Arcade1Up is adding to its roster of retro home arcade machines with Golden Tee 3D Deluxe Edition. The Deluxe Edition helps to celebrate Golden Tee's 35th anniversary and will feature all the aspects one is to expect from the Arcade1Up brand. The Masters Tournament is also this weekend as golf fever hits for fans of the sport. The cabinet will stand at over five feet tall and includes a 17" BOE color monitor, dual speakers for dynamic sound, a light-up marquee and 3D faux molded coin doors. The cabinet is now available for pre-order directly from Arcade1Up.

"Coinciding with the PGA Masters and the mark of its 35th anniversary, Arcade1Up is thrilled to announce the launch of the Golden Tee Deluxe arcade machine," David McIntosh, Head of Brand and Communications, shared excitedly. "For the first time, Golden Tee is coming to you in the deluxe format, promising fans the unrivaled gaming experience they have come to expect from Arcade1Up. Whether you're a golfer, a gamer, or both, this arcade machine is not to be missed, blending the best of both worlds in a celebration of golf and retro gaming."

All The Golden Tee

The Golden Tee 3D Deluxe Edition will include a plethora of the series' titles dating back to golden era. Golden Tee 3D '95, Golden Tee '97, '98, '99, 2K and Golden Tee Classic are all included. Adding to the cabinet will be two bowling titles with Shuffle Shot and World Class Bowling. Players can expect online leaderboards with a Wi-Fi connection. This won't be just a gaming console, but rather a statement piece that combines nostalgia and cutting-edge features. Golden Tee has been previously offered by the brand and it offers a variety of home arcade cabinets that span different generations and different gaming genres.

Features

Online Leaderboards

Light Up Marquee

3D Faux Molded Coin Doors

Dual Speakers for Dynamic Sound

17” BOE Color Monitor

Over 5

Feet Tall

8 Arcade Games

Game List:

Golden Tee 3D (95)

Golden Tee ‘97

Golden Tee ‘98

Golden Tee ‘99

Golden Tee 2K

Golden Tee Classic

Shuffle Shot

World Class Bowling

Product Specifications: