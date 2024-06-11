Key Takeaways Arcane Season 2 teaser showcases returning and new characters like Vi, Caitlyn, Ekko, and Jinx.

The second season of Arcane will be the final season, wrapping up the story with an explosive ending.

Arcane creators have plans for more storytelling in Runeterra with new projects, both film and TV, featuring other League of Legends Champions.

The city of Piltover will never be the same. Arcane, based on the mega-popular MOBA League of Legends, dropped its first big teaser for the show's second, and now final, season. However, the team at Fortiche and Riot Games have some good news regarding the future of the franchise.

The trailer, which runs for a minute and forty-five seconds, gives viewers a small yet satisfying glimpse into what we can expect from Arcane come its November release. We see returning characters like Vi, Caitlyn, Ekko, and Jinx, as well as newcomers yet to be named. It seems the conflict between sisters Vi and Jinx is far from over, and matters regarding what happened in the finale will grow.

Oh, The Misery

Arcane, for those who don't know, is an animated series set in the world of League of Legends. The show follows sisters Vi and Powder (who'd later become Jinx) as they navigate an ever-changing world and become who we play them as in the video game. Arcane featured an all-star cast as well, with Vi being played by Academy Award-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld, and Jinx being played by the leading lady of Amazon Prime's successful Fallout show, Ella Purnell. The eight-episode show, released in November 2021, was met with universal acclaim, with many calling it one of the best video game adaptations to date. Many, myself included, waited with baited breath to see what was next for the series, especially after the explosive cliffhanger at the end of the last episode.

Yet, as teased in the trailer, the second season will be the last for the show. During today's League Dev Update, Arcane co-creator Christian Linke spoke on the matter, saying:

“Arcane is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey and partnership with the wonderful animation studio that is Fortiche. From the very beginning, since we started working on this project, we had a very specific ending in mind, which means the story of Arcane wraps up with this second season. But Arcane is just the first of many stories that we want to tell in Runeterra.”

Linke goes on to say that they have many projects in mind, and in development, across television and film, that'll showcase other Champions from League of Legends. The team is hopeful that they'll be able to show off their work before the year's end. If the projects are anything like Arcane, they will be worth the time to see them, regardless if you're a League fan or not.

Season Two of Arcane: League of Legends premieres on Netflix in November. No specific date has been announced, nor if the show will split into arcs like Season One did. You can watch the first season here.

