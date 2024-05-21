Key Takeaways Humanity faces the threat of extinction due to the Celestials.

Silicates can merge with humans, becoming Daemons, gaining extraordinary power at great cost.

EXODUS explores morality & power structure, with gripping concept art teased.

EXODUS made its debut at the 2023 Game Awards with an introduction from the one and only Matthew McConaughey. From then until now, it's felt like eons since we'd last heard from Archetype Entertainment. But in reality, they’ve been updating on what has been going on with their AAA science fiction RPG on their website, and now are ready to share new information and concept art showcasing a new potential friend or foe. Let’s uncover the mysterious alien life form that could destroy or save humanity, known as the Silicates.

In the game, humanity has been through the ringer, having faced unknown challenges and deadly enemies spread across thousands of planets in hundreds of systems. As humans do, they’ve adapted to their environments with the means of survival. The greatest threat to humankind are the first settlers from Earth to reach Centauri, called the Celestials. These ancient beings have shed the last vestiges of their humanity and evolved into something far more technically advanced and terrifying.

Not all hope is lost though. Humanity has been given a chance by the explorers known as The Travelers. Seeking out relics and remnants from lost Celestial environments in order to gain advantage in this endless war for superiority. In this quest, they have come across something not even the Celestials have discovered yet… Silicates.

A Double-Edged Sword

Little is known about these creatures, only that they are rare but hold no power in the Celestials' quest. The true power comes from the human touch. With this being said, with great power comes great responsibility, something that can be proven fatal to those not strong enough to merge successfully with the symbiote. For those who can wield it, it can bring a glimpse of hope to humanity...but at a cost.

This successful merger between a human and a Siliciate is known as a Daemon. Evolution begins to unfold, and a mere human becomes a being beyond its time, with incredible strength, speed and healing. While this power is feared by the Celestials and praised by humanity, its cost is upon the individual being taken over by an alien creature, whose purpose and morality is still unknown. If the price to pay is worth its burden towards saving the human race, would you do it?

Questions of morality and power structure are some of the things that EXODUS is going to be diving into head-first. It’s an exciting update from Archetype Entertainment and one that we can't wait to see in the future. As mentioned before, the Texas-based studio has been posting blogs and videos about their action-adventure game, so be sure to check those out here. EXODUS doesn't currently have a release date.