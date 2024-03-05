Key Takeaways Apex Legends' Inner Beast Collection Event pits hunters against the hunted with new cosmetics.

EA and Respawn have just revealed a brand new Apex Legends event. The Inner Beast Collection Event, which will run from March 5-19, will pit hunters against the hunted and comes with a whole new suite of cosmetics. It's kill or be killed.

The Hunt Is On

For the duration of the event, players can find Hunt Datapads that they can use to track down and eliminate an enemy "prey" team for a special reward. Conversely, a prey team can earn rewards by eliminating or outlasting their pursuers. Any squad can become prey at any moment, and hunts can happen at any time during a match.

Hunters will receive tracking data through their pads, while prey squads will be warned whenever a hunter comes within 70m of them. It's a classic game of cat and mouse that promises high tension and big rewards. Will you fall victim to the hunt? Or will you turn the tables and watch as the hunter becomes the hunted?

A quick note, the hunts will only appear in non-ranked battle royale matches, so competitive play shouldn't be affected. You can opt out of the event if you so desire.

Points Mean Prizes

There are 24 limited-time cosmetics up for grabs, including legendary skins for Bloodhound, Octane, Caustic and the “Mawful” C.A.R. SMG. Additionally, anyone who completes the event's reward track will receive Octane’s new Butterfly Knife heirloom “Octane’s Prototype”. All items will be available in exchange for Apex coins or crafting materials too.

Other rewards can be unlocked via a number of challenges that you can choose to take on. These can earn you up to 1400 points a day and the challenges themselves refresh daily. They also stack with your battle pass so you can complete multiple challenges at once.

As part of the event there are also limited time offers hitting the store. The "Bull Pack" will be available from March 5, followed by the "Haunt and Heal" bundle (March 12-16) and then the "Existential Threat" bundle (March 16-19). Plenty to get your teeth into there.

The hunt is on. Check out the event trailer here, and prepare for battle.