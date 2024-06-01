Key Takeaways Boogie Bombs are back in Fortnite, throwing a dance party of chaos.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 offers weapon mods for vehicles and new characters.

No lightsabers or bending in Season 3, making battles less wild.

Boogie Bombs in Fortnite are troublesome grenades that force foes (and sometimes allies by mistake) to dance against their will. This can lead to openings for your team to swoop in and take out enemies while they're getting funky.

You can pick up Boogie Bombs in Fortnite now.

Have Boogie Bombs Returned to Fortnite?

Despite the new post-apocalyptic setting referencing the M-rated Fallout in the game, Boogie Bombs have returned to Fortnite this season. They are a random drop from chests and on rare occasions, can be picked up from the ground; you can hold up to ten of them in one inventory space. This equals a lot of chaotic possibilities. The annoying thing (to your enemies, hopefully) is the effects of the Boogie Bomb stacks as you keep throwing them. It's the ultimate stalling tactic and could even be used as a way to make your foes salty as shown by Ben Marro on YouTube.

What Else Does Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Bring?

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has started swinging with exciting characters and new game mechanics awaiting you. One of the biggest changes is being able to equip a weapon mod on to a car. Just roll on through a box, and the second passenger can utilize a grenade launcher or a machine gun turret from the back. It even works on Rocket League cars! There's also a battle bus that you can drive that has two turrets on the back of it. It's quite challenging to fight against, but we believe in you (in spirit).

Additionally, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has a wide range of heroes/villains to play as. Fallout's T-60 Power Armor and Wastelander Magneto from the X-Men series are a part of the battle pass this time around. Some of the original characters have fantastic designs too like the Machinist with her huge wrench and the colorfully haired Ringmaster Scarr, surprisingly played by Ash Ketchum actress Sarah Natochenny.

You can play as Aang in Fortnite, but he's only available through the Elements Pass.

Are There Still Lightsabers and Bending in Fortnite?

The last season heavily featured elemental bending from Avatar: The Last Airbender and lightsabers from the annual Star Wars day celebrations (May the 4th). Thankfully for some, these weapons aren't available in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 as of the time of writing. We likely won't see them back for a while. Perhaps, bending could return once Netflix's The Last Airbender Season 2 launches. Firebending and waterbending were particularly nasty to go against, but as a user of these two elements often in the game, they felt so powerful to me.