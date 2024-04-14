Key Takeaways Get ready for Genshin Impact Version 4.6 on April 24th with new characters, boss encounters, and enhanced gameplay features!

Meet the mysterious new character Arlecchino and face the formidable Legatus Golem boss in the Faded Castle.

Explore the new Undersea Capital in the Lost Homeland of Remuria and experience endless excitement in Teyvat's expanding world.

Excitement is mounting as April 24th, 2024, approaches, marking a significant milestone for Genshin Impact players. The highly anticipated Genshin Impact Version 4.6 will be launching on this date and promises an array of thrilling additions, including new characters, a fresh region, and compelling story quests.

Genshin Impact 4.6 Global Release Time by Region

Region Date Time Time Zone East Coast US Tuesday 23rd April 11:00 PM ET Central US Tuesday 23rd April 10:00 PM CT West Coast US Tuesday 23rd April 8:00 PM PT Australia Wednesday 24th April 1:00 PM AET Japan Wednesday 24th April 12:00 PM JST Europe Wednesday 24th April 5:00 AM CEST UK Wednesday 24th April 4:00 AM BST

Version 4.6 "Two Worlds Aflame, the Crimson Night Fades"

Here's what fans can look forward to in Genshin Impact 4.6:

New Character Introduction

The update introduces a mysterious new character known as "Father" by the children of Teyvat, but her real name is Arlecchino. She is not only a strict overseer with secrets to uncover but also the first character in Genshin Impact to utilize the innovative Bond of Life mechanic.

New Boss Encounter

Players will face the Statue of Marble and Brass, also known as the Legatus Golem. This new boss, resembling a colossal centaur, awaits in the depths of the Faded Castle, offering a formidable challenge.

The update enhances the Treasure Compass, now displaying markers on both maps and providing expanded details on different map layers, improving navigation and treasure hunting.

New Weapon

Phase 1 of 4.6 features the Crimson Moon's Semblance Polearm, a 5-Star weapon that is sure to be a game-changer for players.

New Weekly Boss - The Knave

Arlecchino returns as a formidable weekly boss challenging players with the Blood-Debt Directive. This mechanic enhances the danger by increasing damage taken and blocking healing unless the debt is repaid, rewarding players with a significant boost to their Charged Attack upon success.

Exploration of New Areas

The update unveils the Undersea Capital in the Lost Homeland of Remuria, accessible via the island of Petrichor. Players who have completed the Archon Quest "Song of the Dragon and Freedom" will find exploration eased with new teleport waypoints, enhancing their experience in these freshly introduced zones.

With the release of Genshin Impact 4.6, miHoYo continues to expand its fantasy universe, offering new adventures and richer gameplay experiences. Mark your calendars for April 24th, as the world of Teyvat grows yet again, promising endless excitement and discovery for its fans.