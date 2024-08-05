Key Takeaways These are a collection os the best Stowaways in Another Crab's Treasure, some which are essential for survival against menacing bosses.

I'm immediately going to assume here that everyone reading is a land-lubber, but humor me for just a second, and let's all pretend we own a fleet of boats. What tends to be the most irritating thing to a boat owner? That's right, little sea creatures that decide to latch onto your hull and call it home. Boat owners hate the constant maintenance needed to make sure there aren't too many barnacles hanging out below the surface, but in Another Crab's Treasure, believe it or not, these little pests are actually welcome companions.

These little creatures, or 'Stowaways,' act similarly to charms in Hollow Knight, where the player will be able to assign up to three different Stowaways depending on how many notches they have at their disposal. Every Stowaway offers a welcome perk, but which of these Stowaways serves as the best of the best? Well, my crustacean colleague, that's exactly what we intend to find out right here, right now!

10 Barnacle

Effect +10 Defense Notch Cost 1 Notch

We begin with a Stowaway that is available very early in the game and will really help you in those early fights against the Royal Shellsplitter and Nephro, Captain of the Royal Guard. This Stowaway gives the player a +10 buff to their defensive stat, which is huge in the early game when you have no access to a shell and remains useful until you gain access to more hardy shells and make a few level-ups.

It's not a super-exciting Stowaway by all accounts, but it increases your chances of staying alive, and at the end of the day, that's the aim of the game in Souls-likes.

9 Lumpsucker

Effect +70% Pollutant Resistance Notch Cost 4 Notches

Next, we have a little fish companion that will be a huge help in a number of different scenarios. As you progress through the early game, you'll encounter more enemies and bosses that have been cursed with 'the infection,' which presents itself as black goo that causes gunk build-up. However, if you have this little Lumpsucker on your side, you'll be able to increase your resistance to these afflictions.

Gunk makes you dangerously slow, not to mention gradually lowering your health over time, making it something you definitely want to avoid. If you have the Lumpsucker +1, you'll be able to raise your resistance to all pollutants by 70%. This is ideal for areas like the Floatsom Vale and against bosses like Magista and the Diseased Lichenthrope. So be sure to equip this fishy friend when there's gunk galore.

8 Cockle +1

Effect +30 Hammer Damage Notch Cost 4 Notches

As you start unlocking new abilities from the Moon Snail by trading in your lovely pink crystals, you'll gain access to an ability that effectively unlocks a new weapon class. Scrap Hammer allows you to perform a charged attack on any shell lying around that will attach to your fork, turning your sword into a big ol' hammer. The damage output and stagger values are already a lot better, but there's a way to make it even more effective.

If you equip the Cockle +1, you'll be able to increase the power of your Scrap Hammer by 30%, making you an absolute powerhouse with the capacity to take out or immediately stagger most small and mid-sized enemies in one big swing. So, if you like the Scrap Hammer ability, the Cockle is a must-have Stowaway.

7 Fruit Sticker +1

Effect +30% More Microplastics Per Kill Notch Cost 4 Notches

Souls games are about suffering, grinding, learning from your mistakes, and eventually coming out on top. However, this suffering can be curbed slightly if players are willing to take the time to farm souls, or in this case, Microplastics, to improve their level and get the necessary upgrades to become an unstoppable force. However, you may feel like the Microplastics provided by the game are a little stingy.

Well, if that's how you feel, then you need to seek out the Fruit Sticker +1 Stowaway because when this is equipped, you'll gain 30% more Microplastics per kill, and if you can combine this with a lucrative farming spot strategy, you can become rich very fast. Sadly, this doesn't apply to the Microplastics gained from selling junk, but all in all, it's still an excellent Stowaway worth nabbing.

6 Whelk +2

Effect +45% Shell Spell Damage Notch Cost 4 Notches

If you're someone who saves their Umami Charges for powerful Adaptions, then this might not be all that useful to you. However, if you're someone who uses your Shell Spell powers more often than not, this is the Stowaway you'll want equipped at all times. The Whelk +2 is the highest quality version of this Stowaway and grants extra power to your Shell's power. So, whether that be Fizzle, Party Time, Squash, or Twist Top, that means more damage, and that's always a good thing.

If you can source the top-tier version of this Stowaway, players will gain a whopping 45% increase to their Shell Spell powers. If you are already running an Umami-based build, this will effectively make you the most powerful mage this side of the Slacktide. It's a great asset for anyone who relies on their shell for damage, so if that sounds like you, seek this one out.

5 Shark Tooth +1

Effect +40% Charged Attack damage Notch Cost 4 Notches

Maybe this one is slightly biased, but I can't be the only one who relied very heavily on charged attacks in Another Crab's Treasure. You can make Kril into a dexterous fighter that relies on DPS, but I found that big hits seemed to be more effective than lots of frequent strikes. This is exactly why I have included the Shark Tooth on this list, as this Stowaway ups the power of these charged strikes.

When the player gets their hands on the upgraded version of this Stowaway, they will gain a 45% increase to their charged strike damage output, which effectively allows you to one-shot quite a lot of enemies, provided you can time your charges effectively. Sadly, this doesn't apply to your sprint attack. Otherwise, this item would be far too overpowered, but even still, this is a must-have for anyone who likes getting the most out of each swing of their fork.

4 Sponge +1

Effect +67% Umami Regeneration When Attacking Notch Cost 3 Notches

In the early game, it's a smart move to pour all your Microplastics into Vitality and Attack because that's what's going to keep you alive in the short term. However, as the game progresses, you'll come to find that Umami Powers are vital when taking on the mid-to-late game challenges that Another Crab's Treasure has to offer. This will allow you to use helpful Shell Spells and your powerful Adaptions. However, these cost Umami Charges, and unless you seek out Old World Whorls, these will be at a premium.

So, to make sure you're always stocked with Umami Charges when you need them most, players should seek out the Sponge +1, as this will grant players an increase of 67% to their Umami regeneration, which likely means that if you land 1–2 hits, you'll gain back an Umami charge. It's a great asset if you want to spam your Shell Spell and well worth adding to your collection when you get the chance.

3 Sea Cucumber

Effect +3 to Vitality, Resistance, Attack & Umami Notch Cost 5 Notches

There are quite a few Stowaways that increase your Resistance, Vitality, Umami, and Attack, but they tend to focus solely on one particular stat. However, if the player is able to locate the Sea Cucumber, they'll be able to equip one Stowaway that increases all four stats by +3, effectively turning Kril into a complete all-rounder.

The downside to this Stowaway is the high-notch cost, but considering that it gives more of a boost than all the single-notch core-stat-boosting Stowaways by +1, we reckon it balances out. Not to mention, it only takes up one of the three Stowaway spots, leaving room for other helpful little creatures. So, we rate this one very highly indeed.

2 Fredrick

Effect +20% Microplastics Per Kill Attacks enemies alongside Kril Notch Cost 3 notches

Our runner-up may seem a little strange to some, as on paper, little Fredrick doesn't look all that impressive. For those not in the know, Fred here is an upgrade on the Chum Stowaway, which is a little companion who fights by your side. They don't do a lot of damage, and they don't aggro enemies, but here's why they are absolutely amazing.

In boss battles, there will be a lot of instances where you will be forced to back away from your enemy, and when you do that, this allows their stagger bar to drop back down. However, if you have Fred out there with you, they will land little hits on the boss, which won't really eat into their HP bar, but it will prevent the Stagger Bar from dropping. Allowing you to get a breather before going on the offensive again. Plus, this Stowaway also offers a 20% boost to all Microplastic rewards, so in short, this is a must-have Stowaway for all boss battles.

1 Another Crab

Effect Revives the player upon death (Stowaway consumed upon death) Notch Cost 1 Notch

No matter how good you are at Souls games, these titles have a knack for humbling you, and you'll find that frequent deaths are just par for the course. There are some Shells that grant you 'Another Chance,' effectively offering a second wind provided you have the shell on when you die. But, without a shell, you'll usually be pummelled into the sand and swept away by the tide.

However, if you make use of Another Crab, a Stowaway that essentially offers you a second life, you'll be able to hop right back up to your feet again and keep the fight going. The downside to this Stowaway is that it is consumed upon death. However, that perhaps goes to show how powerful these items are; plus, if you run out, you can always buy more from Nemma. This Stowaway can be the thing that helps you break through to a new area or defeat a truly testing end-game boss. So, this is why we consider this Stowaway the best in the entire game.