Key Takeaways Available for PC and Xbox, Antstream Arcade is a retro gaming subscription service that offers over 1300 games.

The games offered span decades and platforms, and include classics such as Metal Slug and Day of the Tentacle.

There are relatively obscure games in Anstream Arcade worth checking out, though, include Afterlife, Elevator Action Returns, Ninja Golf, and more.

Out of all the gaming subscription services out there, Antstream Arcade is one that deserves at least a bit more attention, especially for folks wanting to get into retro gaming.

Available for PC and Xbox and boasting over 1300 games (albeit counting multiple versions of some games), it covers a massive chunk of gaming history, from arcade hits such as R-Type and Metal Slug to classic LucasArts adventure games like Day of the Tentacle and Sam & Max Hit the Road, and even a few homebrewed indie titles as well.

But much like with any streaming service, sometimes the best parts are the oddities that lie deep within it, like insane beat-'em-ups where you massacre poachers that turn out to be aliens or point-and-click adventure games based on Ed Wood films. Both of those are on Antstream Arcade, but so are these games, which are some notable hidden gems in one way or another (at least according to this writer's tastes), and so, if you have Antstream Arcade, you should definitely check them out.

Aside from noting that no, I obviously didn't have time to play all 1300+ titles, it should be noted that much like other services of this type, licenses can expire, and some games can leave Antstream Arcade, while new ones are added. So as a disclaimer, this list was compiled on June 12, 2024, where every game here was found on the service as of that date. Good? Then let's go...

1 Afterlife

Hell is Bureaucracy, But So is Heaven

Platform DOS Year of Release 1996

As mentioned in the introduction, Antstream Arcade contains a ton of classic LucasArts games to play, but it also has their lesser-known works as well. One of which that definitely deserves love is Afterlife, a simulation game where players manage both Heaven and Hell and try to house and appropriately either punish or reward souls.

A bit of a satirical take on the genre via the idea of an organized afterlife, the game has some fun and challenging gameplay via its two worlds, but like a lot of LucasArts games, its strengths lie in its terrific writing and sense of humor. It's a terrifically comedic sim that deserves more love, even if it can be a tough nut to crack.

2 Alligator Hunt

The Hunt is On

Platform Arcade Year of Release 1994

Spanish developers Galeco deserve to be more well-known, and so many of their games should be bigger cult hits, paradoxical as that sounds. Every arcade game they put out has a look and feel that makes it clear that sheer, insane fun was the most important thing above anything else.0

Alligator Hunt, for example, is a Cabal-style shooter where you play as skateboarding kid who fights a whole army of reptilian aliens, complete with spaceship sections, where you're basically encouraged to be merciless and destroy everything you can. Why does a skateboarding kid need to save the world? Who knows, who cares. It's smooth, satisfying, action-based shooting, and that's all that matters.

3 Biomechanical Toy

More Sid Than Andy, But Still Fun

Platform Arcade Year of Release 1995

You know what, why not put a second Galeco game on this list? In this case, though, it's one published by them and developed by Zeus Software: Biomechanical Toy. It's a run-and-gun title about trying to stop a criminal toy named Scrubby, who has stolen a magic pendulum that can bring inanimate toys to life.

And with that, the game's biggest strength is its visuals, using the setup of toys running amok to come up with some of the craziest levels, scenery, and characters possible. Unfortunately, 2D gameplay didn't exactly make it a hit in 1995, and a few flaws prevented it from ever being in the same league as the likes of Metal Slug. Still, it's a very fun romp that's definitely worth checking out.

4 Elevator Action Returns

Going Up

Platform Arcade Year of Release 1995

In 1983, Taito gave us Elevator Action, a classic arcade title that, as the name suggests, was about using elevators to navigate a building in order to collect documents. Over a decade later, the company revived it with Elevator Action Returns, and notably decided to take things up to eleven, with a style and setpieces straight out of an action film, more elaborate stage design, and much more gunplay than usual.

It's a rare case of an older property getting rebooted with an edge that actually succeeds, amping things up perfectly with some terrific gameplay and a lot of fun details that results in a sequel that needs more love. And if you don't believe me, feel free to consult our past features when it comes to the game's awesomeness.

5 Law of the West

A More Than OK Corral

Platform Commodore 64 Year of Release 1985

Law of the West was originally released by Accolade, and in it, they apparently saw a notable bit of gaming's future. Yes, there's the obvious Red Dead Redemption joke, but where it was truly innovative was that it had almost entirely dialogue-focused gameplay where your choices impacted things, something more associated with the age of Telltale and beyond.

As the new sheriff in town, your job is to clean up, picking the right options to get info or solve problems, with the occasional quick draw or shootout. It's a short game, mind you, as a game like this back then wasn't exactly going to have a massive amount of depth, but it's worth replaying to see all the responses. Pure Western fun.

6 Mr. Tuff

Are You Tuff Enough?

Platform SNES Year of Release 2023

Originally planned for a 1994 release, Mr. Tuff was an action-platformer developed by Sales Curve Interactive that was finished (and even reviewed by a few publications), but was ultimately cancelled due to publisher Ocean's financial issues. So the rights went back to the creators, and Mr. Tuff became lost to time. Enter The Retro Room, who were finally able to help officially publish it last year.

It's a pretty fun and colorful Mega Man-esque title about destroying targets and our robotic hero fighting against a more evil robot regime, and while it doesn't break the mold a lot, it's still a nice and fun game with a lot of good action. But yes, it's even more interesting as a piece of game preservation, showing how even forgotten titles such as this can finally see the light of day.

7 Ninja Golf

Water Hazards? Try Hazards Everywhere...

Platform Atari 7800 Year of Release 1990

BlueSky Software were ahead of their time a bit when they made Ninja Golf in 1990, creating a unique mash-up of two genres so insane that this is likely the least "hidden" game on this list, if only well-known for how bizarre it is.

The premise is that it's a regular game of golf, except after you hit the ball, the game transforms into a side-scrolling beat-'em-up as you travel across several screens and biomes, fighting additional ninjas and hazards along the way, culminating in a first-person shuriken battle with a dragon on the green. It's definitely odd, but can also be quite challenging and fun as you figure out the best golfing routes. But it's only the second-best genre mash-up on this list, with the best being...

8 Nitro Ball

Playing a Mean Pinball

Platform Arcade Year of Release 1992

In 1992, someone at Data East thought "What if someone combined Smash TV and pinball?" and I hope that person immediately got a raise. Nitro Ball is a top-down arcade shooter that takes place on giant pinball fields, complete with bumpers, targets, and appropriate lights.

It isn't just for show, though, as you shoot enemies to have them roll backwards, sending them bouncing off targets in order to chain into combos for more points, or turn into a pinball yourself, or try to complete challenges for optional routes. All while everything takes the form of a game show that offers prizes like electric guitars and small mansions to pick up. It is some glorious chaos, and it comes highly recommended.

9 Spinmaster

Spin Me Round, Right Round

Platform Arcade Year of Release 1993

By the mid-'90s, SNK began putting out a truly legendary lineup of fighting games with a ton of iconic characters. The downside was that most of the previous games from other genres that they published felt like they began to be overshadowed, at least when it came to mainstream audiences.

One such game was the Data East-developed Spinmaster, an arcade platformer where two friends have to get their friend and treasure map back using yo-yos as weapons. It isn't the most complex game in the genre, but it's an incredibly enjoyable one, thanks to its bright, colorful graphics, loads of action, and fair difficulty, making it worth checking out.

10 Totally Rad

Radical, Dude!

Platform NES Year of Release 1991

In 1990, Jaleco and developers Aicom made a cute platformer for the NES called Magic John. It wasn't anything too special, just a cute game with an anime art style, complete with cutscenes. Unfortunately, when it came time to port the game to American audiences, someone realized anime wouldn't fly in the West at the time, and so the game was revamped into Totally Rad, and thus a legend was born.

The main character was redesigned, the cutscenes redone to be 110% more totally tubular, and even the instruction manual got a bizarre makeover. There's still quite the solid game underneath the pure early '90s image, but the main draw is still the glorious cheese that needs to be experienced.