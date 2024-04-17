Key Takeaways Antonblast is a Wario Land-inspired 2D platformer, set for release this November.

The game features fast-paced, destructive gameplay, as you try to retrieve Anton's Spirit collection.

The game will be a timed console exclusive for the Nintendo Switch, with an updated demo available now on the Switch and Steam.

While today's Indie World presentation was focused on...well, indie titles, duh, let it be known that odes to some of Nintendo's famous characters and games were present as well. Most notably, there was the much anticipated 2D platformer Antonblast from developers Summitsphere, a massive ode to the Wario Land games, whose release date was finally announced during today's Indie World presentation. It looks like it's ready to scratch any itch that fans of last year's similar hit Pizza Tower might have, though we will have to wait until November to have that itch scratched. It looks like things are shaping up to hopefully be worth the wait, though, as seen in the latest trailer for the game, which you can view at this link.

Spirited Away

Playing as either Dynamite Anton or his co-worker Annie, the premise is simple: Satan has stolen Anton's collection of Spirits, and therefore it is time to wreck everything in Anton's path with the help of his trusty hammer (or Annie's mace) and get his Spirits back. This includes teaming up with disgraced casino owner Brulo in order to get some explosives needed, planting some of those explosives at the end of each level, and then making a mad dash for the exit. That said, the levels are also quite large and full of secrets, so it would be in your best interest to explore them wisely. Ramming through the level as fast as possible and racking up a high score is quite fun, after all, but make sure not to take out anything that could lead to a treasure trove. On top of its fast-paced gameplay, the trailer also shows off the game's wild cartoon style and sense of humor, complete with a few cheeky cinematics to delight fans

.

Even more befitting for an ode to one of Nintendo's classics, it was also revealed during the show that Antonblast will initially be a timed console exclusive for the Nintendo Switch. Switch fans will likely be happy about this news, and even happier when they learn that the game's latest, updated demo is now available on the Switch as well as of today, in addition to Steam. Antonblast is set to be published by Joystick Ventures, who recently showcased it in their PAX East lineup, where it had a terrific showing, and while its still several months away, it looks like it could wind up as one of this year's notable highlights.