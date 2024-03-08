Key Takeaways Apex Legends celebrates its 5th anniversary with a 75% retention rate over five years, highlighting its engaging content and loyal fanbase.

EA CEO outlined a three-phase strategy for the game's future, focusing on making it more accessible to new players and expanding gameplay beyond battle royale.

Respawn developers foresee continual growth and evolution for Apex Legends, aiming to make the game more inclusive and culturally relevant in diverse markets around the world.

In a recent announcement covered by VGC (Video Games Chronicle) at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, EA CEO Andrew Wilson shared an ambitious vision for the future of Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment's flagship battle royale game. Celebrating its fifth anniversary, Apex Legends has been hailed as one of the most successful new game IPs in the last decade, amassing a global community of hundreds of millions of players.

Wilson praised the remarkable retention rate, with a core community exhibiting 75% retention over five years, a testament to the engaging content and loyal fanbase. Despite this success, EA is not resting on its laurels. Wilson outlined a three-phase strategy aimed at fostering the game's growth over the next 5-10 years, beginning with making Apex Legends more accessible to new players.

The latest season, Apex Legends: Breakout, has already taken steps towards this goal, focusing on simplicity and eliminating barriers, making it the most fluid and engaging iteration of the game yet. The positive reception to these changes suggests a promising future, with engagement numbers mirroring those at the game's peak.

Looking ahead, EA plans to introduce new gameplay modalities, expanding beyond the traditional battle royale format. This expansion aims to make the game more culturally relevant across diverse markets, especially in Europe and Asia, where the potential for growth remains largely untapped.

Developers Mike Renner, Devan McGuire, and Josh Mohan share their insights

Respawn developers also shared their insights on the game's future. Game design director Mike Renner envisions continual growth and evolution for Apex Legends, ensuring it remains dynamic and responsive to the changing landscape of the gaming industry. Lead battle royale designer Josh Mohan expressed a desire for it to be more inclusive, catering to a broader audience beyond its competitive core. Lead Legends designer Devan McGuire echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of making the game more approachable to ensure a wider range of players can find success and enjoyment.

As Apex Legends embarks on this journey of expansion and inclusivity, the future looks bright for both the game and its ever-growing community. EA's proactive approach to growth and adaptation promises to elevate Apex Legends to new heights, ensuring its place in the pantheon of enduring and beloved game franchises.