy to make a definite call on any of these important questions raised, but what I do know is that if you're playing Another Crab's Treasure and you don't have a shell on your back, you're in for a world of pain.

Seeing as you play as Kril, a little hermit crab who has lost his shell, you'll need to use the wide variety of junk items found in the sea as makeshift shells until you get your home back from that pesky Loan Shark. However, these shells are not made equal, and there are definitely some that work a lot better than others. So, we want to help highlight the best junk on this side of Slacktide and help you protect yourself from the undersea perils that await you.

10 Lil' Red Cup

Shell Power Drunken Claw Defense/Shell Health 30 95

We begin with a bit of a controversial one, as this Shell is somewhat detrimental to the player if used inappropriately. However, if used at the right time against the right enemy, it provides a berserker mode that may just help you take down the enemy before they have a chance to do the same to you.

This shell is a Solo Cup that I like to pretend ended up at the bottom of the ocean after a hectic game of flip-cup, and you can keep the party spirit alive by using Drunken Claw, a shell power that grants you 300% additional damage, at the cost of some movement speed and rolling ability. It essentially makes you fat roll when active, but the trade-off is that you can walk up to just about any enemy, swing wildly, and usually come out the victor, and this can be a valuable asset against stronger, more irritating enemy types.

9 Coconut

Shell Power Rollout Defense/Shell Health 35 140

You can trade this one out for other Shells that have the Rollout ability, such as the Tennis Ball and Ultrasoft, but the reason why I chose Coconut here is it's a Shell that's available relatively early in the game, has a lot of defensive protection to offer the player, and of course, it has Rollout, one of the most helpful Umami Shell Powers in the early-game.

This shell will allow you to roll at speed to explore areas faster, it will allow you to spam rollout to land blows on enemies by closing the distance on them fast, and when you need to sit back and defend, this shell will withstand quite a lot of punishment, too. It's a shell that is well worth seeking out, and one you would be smart to purchase some Shell Insurance for early on if you can afford it.

8 Dish Scrubber

Shell Power Twist Top Defense/Shell Health 30 150

Next, we have the most hardy shell that makes use of the Twist Top ability, effectively making this a natural upgrade to the Shuttlecock and the Sauce Nozzle. This shell offers decent Shell Health and defence, but the real reason this Shell pops up on this list is due to the value of having access to the Twist Top ability.

This ability is so multifunctional. It will allow you to deal damage to multiple enemies in close proximity; it will allow you to knock back enemies if you connect with your final rotation, which can help deal with enemies on cliff edges and narrow walkways. Plus, due to the rapid hits this skill does, it allows you to build up stagger very quickly. This shell represents the pinnacle of what Twist Top shells can offer, but if you have the option to pick any of these up, they will work a treat.

7 Valve

Shell Power Fizzle Defense/Shell Health 45 200

Aside from the Shell you call home, the first shell that players will have access to in Another Crab's Treasure will be the Soda Can, which has a great ability called Fizzle. This creates a series of bubbles that will stagger the enemy's movement and push them backward, effectively offering one of the safest ways to deal damage in the game. However, quite early on, the Soda Can becomes obsolete.

This could mean that you pivot to another Shell Spell type, or, you could seek out the Valve, a much more powerful and defensively sound Shell with the same ability. It has great Shell Health, and amazing defensive stats, making it one of the best defensive-minded shells in the entire game. So if you liked Fizzle and want to stick with it until the end, the Valve Shell is a necessary upgrade to make.

6 Tissue Box

Shell Power Cleanse Defense/Shell Health 25 110

If you've played Souls games, and specifically FromSoft Souls games, you'll know that there is usually an obligatory swamp section players are forced to endure, and this usually comes with an environment that is obsessed with inflicting annoying status effects. Well, this is something that happens in Another Crab's Treasure, but even outside these Gunk-filled areas, there are plenty of enemies that spew the gloopy stuff at you to afflict you with pollutants.

If they get you, there aren't any items that can save you, and you'll have to endure the gunk. However, there is a Shell that can help you out of this bind. The Tissue Box has a unique power called Cleanse that allows you to cure all status effects at the cost of one Umami Charge, which is more than a fair trade, believe me. There is an alternative in the form of the Scrub Aggie, but due to its lower defense stat, we think the Tissue box is the best of the pair.

5 Matryoshka Shell

Shell Power Decoy Defense/Shell Health 40/30/20 95/65/35

If you've fought Topoda, you'll know how valuable the Decoy Shell Spell can be, as this allows you to shed your shell and have it dance around to aggro enemies, allowing you to get a free hit. However, the trade-off is that you lose your shell in the process, and in most cases, this just isn't worth doing because, without a shell, you're a vulnerable little crab.

However, if you head to Shellfish Desires and purchase the Matryoshka Shell, you'll have access to the same ability, but thanks to the nature of the Russian Dolls on your back, you'll have three decoys to make use of before you lose your shell completely, each with a lower weight class and defensive stat than the last. It's a shell that's useful in pretty much any scenario, so be sure to slap some Shell Insurance on this one!

4 Spirit Conch

Shell Power Twinkle Defense/Shell Health 30/50 75/150

I said it a second ago, and I'll say it again: if you have no shell, you're in trouble. However, as you progress through the game, you'll gain access to an Adaption that will grant the player the ability to summon a Spirit Conch, a shell that will appear as if by magic when called upon and can really get you out of a bind if there's no junk laying around.

This starts off as a pretty basic shell, but if you take the time to upgrade this Adaption to Level 3, you'll not only gain the Twinkle Shell Spell, allowing you to fire ranged projectiles at enemies, but you'll also have access to a Shell with one of the highest defensive stats in the game. It does take a bit of legwork to get it upgraded to where it needs to be, but the trials and tribulations of doing so are absolutely worth it.

3 Gun

Shell Power Shoot Defense/Shell Health 50 300

Guns don't kill people; crabs with guns do. If you thought that Bloodborne answered the question, 'What would soul games be like with guns?' Well, Another Crab's Treasure has an addendum in the form of the Gun Shell, which does exactly what you think it does. This is actually not a Shell that you acquire through natural play, but is a Shell that is given to the player via 'Assist Mode' and effectively allows you to play on easy mode as you take shots at enemies from range.

Not only does it have this unique 'Shoot' ability, but it also has great defensive stats matching that of your home and the fully upgraded Spirit Conch, and it has the second-highest Shell health in the game. We rank this one a little lower because, if we're being completely fair, you aren't supposed to have access to this Shell, but considering it's right there in the options menu, it would be rude not to mention it at all. So, if you're feeling trigger-happy, give this one a try.

2 Knight's Helm

Shell Power Juggernaut Defense/Shell Health 50 350

Considering that this game is less of a Souls-like and more of a Shoals-like, you probably wouldn't have expected to find any actual armor in this game, but if you're willing to scour the ocean, you'll find the Knight's Helm, a Shell that will make Dark Souls players feel right at home. This Shell is the strongest and heaviest shell in the game, boasting a massive 350 Shell Health and 70 Defense, which is only bested by the flimsy Champagne Flute. Which makes it the most defensively sound Shell in the game by a distance.

The downside to this one is the sheer weight and size of the shell will almost guarantee that you'll be fat rolling. However, thanks to the Juggernaut Shell Power, you'll be able to withstand all interruptions and knockdowns without needing to block, parry, or dodge. You'll need to endure the Old Ocean's platforming section to get your hands on this Shell, but the ends justify the means, and then some.

1 Baby Shoe

Shell Power Another Chance Defense/Shell Health 15 230

No matter how good you are at Souls games, they are built in such a way that even the most skilled veteran of the genre can and will get knocked on their butt now and again. When that happens, usually that means you die, and spend the next few minutes in a blind panic as you attempt to get back to your old Shell to recover your Microplastics. However, what if I told you there is a way to simply get up and go again when your health hits zero?

There are two ways to do this. By having the Another Crab Stowaway equipped, and by having a Shell with Another Chance equipped and active. There are two Shells that offer this, and of the Skull and Baby Shoe, our preference is the Baby Shoe. This is because it has a higher Shell Health, meaning that it's less likely to break before your HP hits zero. Having this second wind is a godsend against tough bosses in this game, so be sure to pick this up from Shellfish Desires if you have the Microplastics to spare.