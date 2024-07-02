Key Takeaways Arcade1Up introduces NBA Jam Deluxe arcade cabinet on Amazon's Gaming Zone 3D Showcase.

Amazon's first gaming-focused 3D Showcase features Arcade1Up alongside industry leaders like Sony PlayStation, Microsoft Xbox, and Nintendo.

The new cabinet is a two-player layout, offers improved features, and retails for $499, releasing on August 8.

Arcade1Up is bringing a new NBA Jam Deluxe arcade cabinet that will be available on Amazon's Gaming Zone 3D Showcase. This is Amazon's first gaming-focused 3D Showcase storefront. The cabinet will also be available at additional retail partners, but Arcade1Up is featured alongside other industry leaders including Sony PlayStation, Microsoft Xbox and Nintendo. Arcade1Up is also currently the fourth largest gaming hardware, according to a NPD Group 2023 report. There have been other NBA Jam cabinets from Arcade1Up, but this one will offer improvements. The cabinet is available for pre-order here on the Amazon Gaming Zone 3D Showcase and participating retailers here.

“The collaboration between Arcade1Up and Amazon sets the stage for a new era of interactive shopping experiences, blending cutting-edge technology with a passion for nostalgic gaming,” said Dora Dvir, CEO at Arcade1Up. "Consumers can look forward to exploring the Amazon Gaming Zone 3D Showcase for a range of Arcade1Up products, including the highly sought-after collection of Deluxe arcade machines, Infinity Game Table, and other A1Up classics. With this pioneering approach to retail, Arcade1Up continues to expand the gaming landscape for fans worldwide.”

The New Amazon Gaming Zone 3D

This new 3D Showcase is an innovative virtual shopping experience where customers can explore and purchase merchandise in an interactive environment. While the new NBA Jam Deluxe arcade machine is featured from Arcade1Up, other products from the company are also featured. This includes The Infinity Game Table, Golden Tee Deluxe and PAC-MAN Deluxe.

Key Features for New Cabinet

The cabinet will come in at five foot tall and offer three games: NBA Jam, NBA Jam Tournament Edition and NBA Hang Time. Players can expect a stunning light-up marquee and 3d faux molded coin doors and dynamic dual speakers that delivers amplified sound. A crisp 17" BOE color monitor will offer vivid details and built-in Wi-Fi supports online multiplayer up to four players. The cabinet design is slimmer and lighter with a setup for two characters. The NBA JAM Deluxe arcade machine retails for $499 and it will be released on August 8.

NBA Jam has had multiple releases from Arcade1Up including the 30th Anniversary Edition and the Shaq Edition. Thse have all been four player cabinets, so the new NBA Jam Deluxe arcade machine will allow for some space saving as it comes in a two-player layout. The three games have remained constant for all the releases and have included Wi-Fi for multiplayer games.