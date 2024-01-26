Key Takeaways Court is back in session! Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy is now available, allowing fans to dive into the young defense lawyer's legal escapades.

The remaster bundle offers visual improvements, including smoother animations and upscaled visuals, making it a better fit for modern screens.

Beyond the main games, the collection includes all DLC, an Art Library with over 400 images, an Orchestral Hall with 175 tracks, and an Animation Studio to create your own episodes.

Court is in session once again for fans of Phoenix Wright and his crack team of justice dispensing associates. This time around it's Apollo Justice's turn at the defense stand, as it's his own trilogy of games that's gotten the remaster bundle treatment. Indeed, starting today, Ace Attorney enthusiasts can dive back into the young defense lawyer's legal escapes in Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy.

This collection updates each game with a suite of visual improvements, including: smoother animations, visuals upscaled to 1080p, a more modern UI and 16:9 aspect ratio to better fit modern screens. Revisiting specific scenes is easier thanks to the Back Log feature, and all chapters across all games can now be freely accessed in any order players may desire.

The collection includes content and features beyond the main games as well. This, of course, means that all DLC for the original games can be enjoyed as well, even the costume packs. Fans will also be able to peruse the Art Library, which hosts over 400 pieces of art from across the Ace Attorney series.

One of the more fun extra features will likely be the Orchestral Hall, which has 175 tracks and chibi versions of the Ace Attorney cast to dance along to the beats. Finally, fans are getting the Animation Studio, which is exactly what it sounds like: a full suite of actions, voice lines, gestures and animations for much of the cast. It's a chance to make a pulse-pounding episode of one's very own.

Since the original Ace Attorney trilogy is also on modern platforms, this release means that both longtime fans and newcomers can now partake in most of the series' best sagas. Before taking the plunge though, make sure to check out our reviews for both collections to see if diving into these legal dramas is the right call.

